Lithium Junior Miner News For The Month Of June 2020

Junior lithium miner company news - Millennial Lithium Corp. granted final REMSA (mining) license and Environmental Impact Assessment approval for its Pastos Grandes Project.

Lithium market news - CRU - Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19. Ganfeng Lithium expects that the lithium supply will be short in 2023-2025.

Lithium prices were slightly lower for the month.

Welcome to the June 2020 edition of the "junior" lithium miner news. I have categorized those lithium miners that won't likely be in production before 2021/22 as the juniors. Investors are reminded that most of the lithium juniors will most likely be needed in the mid and late 2020's to supply the booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance, and a longer time frame.

June was another month of steady progress for many of the lithium juniors.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During June, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 2.16%. Lithium hydroxide prices were down 1.11%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 1.34%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$7.50/kg (US$7,500/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$9.75/kg (US$9,750/t).

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has May prices at US$6,582 for Li carbonate, US$8,975 for Li hydroxide, and US$415 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the "major" lithium company's news, investors can read my "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2020" article. Highlights include:

In 2019 the total output of lithium compounds was 376,000 tons, the top three companies were Albemarle (21%), Ganfeng Lithium (17%), SQM (13%).

CRU - Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19.

Ganfeng Lithium expects "that the (lithium) supply will be short in 2023-2025, and there will be a short-term price increase."

Bill Gates and Richard Branson have their sights on the mining sector.

CATL will expand manufacturing capacity in the next two years, its chairman told Reuters. CATL will also expand recycling capabilities.

CATL is ready to produce a battery that lasts 16 years and 2 million kilometers (1.24 million miles). The cost is just 10% higher than normal.

Roskill - Lithium-Ion battery demand to increase by more than 1000% this decade.

Junior lithium miners company news

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

Rio owns a large lithium deposit called Jadar, which is yet to be developed. Jadar is a unique, world-class lithium-borate deposit near the town of Loznica in Serbia. They also have a potential US lithium project from their Boron Mine tailings.

A June 2019 SeeNews article I came across this month states:

Rio Tinto discovered the lithium borate deposit in the valley of Jadar river in 2004 and plans to start production in 2023. Jadar is estimated to contain 10% of the world's deposits of lithium......The Jadar lithium borate discovery in Serbia is estimated at 135.7 million tonnes with a weighted average concentration of 1.86% of lithium oxide, representing one of the largest lithium deposits in the world.

Bacanora Lithium [LSE-AIM:BCN] [GR:2F9] (OTCPK:BCLMF)

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view the Company's latest presentation here.

Note: Ganfeng and Hanwa have a see-through ownership of more than 50% of Sonora.

Catalysts include:

2020 - Possible further project financing announcements for Sonora, and/or Zinnwald.

2021/22---> Plan to commence Sonora production ramping to 17,500 tpa, and in stage two 35,000 tpa.

Core Lithium Ltd. (formerly Core Exploration) [ASX:CXO] [GR:7CX] (OTCPK:CORX)(OTCPK:CXOXF)

Core 100% own the Finniss Lithium Project (Grants Resource) in Northern Territory Australia. Significantly they already have an off-take partner with China's Yahua ($2.4b market cap, large lithium producer). The Company states they have a "high potential for additional resources from 500km2 covering 100s of pegmatites."

On June 15 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "Finniss Lithium Resource increased by over 50%." Highlights include:

"52% increase to new Finniss Lithium Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] to 15Mt at 1.3% Li2O.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource increased by 150% to 7.62Mt @ 1.41% Li2O to add significant potential to increase mine-life for the newly approved Finniss Lithium Project.

New MRE is expected to provide a material increase in the Ore Reserve classification when finalised later in June.

Mining studies targeting a 7-10 year mine-life are expected to be completed in June and will be used to update the Project Feasibility Study.

Further offtake negotiations and financing plans accelerating as markets continue to improve.

Additional reserves and resources canbe added to the Finniss Project with further drilling in 2020.

Core at the front of the line of new global lithium production."

On June 16 Core Lithium Ltd. announced: "$1.5m contingent consideration payable to Liontown for sale of Bynoe Lithium Project."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - Resource estimate. Followed by an updated Feasibility Study for the Finniss Lithium Project.

Q2 2020 - Initial fieldwork on the Adelaide River Gold Project.

Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (took over Kidman Resources)

The Mt Holland Lithium Project is a 50/50 JV between Wesfarmers [ASX:WES] (OTCPK:WFAFF) and SQM (SQM), located in Western Australia. There is also a proposal for a refinery located in WA. Wesfarmers acquired 100% of the shares in Kidman for A$1.90 per share, for US$545 million in total.

No lithium related news.

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q1 2021 - Final investment decision on Mt Holland.

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] (OTC:DMNXF)

On June 4, Sayona Mining announced: "Strategic review of WA assets to maximise value of Pilgangoora lithium." Highlights include:

"Strategic review of Western Australian assets puts focus on exploration within the world‐class Pilgangoora lithium district.

Joint venture partner, Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] commences field exploration over Earn‐In Agreement tenure.

Strategy ensures best value return to shareholders from Sayona’s Australian portfolio, while Company’s focus continues on advancing Québec expansion."

On June 16, Sayona Mining announced: "Sayona’s momentum builds as bidding process extended for NAL." Highlights include:

"Bidding process extended for North American Lithium [NAL]. Sayona confident of successful bid based on world‐class support team and unique competitive advantages.

Transformation of Québec lithium sector underway amid restructure of Nemaska Lithium. Government fostering electrification as part of post‐pandemic recovery efforts."

Investors can read the Company presentation here, and my Trend Investing CEO interview here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Authier permitting. Possible project financing and off-take. Result of NAL bid.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project permitting. Possible off-take or financing announcements.

Lithium Power International [ASX:LPI] (OTC:LTHHF)

On June 9, Lithium Power International announced: "LPI market update-June 2020." Highlights include:

"The Engineering, Procurement and Construction [EPC] bidding process for the Maricunga project continues.

Two major global engineering groups, Worley Parsons and Bechtel, have been chosen to provide a comprehensive construction proposal for the project.

Due diligence continues under the Memorandum of Understanding [MOU] between the Chilean State-owned mining company, CODELCO, and the Maricunga project’s joint venture company, Minera Salar Blanco S.A. [MSB].

Discussions continue with parties on project funding and off-take agreements for the Maricunga project.

A Program of Works for the exploration of the Greenbushes tenements in Western Australia is in the process of being approved."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Possible off-take partner and funding announcements for Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. Exploration results from the Greenbushes tenements.

Millennial Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ML] (OTCQB:MLNLF) (OTCQX:MLNLF)

Millennial has tenements at the Pastos Grande Lithium Project and the Cauchari East Lithium Project, in Argentina. Mining licence and environmental permit has been granted.

On June 2, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. granted final REMSA license at its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina. Farhad Abasov, President and CEO commented "Millennial is pleased to have been granted the final mining license in the REMSA Properties area of our Pastos Grandes Project. The license granted totals approximately 109 hectares [HA] and is contiguous with the main REMSA Properties transferred to Millennial earlier this year. Despite the recent slowdown in Argentina due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by the government, the Company continues to advance its pilot evaporation ponds and 3 tonne-per-month pilot lithium carbonate plant. In addition, in the village of Pastos Grandes community water well construction has been completed and the sustainable business development and indoor recreation centre building is approaching completion......On corporate matters, with a strong balance sheet Millennial continues to advance offtake and strategic talks with large industry players and financial groups.”

On June 23, Millennial Lithium Corp. announced:

Millennial Lithium Corp. receives Government approval for its Environmental Impact Assessment for construction and operations for its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.......The Pastos Grandes Project is currently the only active pre-construction phase project in the region with this key milestone permit.

You can view the Company's latest investor presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Pilot plant trials to be completed. Possible off-take agreements and project funding.

Neo Lithium [TSXV:NLC] (OTC:NTTHF)

On June 3, Neo Lithium announced:

Neo Lithium cancels incentive stock options. Neo Lithium Corp., announces that the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 2,950,000 incentive stock options (the "Cancelled Options") previously held by certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here, and an excellent video here. My CEO interview is available on Trend Investing here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 Environmental Impact Assessment and permitting approval expected. Possible project partner/funding announcements.

2020 - Feasibility Study due.

Mali Lithium Limited (ASX:MLL) (Formerly Birimian Ltd)

On June 9, Mali Lithium announced: "Outstanding drilling results from the Goulamina Lithium Project...

64m at 1.85% Li2O from 121 metres [GMRC378]...."

You can view the latest company presentation here.

Catalysts include:

Late June/Early July 2020 - DFS due for the Goulamina Lithium Project.

