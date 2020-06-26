Overview

Freelancer Ltd. (OTC:FLNCF, ASX: FLN) is an Australian-based technology company in freelance marketplace services. Since its founding in 2009, it has acquired various businesses within the gig economy, such as Escrow.com, vWorker, and ScriptLance, to support its vision of being a global player. Freelancer also boasts the largest freelancing platform in the world by the number of users. However, the core freelancing business GPV, revenue growth, and bottom line have been lackluster, as costs have grown faster than revenue in recent times. Consequently, we believe the share price has been punished over time. The stock is recently trading at ~AUD 0.43, down almost 80% from its 2013 IPO price at AUD 2.5. We would be careful about the opportunity and initiate our coverage with a Neutral rating on the stock.

Risk

We believe that Freelancer has been facing pressure from the increasing competition in the freelancing market over the last decade, as players like Fiverr (FVRR) and Upwork (UPWK) have gone public and have been investing aggressively to gain market share globally. Both companies are now the two largest players in the world by revenue. Fiverr and Upwork had revenues of +$100 million and $300 million last year, as both of them have consistently increased their take rates quite significantly over the years. Fiverr has a relatively larger take rate of ~25-26% than Upwork’s ~13%, which also already represents an increase from ~12% in recent times. Therefore, we think that maintaining a take rate of 13% since FY 2010 is an intentional move by Freelancer to maintain its competitiveness in the market. However, while the number of jobs and users have increased, overall growth and profitability have been lackluster.

(Figure 1. GPV - Escrow.com and Freelancer. Source: Company’s annual report 2019)

GPV growth has been relatively slow in recent times. Last year, it only grew by ~7% YoY, and at AUD 181.4 million, is dwarfed by its payment business Escrow.com’s GPV. Furthermore, with revenue of AUD ~$50 million in 2019, it means that the core company's business only grew at ~13% YoY. Freelancer appears to have not been growing its core business as well as its peers despite being a smaller player by revenue. The core business is just half as much as that of Fiverr and one-sixth that of Upwork by revenue. However, both competitors saw faster growth between 20% and 40% YoY in 2019.

(Figure 2. Source: Company’s 2019 annual presentation)

Profitability is another issue, which we feel is also the reason why the stock has underperformed over the years. As a +10-year old company, Freelancer’s cash flow and EBITDA profitabilities have been inconsistent. As seen in Figure 2, even as we add the Escrow.com business into the mix, overall revenue grew by only 12%, while expenses grew much faster. Consequently, Freelancer saw a negative EBITDA for the year. In the prior year 2018, the outlook was pretty much similar.

Upside and Valuation

We believe that the bullish scenario for Freelancer may revolve around its Escrow.com businesses. As a payment service, Escrow.com allows Freelancer to leverage a financial technology growth narrative and report significantly much higher GPV than that of its core freelancing business. In its Q1 2020 report, for instance, Freelancer boasted an all-time-high GPV of AUD ~$210 million, which represents a ~3% increase YoY. At the same time, however, core freelancing GPV was down 5% YoY.

(Source: Google)

Aside from that, Freelancer’s growth outlook does not seem to be quite exciting from here on out. In a nutshell, it’s a +10% freelance marketplace grower with an inconsistent profitability profile. The company's core business has also been under pressure from stronger competitors, and it has been struggling in gaining market share, as GPV only grew +7%. YTD, the share price has been down ~25%, while the P/S stands at ~3x most recently. Even so, we believe that the price is still not attractive enough to justify a bullish position. We think it is wise to maintain a Neutral rating on the stock and reassess the opportunity next quarter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.