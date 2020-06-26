Considering the 100+ point drop which we have seen in the S&P 500 this week, we believe there is a good chance that the S&P has printed a daily cycle top here, if not a broader intermediate top. The recent intermediate cycle in the S&P has been a difficult cycle to read. We state this because the price came back down in mid-June to sub-3000 levels, before printing a daily swing low where the price once more traded above its 10-day moving average. Since that point, however, the price has not followed through to the upside, and we are now trading below the 10-day moving average once more.

As we can see from the chart below, Thursday, June 25th, will be day 29 of this present daily cycle. It is now very probable that this daily cycle topped on day 16. This means that there is a high probability that this cycle will left-translate, which means we have the distinct possibility that the price over the next few weeks could go under the May lows of just under 2800.

Our monitoring of respective cycles obviously has ramifications with respect to how we trade and invest. We have recently been harping on about how our portfolio has shifted into option selling strategies due to the above-average level of the VIX at present. The great thing about cycle work is that it can give us a directional assumption, which we believe is critical when selling options. There is no point in selling naked calls when a stock or index is about to spike. Consequently, there is no point sell naked puts at the beginning of a sustained downturn.

Therefore, considering where we are from a cycle standpoint in the S&P, one such stock which definitely holds potential for our portfolio at present is Gladstone Capital (GLAD). We state this because if we look at its chart action since March, we can see that despite the fact that shares are also rolling over with the S&P 500, GLAD now has significant support between the $6 and $6.50 levels. We would be comfortable, for example, selling puts under this level (if price was to ever reach there again) for the following reasons:

Shares presently trade with a non-GAAP forward earnings multiple of 8.56. This number is well behind the GLAD 5-year average of 10.31, as well as the sector median of 11.82. The forward earnings multiple is based off the current share price, which is just over $7. Obviously, the big calling card for this stock is the sizable dividend, which presently comes in at close to 11%. Despite the recent dividend cut, we still believe the present payout is sustainable, especially considering what the firm is expected to earn this year. This should put a floor under the stock, as value investors should be attracted to this name if we visit the mentioned support levels once more.

With respect to profitability, Gladstone was in a pretty solid position coming into this fiscal year. At the end of September last year, the firm reported $20 million in net income, which was the highest bottom line number we had seen since 2013. This trend was confirmed in how its return on equity and return on asset metrics were also expanding coming into this fiscal year.

Therefore, assuming we get some downward movement in GLAD over the near term (which support should halt to a certain extent), we may have an opportunity here to sell option premium on both sides (puts and calls) at present. The lower and quicker the S&P goes, the higher the VIX will spike, which will benefit option sellers. Remember, our goal when putting on selling option premium aggressively is to keep as much of the premium possible. We let time pass so the option's time value decreases over time. With IV presently close to 50% in Gladstone, we definitely have good possibilities to sell aggressive option premium in here.

To sum up, we believe that there is a strong possibility that we at least have a daily cycle top, if not an intermediate top in the market in earnest. The pending decline will spike volatility once more, which is beneficial for option sellers. The opportunity we see in Gladstone at present is that we can aggressively sell puts and calls as long as we remain in this decline. We will put on this trade shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.