AVZ Minerals [ASX:AVZ] (OTC:AZZVF)

On May 27, AVZ Minerals announced:

Strong investor support for the exercise of listed options. AVZ Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that it has received strong investor support from option holders, with more than 175 million (+98.5%) of AVZO listed options ("Options") being exercised at A$0.03 per option between 4 May 2020 and the option expiry date of 24 May 2020.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Initial project work, possible project funding/partner.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Possible off-take and project financing discussions.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY][GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF)

Argosy has an interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, targeting a fast-track development strategy.

On June 2, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon product samples customer tested achieve 99.88% Li2CO3 purity." Highlights include:

"Five separate lithium carbonate product test samples provided to Mitsubishi RtM and on to their associated potential end-user customer analysed, confirming results up to 99.88% Li2CO3 purity.

Product sample testing forms the basis and is required for supplier qualification process, and potential Stage 2 off-take arrangements.

Further validation of the Company’s exclusive and proprietary environmentally clean chemical process technology."

On June 10, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon pilot plant operations recommence."

On June 17, Argosy Minerals announced: "Rincon product samples tested by Korean cathode manufacturer achieve 99.94% Li2CO3 purity." Highlights include:

...."Product sample testing forms the basis and is required for supplier qualification process, and potential Stage 2 off-take arrangements.

Korean and Japanese product qualification process achieving outstanding product results – main potential customer markets targeted by Argosy.

Further validation of the Company’s exclusive and proprietary environmentally clean chemical process technology."

Investors can view the company's latest investor presentation here.

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTC:ERPNF)

On June 12, European Metals Holdings announced:

Response to voluntary tender offer. The Board of European Metals Holdings Limited has been informed overnight that Krupa Global Investments a.s. (“Krupa”), together with České Lithium a.s (“Czech Lithium”) and partners, has purportedly made a voluntary tender offer to all shareholders in EMH for the acquisition of 29.9% of their shares at a price of 15.5p (or AUD$0.283) per share in cash.

On June 16, European Metals Holdings announced: "Preliminary mining permit at Cinovec granted. 100% of Cinovec ore reserve now covered by PMP’s."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Bankable Feasibility Study to be released.

Sigma Lithium Resources [TSXV:SGMA](OTCQB:SGMLF)

Sigma is developing a world class lithium hard rock deposit with exceptional mineralogy at its Grota do Cirilo property in Brazil.

On June 11, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium first quarter 2020 MD&A." A key point was that the Company is continuing to discuss project funding costs (~$70m) with local and international financial institutions.

On June 11, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium first quarter 2020 financial statements."

On June 15, Sigma Lithium Resources announced: "Sigma Lithium update on EPC contract and 2020 first quarter results."

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars.

On May 29, Wealth Minerals announced: "Wealth closes tranche of $600,000 non-brokered private placement."

Investors can view the company's latest presentation here.

Piedmont Lithium [ASX:PLL] (PLL)

Piedmont Lithium state they are "the only US lithium spodumene project", with their 100%-owned Piedmont Lithium project in North Carolina. The company has already identified a 4+ kilometers of strike length in Phase 1 drilling.

On June 10, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont raises A$29 million to continue development of the Piedmont Lithium Project."

On June 10, Piedmont Lithium announced:

Prospectus for US public offering. This is a firm commitment public offering of 1,800,000 American Depositary Shares (‘‘ADSs’’), each representing 100 of our ordinary shares, no par value. The ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the ‘‘Nasdaq’’) under the symbol ‘‘PLL.’’

On June 23, Piedmont Lithium announced: "Piedmont appoints Primero Group as preferred EPC and operations contractor."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2020 - PFS for the chemical plant (lithium hydroxide) and initial product samples.

Q4 2020 - DFS due.

2020 - Possible off-take and project funding announcements.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Plateau Energy Metals [TSXV:PLU] [GR:QG1A] (OTCQB:PLUUF)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (formerly Plateau Uranium) is a Canadian lithium and uranium exploration and development company focused on its properties on the Macusani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

No news for the month.

Cypress Development Corp. (TSXV:CYP) (OTCQB:CYDVF)

Cypress Development owns tenements in the Clayton Valley, Nevada, USA.

On June 3, Cypress Development Corp. announced: "Cypress Development files prefeasibility study for Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada."

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTC:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On June 9, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown defines input criteria for updated PFS at Kathleen Valley Lithium-Tantalum Project, W.A......

