I now own more than the t-shirt. I’m a full-fledged stakeholder who can’t wait to get back to one of my favorite cities in the world.

It’s high time I published this piece, especially after interviewing the CEO the other day.

Over eight years after writing that initial article on Seeking Alpha, I’m writing about Empire State Realty Trust again.

Once upon a time – back at the turn of the nineteenth century – there was a scheme going around New York City that spawned a saying we still know today.

I wrote about it in April 2019 with the following details:

“If you want a… historical example of humanity’s tendency to invest in bad ideas, look no further than the saying ‘If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.’ “This bit of mockery dates back to at least 1901 thanks to the existence of the Brooklyn Bridge and creatively convincing conmen such as George C. Parker. “As The New York Times puts it, ‘Since the bridge was completed in 1883, the idea of illegally selling it has become the ultimate example of the power of persuasion. A good salesman could sell it, a great swindler would sell it, and the perfect sucker would fall for the scam.’ “Hook, line, and very costly sinker.”

For the record, this is not one of those tales – tall though the building I’m “selling” you today may be.

Moreover, I’m not asking you to hand me any money personally. I gain nothing from promoting this iconic piece of property.

I’m just telling you what I’m seeing in the completely legitimate stock market today through Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT).

Source

Hardly the Tallest Anymore but Still an Absolute Icon

Empire State Realty Trust is a company I wrote about in 2012, over a year before it went public. That Valentine’s Day, I published this introduction (attached to a larger article, of course):

“The iconic Empire State Building is set to take center stage in a new IPO called Empire State Realty Trust Inc… As part of a multi-property UpREIT, the 102-story landmark skyscraper once stood as the world’s tallest building for 40 years (from 1931-1972). “From conception, the speculative office tower was not profitable… and it took almost two decades before the initial $41 million investment (around $500 million today) became cash-flow positive. [That didn’t happen] until 1951, when the legendary tower was sold to Roger Stevens and his partners for around $51 million – the highest sales transaction in history at that time…”

Part of the reason, of course, that it didn’t do so well in the beginning was because of the Great Depression. It’s hard to rent out space when business is that far from booming – even in the world’s tallest building.

As already mentioned, the Empire State Building no longer holds that title. It lost it in 1972 when the World Trade Center was finished. And that too was quickly trumped by Dubai’s Burj Khalifa tower, which rises a whopping 2,716 feet off the ground – more than half a mile!

How can a 1,454-foot structure (or 1,250-foot minus the tip) compete with that?

It clearly can’t when it comes to height. But when it comes to profitability? Well…

No offense to Burj Khalifa, but it’s not nearly so easily investible as the Empire State Building. And it’s certainly not a real estate investment trust selling at an intense, intense discount.

As such, we’re good sticking with the smaller icon for the foreseeable future.

Much More Than a Mere Tourist Trap

That’s why, eight years after writing that initial article on Seeking Alpha, I’m writing about Empire State Realty Trust again.

For the record, I did write about it between those dates too. But it’s high time I returned to the topic, especially after interviewing the CEO the other day.

I just posted the video at iREIT on Alpha, and let me tell you: It’s well worth watching.

Source: iREIT

Of course, you don’t have to see the video to recognize that this REIT holds more than just the Empire State Building. As its website declares, it:

“… owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area… “Headquartered in New York, New York, the company’s office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of March 31, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan; three in Fairfield County, Connecticut; and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

As recently as early February 2020 – mere months ago – all of that meant something. On January 23, shares were selling for $14.23, a nice little sum.

At last check after the close on Wednesday, June 24, however, it had tanked to $6.45. That means one of the most iconic buildings is selling at a discount like it’s never sold for before.

While that certainly makes the price a joke – the investment itself is potentially filled with very real profits.

A Grand and Profitable Reopening

My friend and fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Ian Bezek wrote a bullish article about ESRT on June 24 (the same day I published my own piece on the Marketplace). In it, he explained:

“My thesis was (and remains) that the Empire State Building Observatory is a one-of-a-kind asset and will eventually be worth far more than it trades for now. Current trends in tourism, social media, and experience-chasing make must-see (and must-take-selfie-at) sites like the Observatory far more valuable than they were in past times.”

It’s an interesting addition to my thinking.

Essentially, this iconic asset represents a global brand worth acknowledging. In 2019 alone, it had 253.3 billion media impressions, with ad values of $102 million.

According to an investor presentation, 64% of its customers are international visitors, with the top countries being:

U.K. France Spain Canada Italy Germany Mexico.

Source

As for when such tourists can actually tour again, ESRT says it definitely will happen, just:

“… dependent upon the decision of the authorities. During this period of closure, annualized expense run-rate reduced by 60% from [$35 million] in February 2020 to [$14 million] in May 2020."

About two-thirds of that can be attributed to lower payroll costs, with the balance based on lower marketing and other expenses.

The company also provided this hypothetical reopening schedule:

Source

As Bezek explained (and Bezek quoted),

“The Observatory is only a part of the Empire State Building… the company has roughly a dozen other office buildings… “So it screens as a generic office REIT, and you don't see the value in the Observatory unless you go looking for it. The Observatory alone produces more than $125 million per year in high-margin revenues and has grown at a double-digit annualized rate.”

Intriguing, I know.

