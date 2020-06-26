Customer delays led to lower than expected results, hitting the stock, and it is just looking ready to recover.

Strong value, but growth has been slow for SaaS name, but the future is promising.

The company is going to split next year, so investors get a chance to own two companies.

Verint Systems (VRNT) is yet another SaaS name that just got crushed after reporting. Time and again, these names have fallen only to recover. The company sells software and hardware products for customer engagement management, security, surveillance, and business intelligence. Their products are designed to assist clients in data analysis, specifically large data sets. While the entry point is attractive, and the stock price is undervalued relative to its peers, we think you can buy it on two tranches.

Revenue growth has been so-so, but the company's free cash flow is quite good. The company is going to split next year, so investors get a chance to own two companies. Further, it has just announced a venture to start developing COVID-19 contact tracing software. Overall we think a buy in the low $40's is ideal. Here is the chart:

As you can see, the stock rose with the market following the COVID meltdown, and rallied before earnings.

We think the selloff is an opportunity and like a lot of what we are seeing. Make no mistake, there is some pain coming with customer delays and cancellations, but this one looks good in the medium-term. From an investing standpoint. we think this is a $60 stock by 2021. I know it's not a juicy day trade, but it is a place we think money can be made, and you don't have to watch the stock daily.

The Suggested Play

Target entry 1: $42.5-43.5 (40% of position)

Target entry 2: $39.50-$40.50 (60% of position)

Target exit: $51-$52

Stop loss for traders: $37.25

Options traders may look to sell $40 puts out in July for $1 credit

Estimated Time frame: 10-12 weeks

Discussion

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions for companies and is in the SaaS space. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments, which have seen some growth over the years and Q1 saw good retention

From their own description, it provides tools to help Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back- office operations, and branches. In addition the Verint Mobile apps deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers.

Their Knowledge Management solutions help reduce training time, increase first issue call resolutions, and improve customer satisfaction scores. They have a Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee and have Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee.

We also like the Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop, organizing them. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels as well as a suite of other services.

Perhaps most interesting to us is their Cyber Intelligence work. They have advanced data mining analytics that is critical for organizations that are responsible for complex security investigations and generating actionable insights to fight crime and terror. With all of the things we see with the violent protests, the company offers a solution to help maintain law and order both in times of peace and crisis.

In Q1, the company continued to win many large contracts with an increasing software mix. In Q1 gross margin on an estimated and fully allocated basis increased ~400 bps year-over-year, following the steady improvement the company delivered over the last couple of years. The Cyber Intelligence business is well-positioned to become a successful standalone company following the separation it is planning.

That is right; the company is planning to separate into two public companies. We think that our trade will be closed before then, but investors will get a stake in both. They have made significant progress on their plan to create two independent public companies, targeted for shortly after fiscal year-end. So that is 8-9 months away. The company recently completed an investment from Apax Partners and amended its term loan agreement to facilitate the separation.

The stock is being hit because the CEO stated:

“Following a strong February and March, in April we saw many customers delaying planned projects, primarily involving on-premises deployments. Looking forward, as offices re-open and travel restrictions are lifted, we expect a sequential improvement in Q2 and continued improvement in the second half of the year, "

The guidance was not really given. But we think that their business results will improve throughout the year as delayed on-premises deals come back. Their cloud-first strategy in Customer Engagement and their software model strategy in Cyber Intelligence will continue to gain momentum this year.

Performance-wise the quarter was impacted by April in particular. Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2020 was $287 million on a GAAP basis and $292 million on an adjusted basis. For the three months ended April 30, 2020, net loss per share was 9 cents on a GAAP basis, and diluted EPS was $0.52 on an adjusted basis. This was a top and bottom-line miss.

Cash flow remains strong, though. The company generated $76 million of cash flow from operations in Q1 and currently has more than $800 million of cash, inclusive of the first tranche of its Apax investment, which closed on May 7, 2020.

As we look ahead, we are targeting EPS this fiscal year of $3.00-$3.50. At the low end, this puts the stock at less than 15X FWD EPS, which is exceptionally cheap for a SaaS play. Revenue growth is anemic. However, that said the valuation metrics are pretty solid:

Take home

Overall, we like the name in the medium-term in the low $40's, and investors should really like the fact that one investment can turn into two with a spinoff. Two chances to make money in the long-term. The near-term is going to be painful for the company, but the medium- to long-term look solid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.