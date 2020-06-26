I remain on the sidelines on both companies as both try to work towards profitability.

Canopy Growth has doubled-down on its commitment to Acreage, bailing out the company and removing its CEO in a complex deal.

Summary

Acreage (OTCQX:ACRGF) was sinking due to mismanagement and over-spending. Seeing their acquisition target floundering, Canopy Growth (CGC) has re-affirmed their commitment to keeping Acreage solvent and to purchasing Acreage when/if possible.

In a complex transaction, Canopy Growth has lowered the purchase price for Acreage, lent an Acreage subsidiary money at below-market rates, given cash to Acreage shareholders, started a two-share structure for Acreage shares, and ousted now-former Acreage CEO Kevin Murphy. Despite the lower payment, in my view, this deal is a net win for Acreage shareholders as the Canopy loan may keep the company solvent and a new CEO will likely improve operations moving forward.

Despite that, I remain on the sidelines on both companies, preferring to invest in cannabis companies which are closer to profitability than either of these names.

Backdrop

Canopy Growth is the largest cannabis company in the world, by valuation. They are Canadian-based but seeking to become the major player in global legalized cannabis. They are backed by a significant investment from Constellation Brands (STZ), which largely controls Canopy Growth and whose former CFO, David Klein, is now CEO of Canopy Growth.

Acreage Holdings is a United States-based cannabis company which operates in state-legal but federally-illegal state recreational and medical cannabis markets.

Last April, Canopy Growth agreed to purchase Acreage when and if cannabis is legalized in the United States. Canopy paid Acreage shareholder $300 million in cash and agreed to convert Acreage shares into Canopy Growth shares at a ratio of 0.5818 Canopy Growth shares per Acreage share. This deal gave Canopy Growth the obligation to purchase all Acreage shares when the "triggering event" occurred--basically, any event that would allow Canopy Growth and Constellation Brands to keep their major-market stock listings while owning Acreage's U.S. cannabis business.

Each of Green Thumb, Trulieve, and Liberty Health achieved operating and free cash flow surpluses last quarter. Acreage burned $15 and $30 million, respectively, on sales of $21 million. Source: The Growth Operation U.S. Cannabis Comparison tool.

Unfortunately, Acreage is a cash-burning machine. While other U.S. cannabis companies like Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF), Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), and Liberty Health (OTCQX:LHSIF) have reached free cash flow profitability, Acreage continues to churn through cash at an alarming rate.

Acreage ended its December quarter with less than one quarter's worth of cash compared to their cash burn--they were among the poorest companies in my April article Cannabis Companies In Peril: Risks Of Insolvency Across The U.S. Cannabis Sector. The only companies with fewer bullets in their chambers were iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF), which is near-death or perhaps already gone, and MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), which appears to be trying to put itself together again but is in a deep debt hole. Acreage will release first quarter results after-hours today (June 25th), and I expect they will report continuing cash burn although ideally an improvement over prior quarters.

Because of this cash burn, Acreage has had to resort to payday loan-like terms, signing two separate agreements with effective ~60% interest rates:

"This loan is terrible. It is very short-term, carries a very high interest rate, is secured against valuable assets, and even then, the lenders felt a need to put in an onerous penalty for default. It is telling that lenders believed default is likely enough to require both security and a large default penalty. This loan is among the worst loans I have seen by any cannabis company."

Suffice to say, burning cash and repeatedly borrowing money at loan shark-like rates is not a path to creating value for shareholders.

Deus Ex Machina

Acreage was on its way to insolvency unless Canopy Growth intervened. On June 25th, Canopy Growth stepped in with a very complex deal that may help save Acreage and should benefit Acreage's shareholders. I will briefly try to make sense of this deal. As with most transactions including Acreage, this deal is complex and takes some unpacking.

The Cliff's Notes version of the deal is that Canopy Growth will loan Acreage $100 million, Kevin Murphy is out as CEO, and Acreage shareholders will receive a different (lower) compensation package from Canopy than was previously agreed upon. Some of the key terms of this deal include:

Acreage shares will split into two share classes : Fixed shares and Floating Shares. Both classes will be traded separately on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and these share classes will be treated differently when/if Canopy Growth buys Acreage. Acreage shareholders will receive 0.7 Fixed Shares and 0.3 Floating Shares per Acreage share. Canopy Growth will pay 0.3048 CGC shares per Fixed Shares, when/if they are allowed to buy Acreage (i.e., the Triggering Event). Canopy Growth may pay the 30-day average price of Floating Shares when/if the deal closes. This may be paid in either cash or CGC stock, at Canopy's choice. Acreage may issue up to 32.7 million more Fixed and Floating Shares: up to 12.4 million Floating Shares (including 3.7 million Floating Shares for share-based incentive compensation) and up to 20.3 million Fixed Shares. Canopy Growth has the obligation to purchase the Fixed Shares when/if the Triggering Event (i.e., legalization) occurs. They have the right , but not the obligation, to purchase the Floating Shares.

: Fixed shares and Floating Shares. Both classes will be traded separately on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and these share classes will be treated differently when/if Canopy Growth buys Acreage. Kevin Murphy is out as Acreage CEO : Effective immediately, Murphy has resigned as CEO and a search for a new CEO will begin. Given the ouster of Bruce Linton and the installment of a more fiscally-prudent CEO at Canopy Growth (David Klein), I suspect that the new Acreage CEO will be more concerned with running a fiscally-responsible company than previous management. Murphy will remain as Chairman of the Board at Acreage.