Source

The Bad News for This Big-View REIT

Based on the above-referenced net operating income (NOI) data, the observatory could be monetized for around $1.5 billion (using a 6% cap rate on the rent cost). However, as Bezek explains:

“… you can't just buy Observatory stock – its value is mixed in which the much less exciting office business. “And in any case, fast-forward today, and Empire State has gotten dinged on all sides. The office part of the portfolio has lost value, as some tenants face financial problems. And, more broadly, people wonder how much work-from-home trends will hit office demand and valuations going forward.”

That’s obviously bad news. As viewed below, Empire State has around 7.1% exposure to retail. Bezek reminds us how:

“… vacancies have soared in recent years, even prior to Covid-19. After the pandemic, it may take a while to get rents back to more normal levels – and ‘the new normal’ may be something like a 20% or so haircut from prior highs.”

Source

Below, you’ll find a snapshot of recent rent collections. As of June 1, the company’s retail rents were 65% in April and 49% in May.

With that said… keep in mind that ESRT reports “receivables” that include estimated pro-rata costs related to taxes, insurance, and common area maintenance. So its actual “base rent” numbers are better than shown in the following spreadsheet.

Source

Fortunately, there’s better news than that to note, hence the reason why both Bezek and I are onboard.

Empire State's Excellent Balance Sheet

Now here’s the good news…

Empire State has a strong balance sheet with the lowest leverage among the public NYC office REITs. As of year-end 2019, it had 4x net debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Plus, it has no debt maturities due this year.

The company also has ample liquidity, with $1 billion in cash along with $550 million line of credit capacity. (The revolver is due in 2021 but can be extended.)

Source

Due to Covid-19, ESRT’s debt/market cap ratio did increase from 28.2% in Q4-19 to 47.8%. That happened as it completed multiple financings that contributed around $300 million of excess proceeds and drew $550 million against its line of credit.

As Bezek points out, that’s rather interesting considering how:

Prior to the virus, analysts had been criticizing the company for not taking on more leverage, not buying back stock, and not increasing its dividend more. Skeptics said that, because Empire State wasn't putting its balance sheet to supposed good use, it was leaving tons of money on the table.”

It seems that, just like its iconic trophy asset, Empire State was designed to manage market dislocations. It’s got good management, to say the least.

(Notably, there were a few recent C-suite changes, which CEO Tony Malkin addressed in my interview.)

Covid Catalysts That King Kong Would Love

Let’s take a walk through Empire State’s attractive value proposition, as marked by:

Low leverage and strong liquidity

Source

Modern, energy efficient assets in prime-time locations

$50 million in contracted revenue growth (embedded upside)

Source

A track record of superior lease spreads

Source

An upside when the Observatory opens again

Source

A passionate and knowledgeable CEO.

In Q1-20, Empire State reported core funds from operations (FFO) per share of $0.18 – $0.01 higher than the Street’s estimate. And I think analysts are on target with their full-year figure of $0.64, about 30% below the 2019 FFO per share of $0.90.

As such, the company’s payout ratio will arguably get tighter. But based on the fact that NYC has begun to reopen, it appears that rent collections will improve from here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Bezek also points out recent buybacks in the low $9 range for around a 5% yield:

New York office cap rates were generally running just below [five] prior to the onset of the virus. So the company is now getting to buy its own stock at a more attractive level than it could have gone out and bought office buildings at just months ago. And, of course, your average office building doesn't have the one-of-a-kind Observatory tourism superstructure attached to it either. I'm all in favor of the company strengthening its ownership in the Observatory by buying out fickle minority shareholders at a knock-down price.”

If that last comment sounded a little edgy to you, you might not be wrong.

Why Bet Against a Building That Survived King Kong?

In Bezek’s article, he pointed out how activist investor Jonathan Litt is short Empire State:

I'll note that, looking through Litt's track record, his successes have come from doing well on specific deals with special circumstances. As far as I can tell, he has less of a track record on macroeconomic calls.“I'm skeptical of this call in particular, as it is focused on macro concerns around offices and New York City, but really doesn't have much bad to say about Empire State in particular.”

I have to concur.

Analysts forecast FFO/share to grow by 22% in 2021 and 11% in 2022. This suggests a healthy recovery and a possible surge in price.

I’m the first to admit that my expertise isn’t in NYC office space. But I certainly can recognize the margin of safety here.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Bezek knows value when he sees it too:

… the stock is now at $7, and is down by two-thirds since its highs a few years ago. That's simply nuts for a company with so low leverage and which has more than a billion dollars in the bank. They'll take advantage of the pricing by continuing to buy up more stock at current levels. Plus, shares yield 6% at this price, which is a fine starting level.”

In short, when you buy ESRT, you’re getting the Empire State Building for virtually peanuts. As such, I now own more than the t-shirt.

I’m a full-fledged stakeholder who can’t wait to get back to one of my favorite cities in the world.

Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

The Most In-Depth REIT Coverage On The Planet Investors need to remain disciplined with their investment process throughout the volatility. At iREIT on Alpha we offer unparalleled research. "There is great opportunity" to take advantage of the mispricing and to build a portfolio powered by repeatable sources of divided income.. subscribe to iREIT on Alpha (2-week free trial).



Disclosure: I am/we are long ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.