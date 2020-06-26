U.S. Business Investment In The Post-Pandemic World
by: TD Wealth
Summary
The near-term outlook for business investment is highly dependent on the success in gradually reopening.
In the latter half of the year, we expect investment to begin to rebound in intellectual property products and equip.
By 2026, we expect total business investment to be 5% lower than what it could have been without COVID-19.
The COVID-19 pandemic and measures to contain it are having a devastating impact on U.S. businesses. Anthony Okolie talks with Sri Thanabalasingam, Senior Economist, TD Bank Group, about the outlook for US business investment in the post-pandemic world.