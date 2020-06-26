Top 5G stocks to buy

Our selection took into consideration the overall impact of 5G on the various industries, as well as individual stock fundamentals.

With most industries and companies exposed to 5G, we endeavoured to determine the best stocks to ride the 5G wave.

5G is the latest generation of wireless standard that is expected to surge in demand over the coming years.

5G is the latest generation of wireless standard that follows 4G LTE. Compared to 4G LTE, this technology boasts insanely fast data transfer rates, much lower latency, and the ability to handle significantly higher densities of devices per cell site. Despite the hype, it is still in the early stages of deployment. 5G is expected to gain peak traction in the year 2024. Allied Market Research expects the 5G market to grow at an outstanding 122.33% CAGR over the next 6 years.

While there are numerous factors driving the demand for 5G, we identified the top 4 factors as:

Enhanced mobile broadband - Smartphones have become one of the most important tools for humankind. The ability of instant communication has increased efficiency of workflow and processes, becoming a facet of a developed economy. This is evidenced by average smartphone ownership in developed countries at 76%, while the average smartphone ownership in emerging countries is at only 45%. As corporations, humans and governments strive for increased productivity, constant improvement in communication has become a welcomed necessity. As with previous cellular network technologies, 5G enables faster speed, lower latency and greater capacity. It will allow for successful implementation of many new emerging technologies, including ultra-high-definition video, virtual reality, augmented reality and other advanced applications.

- Smartphones have become one of the most important tools for humankind. The ability of instant communication has increased efficiency of workflow and processes, becoming a facet of a developed economy. This is evidenced by average smartphone ownership in developed countries at 76%, while the average smartphone ownership in emerging countries is at only 45%. As corporations, humans and governments strive for increased productivity, constant improvement in communication has become a welcomed necessity. As with previous cellular network technologies, 5G enables faster speed, lower latency and greater capacity. It will allow for successful implementation of many new emerging technologies, including ultra-high-definition video, virtual reality, augmented reality and other advanced applications. Internet of Things ("IoT") - With explosive growth in the number of connected devices, existing networks are struggling to keep pace. IoT has opened up a realm of new applications previously not considered, and with that comes a realm of entirely new wireless connections. This includes autonomous vehicles, digital hotels, smart homes and virtual workplaces. The advent of 5G will unlock the potential of the IoT by enabling more connections at once, at very low power consumption.

- With explosive growth in the number of connected devices, existing networks are struggling to keep pace. IoT has opened up a realm of new applications previously not considered, and with that comes a realm of entirely new wireless connections. This includes autonomous vehicles, digital hotels, smart homes and virtual workplaces. The advent of 5G will unlock the potential of the IoT by enabling more connections at once, at very low power consumption. Mission-critical control - Building on the IoT, certain connected devices have become increasingly central in applications that demand absolute reliability. This includes medical devices, vehicle safety systems and smart tools used in construction. These devices are utilised in areas that concern human life and well-being, which require the low latency enabled by 5G to function optimally. As such, the door for many applications in healthcare, utilities and other time-critical contexts will be opened by 5G.

- Building on the IoT, certain connected devices have become increasingly central in applications that demand absolute reliability. This includes medical devices, vehicle safety systems and smart tools used in construction. These devices are utilised in areas that concern human life and well-being, which require the low latency enabled by 5G to function optimally. As such, the door for many applications in healthcare, utilities and other time-critical contexts will be opened by 5G. Fixed wireless access - The 5G spectrum, particularly in the millimeter wave spectrum, is capable of delivering speeds of more than 100 Mbps to homes, making it a viable alternative to wired broadband in many markets.

Now, even considering the numerous applications and tremendous leap in connectivity, the 122.33% CAGR may still seem astronomically high. The explanation for this is that 5G is a broad-based technology which is expected to be utilised across all sectors. As such, this makes the task of identifying the best 5G stocks to buy ever more intricate. What we did first is take a top-bottom approach in identifying the best industries exposed to 5G.

Best Industry

It is hardly a surprise that the Information Technology and Communication sectors represent the largest exposure to 5G with 10.7% of the 5G pie. Many industries within these sectors enable 5G applications within other sectors. For example, 5G will enable: 1) autonomous vehicles in transportation; 2) Automated equipment in agricultural and mining; 3) Surveillance of products in retail; 4) Drone connectivity for use in energy, utilities and construction.

