It's a value stock now and selling puts can get you both income and maybe even the stock at a value price.

Cinemark has an excellent balance sheet and needs only 20-30% occupancy to cash flow.

Thesis

The death of the movie theater is being greatly exaggerated, even though movie theaters are one of the businesses that have been shut down completely during the COVID-19 crisis.

As a result, everyone assumes that consumers have run to streaming services like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), which is very likely the case.

Yet an assumption has also been made that this means consumers will not return to movie theaters.

That may or may not be true, so if you want to engage in today's suggested trade, you are in the camp that believes that movie attendance will not be terribly different than trends over the long-term.

Alternatively, you believe that if ticket volume declines, that movie theaters will retain a degree of pricing power to offset that.

If you think that the entire distribution model of the studios is going to change, then this article isn't for you.

We believe that movies aren't going anywhere.

As wonderful and convenient streaming services are, and as cool as some home theater systems may be, nothing will ever replace the communal experience of sitting in a dark theater watching a movie.

In addition, studios long ago shifted strategy so that much of their output are large-scale tentpole movies.

Nowhere has that been more true than with The Walt Disney Company (DIS), thanks to owning Marvel Studios, LucasFilm, and Pixar, as well as producing its own branded content.

There was a lot of doomsayers who said movies would not recover following the Great Recession, yet attendance in North America increased in 2009, then declined slightly and has been in a tight range ever since.

Source: MPAA

Source: MPAA

While streaming technology was only in its infancy back then, DVDs were all the rage, and yet movies survived.

We think that movies will survive, and any decline will be offset by price increases, which the market has always tolerated.

For investors who have always hunted through a given sector stress-testing the best firms, this crisis has become a real-world check on those exercises.

There is a fundamental difference between the financial crisis and the COVID pandemic. With the former, people needed an escape and had one. With the latter, that escape is needed but can only be had inside the home.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is one of only two public plays in movie theaters at this point, the other being IMAX Corporation (IMAX).

Cinemark has 548 theaters with 6,082 screens in 41 states, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries, so it is pretty well diversified geographically.

The issue with theaters in this kind of environment, like many other businesses, is whether they have enough liquidity to survive. That means having cash, and manageable or flexible debt.

The good news is that the CEO said, "Even at peak periods of time in a normal environment, our occupancy levels range from 20% to 30% and we can operate profitably during those scenarios."

Remember, most theaters are near-empty during the week. Movie theaters make their money on the weekends.

Fortunately, CNK's balance sheet is in solid shape, with $738 million in cash and $2 billion in debt. This does include a new $250 million debt offering it recently placed.

CNK also instituted a host of other cost-saving measures including suspending the dividend.

Valuation

CNK stock was sold off from $32 per share all the way down to $6.50 at its nadir - more than 80%. It has since recovered to $14 as of Tuesday.

We like CNK at this price, not only because it is in a solid financial position, but also it only trades at 8.5x TTM diluted EPS of $1.63 per share.

When it comes to stocks having been hit by the coronavirus, we play for a margin of safety in valuation. We believed the stock market was 30% overvalued before the March crash, so we look at where a stock was trading, and then discount that valuation by 40% to make sure we are not overpaying.

Before the crash, CNK stock was trading at 21x. Subtracting 40% would mean paying no more than 13x. CNK is only trading at 8.5x, making it a value.

Risks

We may be wrong about how long the virus will impact CNK's operations. People may be terrified about crowded movie theaters for some time, and revenue may be hurt for a very long time, upending our valuation.

We may be wrong about viewership habits.

Consumers may find that being at home watching content on streaming services is better and cheaper.

In addition, movie studios may decide that not releasing films in theaters, but rather straight to streaming, will save enormous amounts in marketing and advertising.

They will still charge the same or more to watch the film than the average ticket price, although this would be offset by the loss of high-margin concession sales.

Hollywood's content may decline in quality, driving audiences away from theaters. Consumers may also get sick of superhero films and other similar content and not spend as much in theaters.

CNK may not re-institute its dividend, keeping income investors away.

Actionable Conclusion

The August $12.50 puts are going for about $1.80 each. Considering a near-term put selling 11% out of the money might normally only earn about 2%, earning a whopping 15% on your money for just two months is a gift.

If CNK shares are put to you, you will be buying the stock at the equivalent of $10.70 per share, which is about a 24% discount from even this low price.

For those who want to wait a little bit longer to see how the moviegoing environment shakes out, the September $12.50 puts are going for about $2.30.

If put to you, you will be buying CNK stock at the equivalent of $10.20 per share, a discount of more than 28% from this already cheap price point, and you'll own CNK stock at an impossibly low P/E of 6.

Finally, for the most conservative choice, December $10 puts sell for about $2.30 each.

You first earn 23% based on today's price, and in the process, you'd be hedging your CNK stock bet all the way down to $7.70 per share - and owning it at just 5.7x TTM earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.