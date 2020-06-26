Battalion's borrowing base was reduced to $200 million from $240 million and is going to be reduced further to $185 million by November.

Battalion Oil (BATL) appears capable of weathering a prolonged period of weak oil prices. It has minimized capex and should be able to pay down some of its debt with the help of its hedges. This should allow it to keep ahead of its credit facility borrowing base reductions.

While it should be able to avoid another - a third - restructuring (after two as Halcon Resources), its growth potential appears limited at under $50 WTI oil. As a result, Battalion's stock doesn't have much upside at $10 per share. Battalion may be worth a look again at a lower price in the future.

Borrowing Base And Hedges

Battalion's credit facility borrowing base was reduced from $240 million to $200 million effective at the end of April. It is also scheduled to be reduced to $185 million by November 2020, at which point there will be another borrowing base redetermination.

Battalion should be able to manage any further borrowing base reductions with its hedges though. It has 9,000 barrels of oil hedges at $50.28 per barrel in 2H 2020, and 7,000 barrels of oil hedges at $45.51 per barrel in 2021. It also has 4,000 barrels of oil hedges at $52.38 per barrel in 2022.

Battalion's liquidity situation will probably keep its production flat to declining while oil prices are sub-$50 though.

Debt Calculations

Battalion started 2020 with $144 million in credit facility debt and a $32 million working capital deficit (excluding derivatives). This increased to $170 million in credit facility debt and a $56 million working capital deficit (again excluding derivatives) at the end of Q1 2020.

The increased debt was mainly due to a frontloaded capex budget. It incurred $65 million capex in Q1 2020, out of an original full-year budget of approximately $125 million. With its capex budget reduced to minimal levels after Q1 2020 now, it should be able to generate a substantial amount of positive cash flow during the rest of the year.

Thus, Battalion should be able to keep its credit facility debt below $185 million even if its working capital deficit narrows. Credit facility debt may end up at around $160 million at the end of 2020 with a minimal working capital deficit.

Notes On Valuation

I mentioned before that I believed that Battalion should be worth over $11 per share in a $50 WTI oil scenario. However, with Battalion's shares at $10 now, there is relatively limited upside potential. There is also the downside risk of lower oil prices potentially keeping Battalion in a scenario with declining production (as it restricts capex to pay down its credit facility) for a prolonged period of time.

Thus, Battalion's shares look significantly less attractive now compared to when they were at $4 to $5 per share. At that time (early April), Battalion offered over 100% upside if it reached $11. Battalion's share price is close to that level now, but with still a lot of uncertainty about oil prices over the next couple years.

Conclusion

Battalion Oil appears to be able to handle the 23% reduction in its borrowing base (to $185 million) by November 2020. With the help of its hedges, it is projected to end 2020 with credit facility debt of $160 million (including a minimal working capital deficit).

It will have limited liquidity though, and will need to manage its debt carefully going forward. This means that it is likely going to have flat to declining production until oil gets over $50 again. In a $50 oil scenario, I estimate that Battalion would be worth over $11. However, with its share price at $10 currently and oil strip well below $50 still, it doesn't seem attractive from a risk/reward perspective at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.