Within these 2 sectors, the technology device industries (smartphone, PC, laptop, tablet) are expected to be the earliest beneficiaries of 5G. This make sense, as the main function of 5G is to increase connectivity and communication. Of these industries, smartphones stand to gain the most.

JPMorgan (JPM) expects 5G adoption in smartphones to track significantly faster than adoption of 4G LTE, and is expected to reach a majority portion of smartphone shipments by 2023. The primary drivers for this are: 1) Pent-up demand for smartphones given the recent push-out of customer purchases; 2) Launch of 5G from Apple (OTC:APPL) much earlier in the cycle; 3) Resumption of subsidies by telecom service providers. It is expected that the premium smartphone makers (Apple and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF)) will start the 5G cycle with higher shares, given the greater likelihood of the demographic being more willing to pay the premium ASP for a 5G phone relative to a 4G phone.

However, we identified the semiconductor industry as an even more integrated industry into the various markets exposed to 5G. Semiconductor chips enable the functionality of all technologies. Not only does this industry provide to the technology device industries such as smartphones, but also to many other industries.

On a head-to-head comparison, the semiconductor industry beats the smartphone industry hands down. This is ascribed by the following:

Smartphone Sales Peak - With high smartphone penetration rates in the global population, smartphone unit sales have reached their peak. The slight increase in 2020 sales will mostly come from increase in selling price instead of increase in unit sales. Instead of smartphone makers, the semiconductor industry consists of the companies that supply to smartphone makers and other 5G providers. Semiconductor companies will derive even higher sales growth from 5G compared to the smartphone makers themselves.

- With high smartphone penetration rates in the global population, smartphone unit sales have reached their peak. The slight increase in 2020 sales will mostly come from increase in selling price instead of increase in unit sales. Instead of smartphone makers, the semiconductor industry consists of the companies that supply to smartphone makers and other 5G providers. Semiconductor companies will derive even higher sales growth from 5G compared to the smartphone makers themselves. Longer 5G Exposure - While early adopters of 5G have been smartphone makers and telecommunication providers, 5G revenue will start to shift to other industries by 2023. As such, smartphone makers will only benefit from 5G for a short time frame. On the other hand, semiconductor companies will be involved in the supply of chips to other markets for much longer periods.

- While early adopters of 5G have been smartphone makers and telecommunication providers, 5G revenue will start to shift to other industries by 2023. As such, smartphone makers will only benefit from 5G for a short time frame. On the other hand, semiconductor companies will be involved in the supply of chips to other markets for much longer periods. Wider 5G Exposure - Semiconductor companies cater to other markets exposed beyond smartphones. These include 5G drones in the transportation sector; 5G medical equipment in healthcare; 5G autonomous vehicles in agricultural and mining; smart metering & monitoring of power for energy, and 5G base stations for signal transmission. This reduces exposure to industry-specific risks, which reduces volatility of these stocks.

- Semiconductor companies cater to other markets exposed beyond smartphones. These include 5G drones in the transportation sector; 5G medical equipment in healthcare; 5G autonomous vehicles in agricultural and mining; smart metering & monitoring of power for energy, and 5G base stations for signal transmission. This reduces exposure to industry-specific risks, which reduces volatility of these stocks. Better Valuations - Semiconductor companies have more favourable valuations compared to smartphone makers (net margin of 19.42% vs. 7.6%). We also estimate higher sustainable growth rates for the semiconductor industry vs. the smartphone industry (CAGR of 10.3% vs. 1.9%).

After identifying the best industry, we had to identify suitable companies within the industry itself. Semiconductor companies provide a wide array of chips, such as CPUs, GPUs, ASICs, ACAPs, ADAS, RF chips, Microcontrollers, Memory chips, Photovoltaic cells, LED and Power Modules, among others. Not all companies produce chips that are utilised in 5G. As such, we had to look for chip stocks with the most exposure to 5G with solid fundamentals as well.

Best 5G Stocks

We identified Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM), TSMC (TSM), Skyworks Solutions (SWKS), Qorvo Incorporated (QRVO) and Cree Incorporated (CREE) as the best 5G stocks to buy.

Qualcomm

Best known for its Snapdragon smartphone processors, Qualcomm is the world’s second-largest fabless semiconductor company. Its customers include all major smartphone manufacturers. Buying Qualcomm stock is akin to buying the smartphone industry as a whole. Under its Code-Division Multiple Access ("CDMA") Technologies segment: it develops and supplies mobile application processors and system software for mobile devices, 5G wireless networks, and broadband gateway equipment. Under its Technology Licensing ("QLT") segment: it grants licenses to 5G devices manufacturers to use its wireless patents, including products implementing wireless 5G-based standards. These 2 segments have a whopping 79% exposure to the 5G market (the highest on our list).

