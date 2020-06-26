The company normally generates a lot of cash. Most of the time, that cash funds fast growth. This fiscal year, that cash flow will be repaying debt.

However, as long as new LNG projects begin by sometime in 2021, this company should be able to continue business as normal.

Chart Industries (GTLS) generally has good visibility for the current fiscal year. Much of the fiscal year orders are received before the year begins. The company has several large projects that it services. Those large projects are generally a source of orders because they continue through some extreme conditions. Furthermore, the company is far more diversified than it was back in 2016.

Nevertheless, some small orders nearly always add to the current backlog for at least part of the year. More importantly, orders for future years are booked in the current fiscal year. While the current fiscal year is fairly predictable, the next fiscal year could suffer from the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus.

That is why it is important to watch the bidding activity while many economies begin to emerge from the "sheltering in place" that decreased economic activity. The next fiscal year may recover completely from the recent shutdowns if the recovery is robust and fast enough. Meanwhile, the bidding activity and orders placed need to make up for lost time. In any event, once the economy recovers, the large project activity should get back to normal.

Usually, the large project cycle culminates in enough capacity coming on-line that a few years of little or no big projects follow to mark a downward stock price spiral. Then, the recovery begins with the announcement of some large projects, followed by steadily higher business levels. This time around, the coronavirus spread fears that the backlog was not as firm as management would have had shareholders believe. Plus, there was a fear that there would be a huge drop in orders for the next fiscal year.

Now that the recovery from the coronavirus challenges has begun, Mr. Market can finally look forward to the time needed for normal business activity to resume. Business activity did receive some boost from the current crisis because Chart Industries does handle oxygen delivery systems. That did provide a small offset to the lower industry activity levels. But that initial extra help in the backlog now appears to be largely over with bidding activity back to normal.

Management reported free cash flow of about $12.6 million for the month of April. Strong cash flow for the current fiscal year appears to be assured. But Mr. Market has been worried about the next fiscal year for some time. Therefore, the orders of $135 million are welcome. There were some additional orders of about $14 million and 4 LNG stations not included in that $135 million.

Management reported some weakness. But the fears that drove the price down are simply not materializing. The worst month for Chart probably was April. Yet, the company received orders in spite of the market expectations. More to the point, the company received far more orders than the stock price would have indicated at its lows.

This is due to the nature of the products made by Chart. The company provides all types of liquification, storage, and gas delivery systems, along with some repair and maintenance support. Some of these, like oxygen delivery systems for hospitals during the coronavirus peak worries, are very necessary.

(Source: Chart Industries, First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Many products that Chart makes are considered essential products. The result is that the company's factories have largely remained open with only minimal disruptions. The products shown above had a boost in demand in the first quarter that has been returning to normal in the second quarter.

This reinforces the idea that this fiscal year will be reasonable. The reassurance for the market comes from the order rate in April, because the "shelter in place" had its maximum effect during the month. Sometime in the middle of May, the country began slowly heading back to a normal situation.

(Source: Chart Industries, First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Shown above are two divisions with different products. But the major point is that even when the coronavirus effectively shut large parts of the world economy down, this company still had demand, as shown above. The report of the receipt of April orders proves there is still demand for Chart's products.

That means that the company will likely have a reasonable backlog for fiscal year 2021. The real threat to the future is the slowdown of big LNG products. That has gone from the main thing the company earned money on to being a major influence on profits.

For a while, some major orders will continue to erratically be booked from continuing large projects. But at some point, this company will likely need to announce the approval and startup of new large projects. This definitely does not have to happen overnight. But probably by sometime in 2021, new large LNG projects will need to be started for this company to maintain its earnings momentum. Otherwise, other parts of the company's business will have to grow more than expected. There are many parts of the world that need a decent-sized large LNG project. Therefore, there is a good chance that more projects will be started once the coronavirus challenges have faded from view.

The Future

Generally, the backlog remains firm in the current fiscal year. The coronavirus may have tested the firmness of the backlog though.

(Source: Chart Industries, March 2020 Investor Presentation)

Once large projects are started, they tend to be completed no matter the world situation. As the market begins to focus on the recovery, the effect of any cancellation becomes less unless there are massive significant cancellations. It is, however, very likely that the coronavirus will cause delays due to significant numbers of the workforce in various areas becoming sick with the virus.

Many companies are taking care to limit the damage of the coronavirus to their workers. However, nothing and no one is perfect. But a delay simply pushes the projects' earnings from one quarter to a later quarter. About a year from now, this virus should be a fading memory as the world heads back towards normal conditions.

In past cycles, Chart Industries tended to generate a lot of cash from operations. Normally, the company has used that cash to fund working capital with that fast growth. Now, the growth is going to be on the slower side. Therefore, investors will see significant cash flow (generating that free cash flow Mr. Market so loves). Once growth resumes, the free cash flow will drop back again, as funding rapid growth is usually the priority.

Even at the latest stock price, market pessimism is way overdone. Future company orders should become more certain as more and more workers return to work. This coronavirus has been a pretty rough challenge. But now, we are turning the corner on the situation. After the second quarter, order intake for this company should improve. Chart stock has always been heavily influenced by orders for its products. From the current price, it is hard to go wrong, unless as an investor you are expecting a second round of "shelter in place".

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Chart Industries in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.