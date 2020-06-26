Pfizer (PFE) has agreed with Mylan (MYL) to separate its generic drug business Upjohn and combine it with MYL to form a new company named Viatris. Viatris will be listed as an independent company going forward. The deal is expected to complete in the immediate next quarter. As part of the deal,

Existing MYL shareholders will get 1 for 1 shares of Viatris

43% of Viatris shares will go to Mylan shareholders and 57% will go to Pfizer shareholders.

Upjohn will raise a debt of $12 billion which will go to the books of Viatris while the cash will go to Pfizer as a foreclosure payment.

The execution of the deal is progressing as expected.

The price equation for Pfizer shareholders:

PFE and MYL shares have tanked in the market recently to attractive levels.

Pfizer Mylan Share Price 52 Week High 44.56 23.11 Share Price 52 Week Low 27.88 12.75 Current Market Price 25-June-2020 32.32 16.38 Shares Outstanding (latest) in Millions 5,555 M 517 M Market Cap (approximate based on CMP) in billions $178.8 B $8.3 B

Mylan shareholders, at a 1:1 share swap ratio will get 517 million shares of Viatris (43% of Viatris) and Pfizer shareholders will get 685 million shares (57% of Viatris). This works out to a share entitlement ratio of 12.33 shares of Viatris for every 100 Pfizer shares. Viatris will then have a total of 1202 million outstanding shares when listed. Please note that Pfizer indicated an approximate 12 shares of Viatris for every 100 shares of Pfizer when the transaction gets executed.

The current price of Mylon shares at $16.38 can be safely assumed as that of Viatris shares at the current or similar market conditions, because (a) Upjohn and Mylon have similar generic business models and (b) Mylon shareholders get a 1:1 share swap in Viatris. PFE shareholders at 12:100 ratio will get $1.97 Viatris share value per PFE share. The same works out to $2.02 at 12.33:100 share ratio. I am going to assume $2 of Viatris share equivalent is built into the current market price of Pfizer. If PFE is bought at $32 per share, $30 is for the future PFE shares and $2 is for the Viatris share entitlement.

Dividend and yield metrics:

The board of directors of Pfizer today declared a 38-cent third-quarter 2020 dividend. This marks the 327th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer. Mylan does not pay any dividend as of now. The following is a clip from a June 2020 presentation in Mylan's website which you can see it here.

A dividend yield of 2.7% to 4.8% for Viatris in the price range $30 to $17 indicated above approximates to a dividend of $0.82 per Viatris share. Viatris is expected to generate a free cash flow of $4 billion and 25% of which is expected to be paid as dividend. On the 1202 million outstanding shares, this works out to a dividend per share of $0.84. Pfizer also expects that following the closing of the transaction the combined dividend dollar amount received by Pfizer shareholders will equate to Pfizer's dividend amount in effect prior to closing. That works out to $1.42 per PFE share after the transaction closure (i.e. $1.52 less 12 x $0.84 / 100) or a dividend yield of 4.7%, same as of now.

Pfizer Mylan Viatris* Market Price 32.32 16.38 16.38 EPS (Last Quarter Actual x 4 ) 0.8 x 4 = 3.20 0.9 x 4 = 3.60 EPS Estimate-2020 2.72 4.38 PE (Forward) 11.81 3.66 Dividend/Share 1.52 - 0.82 Dividend Yield 4.7% - 5%

The new Pfizer:

After the Upjohn separation is completed, Pfizer is expected to be a 'growth company' going forward. The following is a clip from the Pfizer's presentation material to shareholders.

A comparison among its peers Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Lilly (Eli) & Co. (LLY) and Merck & Co. (MRK) is given below:

PFE ABT BMY LLY MRK EPS (FWD) 2.72 2.83 6.20 6.83 5.3 PE (FWD) 11.81 30.83 9.32 22.99 14.31 Dividend 1.52 1.44 1.80 2.96 2.44 Yield 4.64 1.65 3.12 1.88 3.22 Div. Growth Years 10 6 13 6 9 5 Yr Dividend Growth Rate 6.72% 7.78% 2.49% 5.65% 5.01% Moody's Credit Rating A1 A3 A2 A2 A1 S&P's Credit Rating AA- A- A+ A+ AA-

The usual patent cliffs and innovation risks relevant to other peer companies apply to Pfizer also. Different companies have different patent expiration and pipeline stages. Hence, it is not a good idea to compare the numbers as such. However, it will show a broad relative valuation. For the current topic, I would not point one as 'expensive' or another as 'better buy' using the above table. But the heavily discounted market price can be easily identified when we compare. My choices here will be easily PFE followed by BMY and MRK at the current prices. I feel PFE is a steal at current price for its growth fundamentals.

Why did the price of Pfizer sink to $27.88 in March 2020? Will the market again hit such lower prices or tend to hit some price like $30? I do not have a crystal ball. But the current price and its attractive valuation helped me with a decision. I started buying Pfizer at current price. I will keep accumulating more and more shares if the price go down further. That way I might accumulate more than my usual portfolio size limit of 2%. I will accumulate to a maximum of 4% of my portfolio and then sell out the excess of 2% when the first of buys turn profitable. The idea is to retain the lowest cost basis shares in my long-term portfolio. In the meantime, the wait is getting rewarded with a nice dividend.

Prospects on Viatris shares assigned:

Viatris is expected to have a solid investment grade credit rating with stable to positive outlook. The expected dividend yield is around 5%. If someone asks me which makes a better buy - Pfizer or Mylan, my view is that Pfizer is a yield monster for its growth. My dividend income focused portfolio does not have many growth companies as they tend to have low dividend yields. Pfizer presents a great chance to have the duo play of growth and dividend yield. That makes Pfizer the better choice for me. I may or may not hold the assigned Viatris forever. I may sell that part when a reasonable price discovery is achieved. I will not be surprised if Viatris shares hit a price north of $26 (around EBITDA multiples of 8) going by the valuation of peer companies such as Teva having EBITDA multiples of around 8.5. My personal decision to sell is owing to my focus on credit ratings and feeling of insecurity around possible legal issues surrounding epipen or opioid. However, I expect Viatris to get a better credit rating with its expected leverage of ≤2.5x compared to Moody's Baa3 rating on current Mylon.

I would like to draw attention to several of recent SA articles listed below which can be read by clicking on them.

"Pfizer: With Or Without A COVID-19 Vaccine, The Stock Is A Buy" dated May 5, 2020

"Pfizer: A Post Spinoff Dividend Growth Opportunity" dated May 21, 2020

"Pfizer: Set Limit Orders No Higher Than $33.94" dated May 30, 2020

Conclusion:

Uncertainties present great opportunities in the market and now I see one in Pfizer. Future Pfizer is a growth play available now at a heavily discounted price. The dividend yield is high enough for me to hold PFE in my 'Perennial Income Portfolio'. Similar such chances surfaced in the recent past when Abbvie prices went below $65 and Bristol-Myers Squibb prices went below $44 with their then announced acquisitions. Now Pfizer is giving a chance to buy around $32 or below or say a price equivalent of around $30 for its continuing business model without its generics business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE, ABBV, BMY, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell, but my views. Always, perform your own due diligence. Check the company’s history, business model, future prospects, financial situation, valuation, dividend records and whatever to align it with your investment goals.