Qualcomm is unique among chipmakers, as it utilizes a licensing model which allows it to gain a percentage of sales from the smartphone makers' phone sales. As the ultimate owner of a broad portfolio of 130,000 patents, it has strong leverage in negotiating terms with licensees and is able to charge high fees. This is all in addition to the outright fees charged for the actual chips themselves. As a fabless company, Qualcomm does not have to incur high capital expenditure, which results in positive free cash flows for its investors (free cash flow margin of 24.35%).

Qualcomm's business model has allowed it to dominate the global smartphone application processor market. This does come with a downside. Qualcomm has been subjected to various legal disputes regarding monopolistic and anti-competitive behaviour, initiated by trade commissions around the world, as well as by its own customers. As a result, the company constantly incurs legal fines. Our calculations show these amount to 3.6% of revenue per year. Despite this, it is unlikely Qualcomm will get dethroned from its position anytime soon, and as such will remain an amazing 5G play for years to come.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC)

Based in Taiwan, TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry by revenue. In terms of dominance in the foundry space, no other company comes close. With a 50.5% market share, its closest competitors, Global Foundries and UMC, have even signalled their withdrawal 7nm fab development due to the high costs involved, paving room for even greater leadership by TSMC in this space.

Under its Mobile segment, the company provides foundry services with advanced process technologies to fabricate 5G chips for mobile devices and infrastructure. This segment accounts for 49% of its revenue, and includes all major smartphone makers as its customers. Aside from its foundry dominance and exposure to 5G, TSMC is also exposed to several other high-growth markets, including Cloud Computing, Autonomous Vehicles and the Internet of Things.

Given Taiwan is an autonomous state of China, a trade war might have a significant negative impact on TSMC. To this effect, the company recently announced a $12 billion foundry to be built in United States. This not only cements its position as the world’s leading foundry, but also reduces the political risks that may arise between the US and China.

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks is a leading Radio Frequency ("RF") supplier. RF chips are used in all smartphones and communication devices. RF solutions are also utilised across other industries, such as infrastructure and aerospace. Under its Mobile segment, the company manufactures power amplifiers, front-end modules and RF products for handsets and 5G wireless infrastructure equipment. With 73% of its revenue exposed to 5G, Skyworks stands to gain massively.

5G specifications required in 5G smartphones including new bands and carriers which create an increased need of RF chips for waveforms, modulations and sub-carrier spacing. This bodes extremely well for Skyworks, as it may mean it would need to start supplying up to twice the amount of RF chips.

Qorvo Incorporated

Like Skyworks, Qorvo is another major RF player. Under its Mobile Products segment, the company manufactures a range of radio RF chips for a variety of mobile devices, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and cellular-based applications for 5G and IoT. 71.1% of its revenue is exposed to 5G.

Compared to Skyworks, Qorvo has better RF technologies through its bulk acoustic wave ("BAW") filters that have superior performance with steeper rejection curves compared to traditional surface acoustic wave ("SAW") filters. While it has a net debt position of $843.2 million, its revenue has grown consistently over the past 8 years with an average growth of 20.66%.

Cree Incorporated

Better known for its LED products, Cree is also a major player in the RF space. Under its Wolfspeed segment, the company manufactures semiconductor products, including Silicon Carbide ("SIC") materials, power devices and RF devices used in 5G infrastructure devices. 49.8% of its revenue is exposed to 5G.

In buying Cree, investors also gain exposure to the global LED market. The company is well-diversified across regions and end-markets. It does not rely on any one major customer, instead selling though technology distributors such as Arrow Electronics (ARW). In 2018, it acquired the RF division of Infineon Technologies (OTCQX:IFNNF). This has allowed Cree to rapidly expand its Wolfspeed segment and bolster its position as a major RF supplier.

Verdict

5G is an exciting market expected to explode in demand over the next few years. Among the top industries exposed to 5G, we determined the semiconductor industry as the best choice to invest in (as opposed to the popular pick of the smartphone industry). The semiconductor industry has both a longer and wider exposure to 5G. Semiconductor stocks are also relatively undervalued and have better sustainable growth rates. Within the industry, we identified Qualcomm, TSMC, Skyworks, Qorvo and Cree as the best 5G stocks to buy.

