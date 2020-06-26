Were I to complement my portfolio's off-price position, I would consider ROST ahead of the other names in the sub-sector.

Today, I face off four off-price retailers to determine which may have the best business fundamentals.

A couple of weeks ago, I began a quick series of articles to analyze the top companies and stocks within a handful of sub-sectors that have been on my radar lately. I started by concluding that Microsoft (MSFT) was a strong buy in the FAAMG category, and followed up with bullish remarks about Dollar General (DG) among defensive retailers.

Today, I turn my focus of attention to off-price retail. While my All-Equities SRG portfolio currently invests in TJX Companies (TJX), I wanted to look more closely at some of its key peers to see which of them may also stand out.

Under the microscope today, alongside TJX, are Ross Stores (ROST), Burlington Stores (BURL) and Big Lots (BIG). For the reasons described below, Ross presented itself as a strong name -- even one that could aptly replace or complement TJX in my portfolio.

To stay consistent in my methodology, I looked at the same four key financial metrics that I have been using so far. I believe that they provide visibility into whether the companies:

Have been finding growth opportunities (P&L, revenues)

Can "do more with less" (P&L, margins)

Have been squeezing cash out of the business (cash flow)

Have kept their houses in order (balance sheet)

Because the COVID-19 crisis has been disruptive to all retailers in this sub-segment in 1Q20, but to different extents, I made my assessment below using 2019 end-of-year numbers.

Finding opportunities

In my view, finding growth opportunities is reflected in the acceleration of sales increase. Higher growth in the past year relative to the increase over a longer period of time suggests recent growth momentum. I call this made-up metric the growth acceleration ratio -- basically a second derivative on sales.

Check out the graph below. At first glance, Ross does not seem to be enjoying much top-line momentum recently. In fact, only Big Lots has experienced improvement, represented by a ratio of higher than one. But the story is a bit more nuanced than this.

First, Ross's five-year sales growth average has been one of the best in the space, just short of Burlington's 8.5%. Building momentum on top of such a high base is particularly hard. Also, the quarter-to-quarter trend in sales and comps in 2019 had been positive, following a softer start to the year. Lastly, it is worth noting that Big Lots' high ratio reflects a nearly immaterial 10-bp improvement over a very small base.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Stock Rover

Doing more with less

To measure efficiency, i.e. doing more with less, I looked at the increase in sales per employee. Here, Ross begins to outshine the rest of the crowd. The retailer stands next to Big Lots on top of the podium, at a five-year annual growth pace of 2%.

In my view, Ross has been perhaps the best off-price retailer at offsetting cost pressures associated with the trade war, higher wages, transportation and fulfillment costs by, among other things, tightly managing its payroll. While Ross's organic and inorganic revenue growth ex-COVID 19 has been increasing at a respectable pace (high single digits in many quarters), the total number of employees has been rising more modestly.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Squeezing cash out of the business

Of course, producing decent P&L results is only one piece of the puzzle. Turning earnings into cash and managing working capital well are also very important -- especially for a retailer, whose inventories as a percentage of current assets can approach 90% at times (the case of Big Lots). This is why I look at free cash flow to revenues.

Here, Ross is the undisputed champion of off-price retail. FCF at the end of calendar 2019 represented an impressive 9.6% of sales, a number that is head and shoulders above TJX's and Burlington's 5.5% to 6%. In addition to the efficiency mentioned in the section above, Ross stands out in inventory management. Last year, days inventory of less than 70 was much better than TJX's 78 (the sector's runner-up in this particular metric), and had improved by four days since 2015.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Keeping the house in order

To wrap up the analysis, I turned to the balance sheet. Debt is a hot subject in my mind, especially since Corporate America has decided to take advantage of low interest rates and go on a leveraging spree in the past several years. Here, I looked at net debt to asset.

Once again, Ross takes the gold medal. The company's 25% net debt ratio as of the end of 2019 was much better than the peer group average. Surely, things have changed drastically since the start of the coronavirus crisis. A first quarter of 2020 in which Ross stores were closed for virtually half of the three-month period did not do much to help strengthen the company's balance sheet. But it is reassuring to know that the retailer went into this year's recession in a better financial position than its competitors.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from Seeking Alpha and Stock Rover

Last few words

I remain generally optimistic about the off-price retail space, given a long-enough time horizon. Within it, I favor companies with a long track record of solid execution, signs of decent operations management and a healthy balance sheet. For this reason, I remain bullish TJX -- I dug deeper into the reasoning in a recent article.

However, looking at the assessment above, I don't think that Ross Stores falls too far behind its main peer, if it does at all. Were I to complement my portfolio's off-price position, I would certainly consider ROST ahead of the other names in the sub-sector. The fact that the stock is off all-time highs the most within the peer group also points at a potential buy-on-weakness opportunity.

