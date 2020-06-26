A conservative model shows the company as an easy double in a few years with potentially much more upside.

There are approximately 47 million people worldwide that are unable to take existing statin therapies or have high cholesterol while taking existing medications.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its Bempedoic acid, market name Nexletol, along with its sister medication Nexlizet (a combination of Bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) were recently approved by the FDA. The medication was then approved by the European Commission for sale in the EU area.

Bempedoic acid is a new class of cholesterol-lowering drug. I don’t pretend to understand the science. The mechanism of action is described by the company here. In my layman’s terms, it blocks the biosynthesis of cholesterol in the liver. Current statin therapies (for example, Lipitor) also do this. Bempedoic acid works higher up the biologic pathway and is used with existing statin therapy. Both Nexletol and Nexlizet are approved for use in patients that either cannot take an existing statin or whose cholesterol levels are not controlled on existing therapies.

There are a large portion of the population that are allergic to statins, which are the primary means for lowering cholesterol levels. Further, there is a large population whose cholesterol is not well-controlled on statins. This represents a very large unmet need, as we will talk about below. Given this drug has shown to meaningfully lower cholesterol levels for both these groups of people, and given the importance of lowering high cholesterol levels, demand for this drug should be robust.

Cholesterol-lowering medications are extremely important. The WHO estimates:

Raised cholesterol levels cause 2.6 million deaths yearly.

A 10% reduction of cholesterol levels in men aged 40 shows a 50% reduction in heart disease.

For men over the age of 70, the reduction is 20% in heart disease incidence.

In Ireland, a 30% reduction in heart disease death rates has been attributed to a 4.6% reduction in population cholesterol levels.

From the Esperion website:

Nexletol reduced cholesterol 18% over maximally tolerated statins.

Nexlizet reduced cholesterol 38% over maximally tolerated statins.

So, what does that mean for Esperion? How much upside is there?

Let me put forward an interesting anecdote. Lipitor, which is off patent and generically available, generated $1.9 billion in 2019 sales for Pfizer (PFE). The market cap of Esperion is currently $1.3 billion.

ESPR, as of 3/31/2020, had $149 million in cash on its balance sheet. According to the company presentation dated May 2020, Esperion is due payments in total of $1.5 billion from its marketing partners for Europe and Japan (slide 23).

Daiichi Sankyo Europe (DSE) will be responsible for marketing the drug throughout the EU. A recent update to this partnership accelerates a $150 million milestone payment to June 2020. DSE has now paid $300 million of the $900 million in agreed-upon payments. It will make further payments as sales levels are reached along with royalty payments ranging from 15% to 25%.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical will market Nexletol and Nexlizet in Japan. Otsuka will be responsible for all development costs, including regulatory approvals, and commercialization in Japan. Esperion received a $60 million upfront payment in late April or early May. Otsuka will pay an additional $450 million in milestone payments as well as royalties from 15% to 30%.

Since the publication of quarterly results, ESPR has received $210 million in payments from marketing partners, raising its cash total to around $350 million. I will be interested to see what cash burn looks like in Q2 this year. I expect the cash on hand to be enough to get to positive cash flow.

What is Esperion worth?

Let us create a simple model for ESPR. I will use conservative estimates.

The WHO estimates the following adult population for the EU, Japan, and US.

The number of people with high cholesterol varies. I found estimates from 30% to 55% of the adult population. I’ll assume 33% of the adult population (1 in 3) has high cholesterol.

Based on the ESPR website, about 19% of the people with high cholesterol are either unable to take statins or still have high cholesterol with statins. This means we have the following as targets for ESPR.

You will note that my number for the US is actually lower for the US than reported by ESPR of 18.3 million. As I said, let’s be conservative.

GoodRx lists the average retail price as $398.17 for a 30-day supply, or $4,778.04 per year. ESPR has said that insurance companies as well as Medicare have agreed to cover the products. This makes sense, as these drugs cover a large unmet need. Co-pays will be low.

I will assume revenue of $700 per year per customer. Knowing there are markups and discounts, I’ll assume a conservative 15% revenue back to the company, or about $700 a year per customer. That’s on the low end of the royalties due from the marketing partners.

If we assume a 5% conversion of Targets to Customers, along with the $700 price, we get revenues as follows:

On a comparable basis, drug companies sell for Price-to-Sales (P/S) ranging from 2 to 4.5x. This depends on the growth prospects of the company. There are 26.72 million shares outstanding.

Share Price = Revenue * P/S / Shares

Here is the range of share values for different P/S values, as well as % conversion of Targets to Customers:

ESPR is currently trading below $50. It’s not hard to see this as a double. If these drugs become a home run and are widely adopted, this could be a 16x return over the next few years.

That is a key point and will take a few years to prove out. The company needs to execute on its sales strategy, and its marketing partners in Europe and Japan need to do the same.

What are the risks?

Failure to execute. The company may not be able to sell this drug by convincing prescribing physicians to try it out. COVID has already reduced the number of doctor visits worldwide. The less people go to the doctor, the less the chance they have to be prescribed these drugs. Adverse reactions. The phase III trials had many thousands of people in them, but it is possible these drugs have bad side effects that were not detected. Adverse longer-term studies. There are a few studies going on to see the long-term effects on these drugs on morbidity and sustained cholesterol levels. If one or more of these studies come back with bad or even just OK results, the level of adoption could suffer.

Overall

I’m bullish on ESPR. I hold it as a large position in my speculative portfolio. My base case is a target of $150 in 3 years (the P/S = 2.5, conversion of 5%). I see a low risk of this stock going to 0, but it is not a 0% chance. If these drugs begin gaining traction in the market, I expect a larger drug company, such as Pfizer with its own knowledge of the cholesterol market, to make a buyout offer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESPR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.