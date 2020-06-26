Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) is a biotech that should be on your radar after its latest trial update. This involves the release of positive phase 2 data using its drug PTG-300 to treat patients with polycythemia vera. What made the data positive is that all 6 patients that were treated were able to respond to therapy. As I will explain below, this was accomplished in two particular efficacy endpoints. As far as catalysts go, there are two in mind. The first catalyst involves additional data from the phase 2 open-label study. This study is expected to recruit a few more patients. With more patients and further duration of response, Protagonist can further evaluate the effect that PTG-300 has for these patients. Additional data is expected again for this program in 2020. Another catalyst would be the planning and initiation of a late-stage study. Of course, this will have to be discussed with the FDA in an end-of phase 2 meeting. Not only did Protagonist achieve positive data for treating polycythemia vera, but it also recently received Orphan Drug Designation for it as well. All these developments are why it is a good buy.

PTG-300 Phase 2 Data Solidifies Drug As Producing Adequate Responses

The phase 2 study used PTG-300 to treat patients with polycythemia vera. It was noted that all 6 patients who were given various doses for 28 weeks achieved a response in this study. These were doses that ranged from 10 mg to 80 mg and were treated over this period. In terms of responses observed for all 6 patients, there were two key endpoints that were achieved. These were:

Dose-related control of hematocrit levels

Elimination for the need to have a phlebotomy

What exactly are hematocrit levels and phlebotomies? The results for PTG-300 are important and take into account both of these items. The problem with polycythemia vera is that the bone marrow in the body makes excessive red blood cells. The problem with that is that it thickens someone's blood and makes it tough for it to travel through the body. Phlebotomy is where blood has to be drained from the vein. In this case, to get rid of the extra blood produced from the bone marrow. Hematocrit is the percentage of red blood cells in your blood. The normal hematocrit range for men is between 41% to 50%. Then, the normal range of hematocrit for women is between 36% to 48%. In the case of polycythemia vera, the number of red blood cells is way above the normal hematocrit range. Thus, the goal is to bring hematocrit back to a normal range. Why is a higher range of hematocrit a bad thing? That's because when hematocrit levels are increased, there is a greater risk for stroke and heart attack. The study showed that those given PTG-300 had eliminated the need for phlebotomy. That's quite impressive because these patients had undergone at least 3 phlebotomies within a 24 week period before entering this study. Phlebotomy is not a good thing because it fluctuates the levels of iron. This imbalance is not ideal, and treatment with PTG-300 can help avoid a disturbance of iron level. Just this past week, the biotech received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for PTG-300 in polycythemia vera. This will provide more interactions with the FDA and other benefits like tax benefits and market exclusivity for several years. With this data on hand, Protagonist quickly moved to expand enrollment of additional patients. The goal now is to get 50 patients in this study, and additional results are expected in the 2nd half of 2020. On top of that, Protagonist is seeking to gain approval from the FDA to initiate a phase 3 study as well.

PTG-300 Has Another Shot On Goal

PTG-300, is also being used to treat patients with a rare disease known as hereditary hemochromatosis. Hereditary hemochromatosis is a disorder whereby there is too much iron absorbed from a diet. What's the problem with that? That's a big problem because iron gets stored in many parts of the body like:

Skin

Liver

Pancreas

Heart

Joints

This is another rare disease that Protagonist has decided to target as an indication for its pipeline. I think it is smart to focus on using PTG-300 just on rare diseases only. That's because there is limited competition, and it is able to reduce expenses that will be required in the coming years to run these programs.

A phase 2 study for PTG-300 to treat patients with hereditary hemochromatosis was initiated back in January of this year. This is another small exploratory open-label study, which will look to see if treatment with PTG-300 can help improve these patients in terms of iron levels. That's why this study is incorporating several endpoints such as:

Change in serum iron levels

Reductions again in phlebotomy requirements throughout the study

Participant reported outcomes (An SF-36 survey that patients take to see if the quality of life improvements happen)

This phase 2 open-label study will just use PTG-300, to treat patients with hereditary hemochromatosis over a 24-week period. Again, this is just an exploratory study. The important item to point out is that Protagonist chose not to cut this program like a few others. That makes sense, though, considering that PTG-300 did well in treating patients with polycythemia vera.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Protagonist Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $117.5 million as of March 31, 2020. It believed that it would have sufficient capital to meet its needs through mid-2022. However, it had completed an upsized offering thereafter. This was in May of 2020 when it announced an underwritten public offering of 7 million shares of its common stock at a price of $14 per share. In addition, it gave the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05 million shares of common stock at the same offering price. In total, it earned about $98 million before deducting offering expenses. With the biotech having done a cash raise, plus its prior forecast, I don't foresee an additional cash raise this year.

Risks To Business

There are two big risks that I foresee with respect to Protagonist's pipeline. The first risk is that even though the phase 2 study using PTG-300 to treat patients with polycythemia vera had been successful, there is no guarantee that a larger phase 3 pivotal study will produce similar or superior results. It will be important for phase 3 study to achieve similar positive data. The second risk relates to the use of PTG-300 for the treatment of patients with hereditary hemochromatosis. This is only in phase 2 proof of concept study. The risk here is that this drug has not yet been proven for this patient population. If the phase 2 proof of concept study doesn't yield good data, then Protagonist will likely be forced to eliminate the program.

Conclusion

Protagonist Therapeutics is a biotech that should be on your radar. The results produced are important in that these polycythemia patients were able to improve in two key metrics, which I highlighted above. They are hematocrit levels being reduced in a dose-dependent manner and elimination of phlebotomies. Hopefully, PTG-300 will also be successful in treating those with hereditary hemochromatosis. Lastly, the biotech isn't riding its entire future on just PTG-300. It also has PTG-200 being developed for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease. A phase 2 study has already been initiated for this drug. Another product in the pipeline is PN-943, which is being developed to treat patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. However, this phase 2 study has not yet been initiated. Both of these programs had timeline changes because of the disruption with Covid-19. There is no clear path on when new guidance will be expected. Regardless, these programs remain in the pipeline up until they can be focused upon again. Once Protagonist is able to, it should give proper guidance for both of these programs going forward. I believe that Protagonist is a solid buy with its Polycythemia vera program alone.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.