Dine-In Restaurants Are Being Too Hard Hit By Infection Rates

My contention is that coronavirus is here to stay and we're not going to change our habits all that much given that simple fact.

Corporate valuation

It's a standard part of valuation techniques, a stock or a business is worth, today, the net present value of all income to be received from that stock or business. It's worth recalling this point when we look at valuations in this Covid-hit market and economy out there.

A company that isn't going to survive the experience (say, Hertz (NYSE:HTZ), which hasn't) clearly doesn't have a long term income stream attached to it and thus very little net present value - except whatever the Robinhood lads are assuming it has.

Once we get over that initial hump though the short term doesn't have all that much to do with the valuation. Sure, each successive year of income out into the future adds less and less to the current valuation but it is that series of years that gives the price now, not just whatever trading prospects or income from them will be in this next few months or year.

So, if we've a business which is being hard hit now, in this short term, but we are still sure it's going to survive into the longer term, then it's that long term which should produce the current valuation, not these short term prospects. If the market out there disagrees with us then that's a value gap that we can exploit. In fact, should exploit.

Dine-in restaurants

As this site reports there's a flutter in the indices as we get reports of rising infection rates:

Dow drops at the open on rising COVID-19 cases

As is also reported the dine-in restaurants seem to be highly leveraged to such reports:

Restaurant stocks are falling again on more investor concerns over COVID-19. In a nutshell, while an increase in positive cases amid more testing and reopenings was anticipated, a higher number of hospitalizations is becoming a higher priority concern to administrators in Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arizona. The resulting sentiment is more anxiety over restaurant traffic.

OK, that all makes sense. Except, well, not really. The assumption that would make this true is that more cases means a permanent reduction in traffic to such restaurants. And I simply don't think that's going to happen. In fact, I think coronavirus is going to become endemic, something that's always around, and that we're not going to change our behaviour much - in the longer term hardly at all - to deal with that fact.

Denny's

I'm going to use Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) as my example simply because that's where I started out as a new immigrant into the US on the graveyard shift two-thirds of a lifetime ago. This following point applies to the whole sector.

(Denny's Corporation stock price from Seeking Alpha)Yes, OK, we're seeing rising infection rates as lockdown lifts. Thus we expect people to be eating out less in the near future. I agree. But to produce a 10% shift in valuation (and that's just in the one day) we are assuming that the reduction in dining out is going to be longer lasting than that, even permanent. And that's not what I think is going to happen at all.

Risk

We all do understand and live with risk. Even if you ask people and they get it wrong - humans are notorious at being bad with relative risk when actually asked - we can see in the way we live that we do take regard to it. The risk of being killed in a car crash is quite high. Yet we all do take advantage of them given the value of having transport. Smoking has a 50/50 chance of being the thing that kills us if we smoke - rather large numbers of people do still smoke.

That is, we'll take risks in order to do the things we like doing.

At present the risks of coronavirus loom large in all our minds. Quite apart from anything else government has been screaming at us about it for months now. The actual risks are rather less. Or, perhaps another way of making the same point, they are more comparable to things we generally do than we quite realise as yet. For example, the US has 100,000 deaths or so - that's about two years of traffic accidents. Maybe a little more. It's also comparable to a really bad influenza year. No, not Spanish 'flu, but the Asian of 1958 say.

Note I say comparable, not exactly the same as.

And this is the thing. So, we've a new risk in our lives. It's entirely comparable to risks we already take. In fact, given the age profile of those who succumb to Covid-19 for those of us (for me, just) under the risk age it's rather less than the usual sort of risk we entirely happily live our lives around.

At which point, well, how much change - once this has all settled down and the alarums recede - are we going to make to our lives to avoid it? My bet, my best guess given what I know about humans, is not a lot. I have, for example, actually lived through a violent coup d'etat and much of life simply went on as normal. AK 47s rattling over the rooftops and around the corner people taking the Metro as normal. People still walked their dogs even as - and past them too - the tanks were shelling the rebels.

Covid-19 is, I insist, going to recede to being just another one of those damn things we have to deal with and don't worry about very much. At which point concerns about the long term prospects of dine-in restaurants look very overdone to me.

Sure, if people are light on the ability to survive the short term then that's a cogent concern. But I seriously doubt we're going to see a significant change in American eating habits over the long term over this.

My view

As is obvious my view is that human habits and behaviour are rather stronger than the addition of yet another marginal risk to our lives. I therefore don't think that rising infection rates are going to threaten the long term future or business model of dine-in restaurants. The chains are going to survive this short term and thus a 10% drop looks very overcooked to me.

The investor view

If those chains - and recall, Denny's is only an example, see more of the list here - are part of your investment plans anyway then I'd argue that further weakness is just the trigger needed to make the purchase. Covid-19 is, for those of us outside our Golden Years, not enough of a risk for us all to change our habits over the long term. Therefore price movements assuming we will only offer us an opportunity to be contrarian or, if you prefer, buy into value at bargain prices.

