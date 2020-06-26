Karuna Therapeutics Reports Positive News for Acute Psychosis Treatment

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) reported that it plans to proceed with its clinical program assessing KarXT for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia. The company stated that it has completed a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA and the outcome supports the advancement of the drug candidate into Phase 3 development.

The End-of-Phase 2 discussion was supported by pre-clinical and clinical efficacy data and included results from its Phase 2 trial assessing KarXT in patients with schizophrenia. Andrew Miller, Ph.D., CEO of Karuna said, “Our team is dedicated to truly advancing the standard of care in schizophrenia, and we believe our planned Phase 3 program sets us on course to potentially offer a new, unique and mechanistically differentiated treatment option relative to current therapies. We are pleased to be working closely with the FDA as we prepare to advance our lead clinical program into Phase 3 by the end of the year.” The company is looking to start two five-week trials for assessing the efficacy and safety of the drug candidate.

Karuna discussed key elements of the Phase 3 program with the FDA. The data will be used for supporting the New Drug Application. The minutes of the meeting stated that the data from the completed Phase 2 study and one positive Phase 3 efficacy and safety trial will be admissible for NDA filing. The drug candidate had shown strong efficacy on primary and key secondary outcome measures for its Phase 2 trial. It was also found to be generally safe and well-tolerated.

The planned two five-week inpatient trials will assess the efficacy and safety of KarXT in treating adult patients with acute psychosis and schizophrenia. Both the trials will have some of the elements incorporated in the Phase 2 trial such as patient population, primary outcome measures and the duration of the treatment. The company is looking to start the first Phase 3 trial by the end of the year.

The initial five-week trial will be a flexible-dose, double-blind, placebo-controlled, inpatient study. It will involve nearly 250 adults who will be randomized on 1:1 basis. The trial will measure the change in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale total score at Week 5 of KarXT versus placebo. This measure will constitute the primary endpoint of the trial. The company is expected to provide the details of the second efficacy trial by the end of 2020 while the trial is expected to be started in the first half of the next year.

Apart from short-term efficacy and safety trials, the company will also gather long-term, open-label data for determining the safety and tolerability of the drug candidate in patients for up to one year. Such data will be collected in an outpatient setting. The company is contemplating conducting a separate 52-week study for assessing the long-term safety of KarXT in adults patients with schizophrenia who are not enrolled in the inpatient trials. This study is expected to begin in the first half of 2021 and the results may be used for supporting regulatory safety data requirements of NDA filing.

Corbus Reports Progress in Phase 2b Trial of Lenabasum

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) announced that it has completed subject visitation for its Phase 2b trial of lenabasum. JBT101-CF-002 trial seeks to assess the potential of the drug candidate in treating lenabasum. The company expects the top-line data to be out by the third quarter of 2020, right after the top-line data from the RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 systemic sclerosis study.

The Phase 2b trial is a multinational, double-blind, randomized study looking to assess the efficacy and safety of lenabasum in cystic fibrosis. This placebo-controlled trial has 426 participants who are administered lenabasum 5 mg twice per day, lenabasum 20 mg twice per day or placebo twice per day for 28 weeks. The trial features 4 weeks safety follow-up of active treatment.

The primary efficacy endpoint for the trial is the event rate of pulmonary exacerbation while secondary efficacy endpoints include metrics such as change in forced expiratory volume in 1 second, percentage predicted, change in Cystic Fibrosis Questionnaire-Revised respiratory domain score. Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer: “We thank the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for providing disease expertise and financial support to facilitate the design and execution of this study.” The study is partly funded by a Development Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Lenabasum has shown acceptable tolerability and safety profile in its clinical studies so far. Its use has also been linked to a lower rate of and longer time to pulmonary exacerbations in a Phase 2 cystic fibrosis study.

Lenabasum is a rationally designed, oral, small molecule which works by selectively binding as an agonist to the cannabinoid receptor type 2. Through this mechanism, lenabasum may help in resolving inflammation and controlling fibrosis. The drug candidate has been given Fast Track tag and Orphan Drug tag for treating cystic fibrosis by the FDA. European Medicines Agency has also granted Orphan Designation to lenabasum for treating cystic fibrosis.

Myovant Sciences Reports Positive Data for Relugolix Combo

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) announced that its second Phase 3 clinical trial has resulted in positive data. The trial aimed to assess the efficacy of relugolix combination therapy in women suffering from endometriosis-related pain. The drug was administered once a day and the results were in line with the data provided by the first Phase 3 trial.

Myovant reported that the trial met the primary endpoints of demonstrating clinically significant pain reduction. It also achieved all seven key secondary endpoints such as dyspareunia. Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., chief medical officer of Myovant Sciences, said, “Relugolix has now achieved positive results in five Phase 3 studies across three indications, demonstrating its potential to benefit women with pain from endometriosis and women with heavy menstrual bleeding from uterine fibroids as well as men with advanced prostate cancer.” The company is looking forward to submitting its New Drug Application in the near future.

The drug candidate showed clinically meaningful pain reductions for 74.5% of women suffering from dysmenorrhea, while the similar stat for the placebo group stood at 26.9 percent. Additionally, 58.5% of women with non-menstrual pelvic pain also showed clinically meaningful reduction in pain while only 39.6 percent women in the placebo group reported the same.

The trial also had seven key secondary endpoints such as achieving statistically significant changes in mean dysmenorrhea and overall pelvic pain, impact of pain on daily activities, among others. These points were measured at week 24 and were compared to placebo. The combination therapy was found to be generally well-tolerated and showed minimal mineral density loss over 24 weeks.