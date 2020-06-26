Natural Gas Prices Hit 25-Year Lows As Concerns About Storage Tank Top Build

But the market will remain fixated on this scenario until proven otherwise. Once the market realizes tank top won't happen, prices will rebound materially.

Lower prices ensure storage tank top won't be met as LNG exports rebound in September, thanks to better economics.

Over the span of 20 weeks, the 5-year average build is +60 Bcf. The level required to hit tank top is 62.45 Bcf per week.

Demonstrated peak capacity for natural gas storage is 4.261 Tcf, which means we have 1.249 Tcf to go before hitting "tank top".

The market is now legitimately concerned about a tank top situation by October.

Welcome to the NG tank top edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Don't argue with the market, and instead, listen to what it is saying. And today's price action is saying that the market is now legitimately concerned about the development of natural gas storage by October.

(Source: EIA, HFI Research)

Based on our estimates, storages by November should be in order, especially considering that LNG exports are going to start rebounding decently by September.

(Source: CME, HFI Research)

(Source: PointLogic)

LNG feedgas has already started to rebound slightly back to ~5 Bcf/d, but remains far below the ~10 Bcf/d level we saw in early April. Capacity has been below ~50% for quite some time and will likely remain weak in July and August.

The weaker assumptions have already been baked into our EOS estimate, but the market, after seeing a +120 Bcf build, has good reasons to freak out about the incoming storage tank top. By forcing prices lower, the market is ensuring lower production volumes and higher LNG exports - the two key drivers needed to keep storage away from hitting tank top.

So, in some ways, the worry about storage tank top will in itself prevent the storage tank top.

On the production side, we have seen the recent decline in Lower 48 production stabilize.

Associated gas production is expected to make a return, but the structural trend in production has been lower. We see Lower 48 production exiting 2020 at ~83 Bcf/d, but the average from now to November is likely to be ~87 Bcf/d.

Of course, the sooner production falls, the better it will be for balances. But considering the return of associated gas production of ~1.5 Bcf/d, we think a flat scenario is more likely for production over the summer months.

What will make prices go higher?

Weather will help in a big way for July and August, but so far, the support for July has been lackluster. The warmer-than-normal trend has been fleeting at best, with CDD gains offset by reductions later on.

(Source: Weathermodels.com)

While the outlook is supportive of a warmer-than-normal Northeast for July 10, the Alaska ridging pattern makes it very vulnerable to changes. As opposed to an Alaska trough, which would help make the pattern "stickier", the ridge has the opposite effect.

Low prices will eventually lead to higher prices, but we first need to calm the market's concerns about the storage tank top. Storage levels have already reached 3.012 Tcf. According to EIA's estimate from November 2019, the maximum storage capacity 4.693 Tcf, but the demonstrated peak capacity is 4.261 Tcf.

(Source: EIA)

This means that between now and the withdrawal season, we have 20 weeks. The difference between peak capacity and today is 1.249 Tcf. This equates to +62.45 Bcf on average for each week.

The 5-year average build in this period is 60 Bcf.

So, where is the market today? We are assumed to be in balance with the 5-year average.

But considering the higher LNG demand in September and even lower production, the market would tip into a deficit of ~2 Bcf/d. Over 20 weeks, this equates to ~280 Bcf, which is why we have 3.98 Tcf for our EOS.

Will the market hit tank top? Unlikely, but lower prices are needed to incentivize higher LNG exports, while simultaneously suppressing production. The catalyst to higher prices will be when the market comes to the realization that we won't be hitting tank top.

For now, we remain on the sidelines.