......The updated PFS will be based on the latest Mineral Resource Estimate [MRE] of 156Mt @ 1.4% Li2O and 130ppm Ta2O5 (see ASX release dated 11thMay 2020) which confirms Kathleen Valley as a Tier-1, hard-rock lithium-tantalum resource."

On June 16, Liontown Resources announced:

$1.5m contingent consideration payable to Liontown for sale of Bynoe Lithium Project.

You can view the company's latest presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4 2020 - Upgraded PFS on Kathleen Valley

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTC:HLKMF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (spodumene) Project comprising 6,976 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide).

On June 10, Frontier Lithium announced: "Frontier Lithium confirms the “Electric Avenue” target by Channel Sampling 16m of 2% Li₂O 25 km from the PAK and Spark deposits." Highlights include:

"The entire channel of 16 metres grades 2% Li 2 O with a 12 m zone averaging 2.35% Li 2 O.

O with a 12 m zone averaging 2.35% Li O. The channel is part of a 1.5 km long pegmatite dyke.

Electron-microprobe on Spodumene confirms low impurities similar to PAK.

Substantiates fertility of Ontario’s Electric Avenue for high-quality LCT pegmatites hosting rare low-iron spodumene."

E3 Metals [TSXV:ETMC] (OTCPK:EEMMF)

On June 10, E3 Metals announced: "E3 Metals provides corporate update and live webinar on June 16, 2020." Highlights include:

"E3’s progress on the project and technology development remains on track as we emerge from the COVID-19 lockdown."

Lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Nano One Materials [TSXV:NNO] (OTCPK:NNOMF)

On June 4, Nano One Materials announced:

Engineering report enhances value of Nano One's LFP Battery Cathode Technology.....Rising global enthusiasm for LFP with auto companies announcing 600 km range EVs.

On June 24 Nano One announced:

Nano One introduces a breakthrough in longer lasting lithium-ion cathode materials. Nano One Materials Corp. is pleased to announce the development of a coated, single crystal cathode material for lithium ion batteries that is providing up to 4 times improvement in longevity. Furthermore, this technology is applicable to all of Nano One’s cathode materials but is especially relevant to lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC811). These latest innovations are patent pending..... Increased durability is critical in enabling extended range, faster charging and even million mile batteries for electric vehicles.”

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: ABE Resources [TSXVABE] [GR:1AJ2] (OTCQB:ABEPF), Alpha Lithium Corporation [CVE:ALLI] (OTCPK:ALLIF) American Lithium Corp. [TSX-V: LI] (OTCQB:LIACF), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (OTCQB: OTCQB:PNXLF), Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF), Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Eramet [FR: ERA] (OTC:ERMAF) (OTCPK:ERMAY), Far Resources [CSE:FAT] (OTCPK:FRRSF), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Iconic Minerals [TSXV:ICM] [FSE:YQGB] (OTCPK:BVTEF), Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM: KOD), Lake Resources [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1], Latin Resources Ltd [ASX: LRS] (OTC:LAXXF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTC:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCQB:LTMCF), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTC:LXENF), MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), Noram Ventures [TSXV: NRM], NRG Metals Inc. [TSXV:NGZ] (OTCQB:NRGMF), One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCPK:PWRMF), Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK], Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] (GR:AFM], and Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLL] (OTC:STLHF).

Conclusion

June saw lithium spot prices slightly lower.

Highlights for the month were:

CRU - Electric vehicle rally to maintain demand for battery metals despite Covid-19.

Ganfeng Lithium expects "that the (lithium) supply will be short in 2023-2025, and there will be a short-term price increase."

Roskill - Lithium-Ion battery demand to increase by more than 1000% this decade.

Core Lithium Finniss Lithium Resource increased by over 50% to 15Mt at 1.3% Li2O.

Millennial Lithium Corp. granted final REMSA (mining) license and Environmental Impact Assessment approval for its Pastos Grandes Project, Salta, Argentina.

Mali Lithium drill results from the Goulamina Lithium Project include 64m at 1.85% Li2O from 121 metres.

Argosy Minerals - Rincon product samples customer tested achieve 99.88% Li2CO3 purity and pilot plant operations recommence.

European Metals Holdings - Preliminary mining permit at Cinovec granted.

Frontier Lithium confirms the “Electric Avenue” target by Channel Sampling 16m of 2% Li₂O 25 km from the PAK and Spark deposits.

Nano One introduces a breakthrough in longer lasting lithium-ion cathode materials. Increased durability is critical in enabling extended range, faster charging and even million mile batteries for electric vehicles.