: Effective immediately, Murphy has resigned as CEO and a search for a new CEO will begin. Given the ouster of Bruce Linton and the installment of a more fiscally-prudent CEO at Canopy Growth (David Klein), I suspect that the new Acreage CEO will be more concerned with running a fiscally-responsible company than previous management. Murphy will remain as Chairman of the Board at Acreage. Canopy Growth will loan Acreage HempCo up to $100 million : Canopy will loan a wholly-owned, hemp-only (federally legal) subsidiary of Acreage $50 million immediately and another $50 million if Acreage HempCo satisfies certain unnamed conditions. This loan will be secured, bears 6.1% interest (far below market rates), and has a ten year maturity. Acreage will use the funds for "general corporate purposes," which in context likely means transferring operating costs to their hemp division and paying existing costs using those funds.

: Canopy will loan a wholly-owned, hemp-only (federally legal) subsidiary of Acreage $50 million immediately and another $50 million if Acreage HempCo satisfies certain unnamed conditions. This loan will be secured, bears 6.1% interest (far below market rates), and has a ten year maturity. Acreage will use the funds for "general corporate purposes," which in context likely means transferring operating costs to their hemp division and paying existing costs using those funds. Canopy will pay $37.5 million to Acreage shareholders: Canopy Growth will pay $37.5 million to Acreage shareholders, or approximately $0.30 per existing share (i.e., before the split into two classes). This deal mirrors earlier Canopy/Acreage deals which provided direct compensation to shareholders, bypassing Acreage and its cash-bereft balance sheet.

This deal will require two-thirds shareholder approval. Acreage insiders owning 84.5% of shares have agreed to approve this deal.

Some Math

Conversion math for the new, complex two-share class structure. Canopy Growth has the obligation to purchase Fixed Shares and the right to purchase Floating Shares, if they want. Source: Canopy Growth.

Prior to this deal, Acreage shareholders were receiving 0.5818 Canopy Growth shares per Acreage share. After this deal, Acreage shareholders will receive:

Approximately $0.30 per share in cash.

0.7 Fixed Shares for each prior share. Canopy Growth is mandated to trade each Fixed Share for 0.3048 Canopy Growth shares if and when the Triggering Event occurs.

0.3 Floating Shares for each prior share. Canopy Growth can choose to exchange these shares for either Canopy Growth shares or cash (or not at all) if and when the Triggering Event occurs. If they buy these shares, then the price for both Acreage and Canopy Growth shares will be based on the 30-day volume weighted average price of each share. The conversion price for Floating Shares will be a minimum of $6.41 per share, but will be higher if the 30-day VWAP is higher.



Breaking this deal down using yesterday's closing prices, each Acreage share was worth $2.33 yesterday but would plausibly convert into 0.5818 Canopy Growth shares, worth $9.72 before this deal--provided Acreage survived long enough.

After this deal, each Acreage shareholder would receive approximate $0.30 and would receive 0.7 Fixed Shares and 0.3 Floating Shares. If Canopy bought Acreage at yesterday's prices, those 0.7 Fixed Shares would convert into 0.21336 Canopy Growth shares (0.7 * 0.3048), worth $3.57. The Canopy chose to buy the Floating Shares, those would be valued at $6.41 each, so 0.3 Floating Shares would net the shareholder $1.92. Combining these three payments, Acreage shares would be worth $5.79 after this deal.

Depending on future Acreage share prices, it is likely that Canopy Growth is paying significantly less money for Acreage through this deal. On the other hand, they are also providing a $100 million loan at below-market interest rates which will help Acreage shareholders because it reduces the likelihood of Acreage becoming insolvent.

Thoughts

The purpose of this deal is apparent: Canopy Growth is keeping Acreage solvent, but booting Kevin Murphy as CEO given his inability to properly manage the company.

Canopy Growth is jumping through several hoops to try to fund Acreage without running afoul of securities laws which prevent them from investing in federally-illegal U.S. cannabis businesses. Specifically, the $50-100 million loan looks to be (1) used to pay Acreage's operating costs, or a portion thereof, and (2) used to give Canopy Growth some control over Acreage--they are dictating the terms of the second tranche of that loan, which will motivate some of Acreage's actions despite Canopy having no direct ownership interest. I suspect that lawyers at the four law firms involved in this deal had to spend a significant amount of time drafting this complex agreement to comply with securities laws in the United States and Canada.

This deal is a net win for Acreage shareholders. It re-affirms Canopy Growth's commitment to keeping Acreage alive, it removes a poor CEO, and it will ideally keep Acreage solvent long enough for a good CEO to be put in place--one who can run a cannabis company without setting cash on fire.

Earlier this week on The Growth Operation, I penned a U.S. Cannabis Snapshot article in which I classified Acreage as "troubled" on a scale from "good" to "troubled." In my view, Acreage is still troubled on that scale, but their situation is likely to become more like that of MedMen, with new management trying to recover from previous mismanagement. Unlike with MedMen, however, Acreage has a wealthy benefactor who would be able to supply liquidity so long as they can remain in Canopy's good graces.

The net effect on Canopy Growth is not as clear and depends upon investors' enthusiasm for taking over a cash-burning U.S. cannabis company. Canopy is lending money to a nearly-broke company to keep it afloat, but they're also reducing their likely purchase price for that company. Furthermore, most of Acreage's problems stem from (1) mismanagement and (2) a poor balance sheet. If and when Canopy Growth purchases Acreage, they will be able to take over management and they will be able to dramatically improve its balance sheet--potentially remedying most of Acreage's issues.

Overall, I like this deal for Acreage and it makes sense from Canopy Growth. I do not plan to take a stake in either company, however, given poor cash flow and profitability of both companies, pending Acreage first quarter earnings after-hours on June 25th.

Happy investing!

