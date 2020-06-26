If Tesla does not improve quality, it will not be able to grow its customer base. That could seriously damage its bulging valuation.

With the Model Y ramp experiencing many of the same production difficulties and widespread defects that have afflicted the Model 3, it seems Tesla has not learned its lesson.

Despite abandoning its more revolutionary ideas about manufacturing, Tesla has continued to have severe quality issues; optimizing for the short term has created long-term problems.

Elon Musk has long promised that Tesla (TSLA) will revolutionize the automotive industry. The market seems to believe him, given that the upstart electric vehicle company has seen its market capitalization rise to near equality with that of Toyota (TM), the world's largest automaker.

Core to Musk's EV revolution is Tesla's supposed ability to innovate and develop superior manufacturing capabilities that incumbent "dinosaur" automakers simply cannot match. Yet, Tesla's real-world manufacturing capabilities have largely failed to match their promises. Indeed, J.D. Power's latest annual Initial Quality Study, or IQS, has found that Tesla's vehicles are more likely to have defects than those of any other automaker.

Tesla's persistently poor build quality threatens to weigh on the automaker's vaunted valuation, especially in the long run.

A Harsh Assessment

On June 24, J.D. Power released its 2020 Initial Quality Study, which included Tesla for the first time. Tesla has avoided inclusion in the IQS for years by denying J.D. Power access to its customer vehicle registration data. Such unwillingness to cooperate is highly unusual, as J.D. Power's Doug Betts explained:

"Unlike other manufacturers, Tesla doesn't grant us permission to survey its owners in 15 states where it is required. However, we were able to collect a large enough sample of surveys from owners in the other 35 states and, from that base, we calculated Tesla's score."

Based on the results of this year's study, one can understand why Tesla might be reticent to participate: Among the 32 automotive brands included in this year's IQS, Tesla ranked dead last with an average of 250 defects per 1000 vehicles. The industry average was 166 defects per 1000 vehicles.

Source: J.D. Power

J.D. Power's findings vindicate the many reports from owners, journalists, and analysts concerning Tesla's persistent production quality issues.

Failure to Disrupt

Tesla's troubled relationship with manufacturing quality stems in large part from Musk's desire to revolutionize the auto manufacturing process. In 2017, Musk claimed that Tesla was on the cusp of becoming "the best manufacturer on Earth." Key to Musk's lofty manufacturing ambition was his vision of an "alien dreadnought" factory that would take automation to a whole new level. Musk claimed the "machines would build the machines" with such speed and efficiency that Tesla's vehicle assembly lines would have to factor in the effects of air friction.

Yet, as production ramped up on the Model 3, Tesla's first mass-market product, the company found itself in a "production hell" thanks to its over-reliance on automation. The only way out was to abandon the alien dreadnought, rip out excess robotics and integrate more human labor into the assembly process. This decision appeared to resolve some of the Model 3's most glaring quality problems. Last month, the Detroit News reported that the consensus among automotive experts was that Tesla had "turned the corner on quality."

Alas, J.D. Power's IQS has revealed that Tesla's quality issues are anything but resolved.

Sow the Air, Reap the Whirlwind

Despite the demonstrable quality problems endemic to its vehicles, Tesla has historically enjoyed an enviable level of customer loyalty, besting all other automakers in numerous surveys in recent years. Passionate fans have helped make Tesla a household name, providing significant free advertising to a company that claims to not advertise itself.

Tesla also continues to enjoy the support of many friendly analysts and commentators. ARKInvest, a tech-focused asset manager with a $7000 price target on Tesla, for example, believes the EV company will be significantly more capital-efficient than its peers over the long run. Jim Cramer, one of the world's most famous market commentators, has lauded Musk as "our best manufacturer...the best in the world."

However, Tesla's repetitional advantages appear to be dissipating, especially among its customers. Last year, AMCI's Trusted Automotive Brand Study, which measures consumer trust of various carmakers, revealed plummeting trust in the Tesla brand. Having previously held the top spot among luxury brands, Tesla plummeted to third from last.

Tesla still enjoys remarkable levels of customer loyalty, but its reputation is facing increasing pressure as it expands its market beyond its dedicated core. This is especially true with regard to the Chinese market, which has become a critical component of Tesla's growth narrative. According to Morgan Stanley's (NYSE:MS) China auto analyst Jack Leung, poor quality and inferior craftsmanship may alienate Chinese consumers. Tesla's brand has survived its persistent quality issues thus far because its loyal customers have been willing to shrug off the defects. Chinese buyers are harder to convince.

Understanding the Problem

The scale of Tesla's quality issues is remarkable, even for a relative newcomer to the industry. Based on J.D. Power's assessment, which is widely considered an authoritative industry benchmark for quality, Tesla is clearly not the best auto manufacturer in the country, despite the insistence of the likes of Jim Cramer to the contrary.

Tesla's problems are the result of several factors. Chief among them is its apparent unwillingness to embrace proven industry best practices. In February 2018, as Musk was touting his alien dreadnought, automotive manufacturing expert Jeffrey Laker warned, "If he were to install all the robotic equipment to implement his vision, it would be a disaster." Over-automation was a problem faced, and solved, by other manufacturers. Musk insisted on relearning the lesson the hard way.

Worse still, Tesla has also demonstrated a tendency to not learn from its own past mistakes. The rushed, costly Model 3 ramp nearly killed Tesla by Musk's own admission. Yet, the company appears to have learned little from that ordeal based on the challenges facing the Model Y, which entered production in March. As I discussed in a recent article, the Model Y's quality issues, combined with signs of weak demand, may have serious negative implications for Tesla's growth narrative and lofty valuation. Indeed, build quality issues and manufacturing defects have been so widespread and severe that even Tesla's most ardent boosters and evangelists, such as Fred Lambert of Electrek, have felt compelled to speak up.

Investors' Eye View

Tesla owes much of its success to Elon Musk's ability to craft and disseminate powerful narratives. The company's bulging market capitalization is based on aspirational sentiment, not near-term performance expectations. However, while narratives can be powerful tools, they can also bring negative side effects, as auto journalist E.W. Niedermeyer observed on June 24:

"The reason that these quality challenges persist come down to Tesla and its fans/investors emphasis on 'managing perceptions,' rather than fostering healthy feedback loops. The people who think they are helping Tesla most are often actually hurting it. This culture of minimizing problems instead of learning from them extends as far as Tesla denying JDP access to its registration data."

The culture and narrative at Tesla's heart, which have allowed the company to penetrate the popular consciousness and set its share price skyward, can also blind it to the material requirements of manufacturing success.

Tesla will have to grow massively if it hopes to ever justify its $182 billion market capitalization - second only to Toyota. Yet, in 2019, Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles and posted an $862 million net loss, while Toyota delivered 10.74 million vehicles and delivered a $5.49 billion profit.

Tremendous growth is clearly priced into Tesla. But the only way to achieve that growth is to expand its customer base by orders of magnitude. Tesla cannot do that if it continues to cut corners on manufacturing quality.

By prioritizing perception over execution, Tesla is favoring the short term over the long term. That will have painful consequences for the company, and its valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.