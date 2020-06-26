In summary, although a low-cash burn risk, superior diagnostic tests, and large int. market opportunities, COVID-19 mobility restrictions as they affect physician-patient interactions set Natera's FYE 2020 stock price as a "sell" with a price target of $39 per share (-19% downside).

If physician visits are correlated to the number of tests sold and tests sold correlate to revenue, then averaging the visit-data provides a benchmark for COVID-revenue declines in Q2 2020 of -34%.

Veracyte, a genomic diagnostics competitor, came out on May 6th, 2020 stating "the company observed genomic testing volume decline in the second half of March and through April, [of]. over-50 percent".

Source: Natera Inc.

Introduction: what is Natera?

Formed in 2003, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has since become a major player in the diagnostics market operating with proprietary molecular and bioinformatics technology aiming to change the way global diseases are managed. They generate revenue primarily in the USA from the sale of self-developed genetics tests, primarily Panorama and Horizon. Their portfolio focuses on three areas: reproductive health, oncology, and organ transplant rejection.

Investment Thesis:

After analyzing Natera's financial situation and strategy including cash burn risk, growth opportunities, and key buyer factors during and forecasted "post-COVID-19", it became clear that investors currently expect far greater revenue than the company will present in 2020. The drastic COVID-mobility effects physician visits and even telemedicine offerings placing this healthy and prospective high-growth company into a negative 2020 scenario. The author projects Q2 2020 will realize the bulk of price and revenue contractions. The 2020 fiscal year will end around $39 (-19%) with conservative revenue estimates at $296m (-2% y/y).

Cutting edge technology: why it is better than competitors'

The competitive advantage of Natera's technology/products is realized through physicians, which will advise the patient to engage in certain tests over others. This depends on the smallest factors that verify a better result. In Natera's case, both high-quality technology and premium products exist and they are in fact an improvement over traditional means.

The mmPCR technology, "massively multiplexed polymerase chain reaction" combined with Natera's proprietary bioinformatics algorithms detect genetic conditions far more accurately and far less invasive than their competition. On top of this, with over 804k tests completed in 2019 alone and over 2m cfDNA ("cell-free DNA") tests completed to date, the company has truly developed a proprietary data pool in the narrow branches of medicine to which they operate. More broadly, the technology platform they offer consists of four parts with unique advantages: DNA extraction - high quality without impurities/noise; custom library preparation - reduced noise and variably in cfDNA samples; targeted SNPs - reduce population variability, particularly historical ethnic biases; and proprietary bioinformatics - used to provide far more precise and highly accurate results due to their narrow cfDNA focus.

Competitors/Patents: Illumina litigation

Although Natera's non-invasive prenatal test ("NIPT") Panorama is the market leader in the USA in terms of volume, there are several competitors on this product that need to monitored including LabCorp and Illumina most notably.

In their HCS ("horizon carrier screening") test, Labcorp, Myriad Genetics, and Invitae offer competing products. Patents should offer a barrier against increased competition, but litigation is common even withstanding Natera's 74 US and foreign patents. With expiries ranging from November 2026 to December 2036, Natera has some protection, but as seen with the litigation ongoing between CareDX, and ArcherDX, there will be constant infringement claims arising and Natera will need to robustly defend and oppose infringements. Most notably, a key benefit for investors was the settling of the patent infringement litigation with Illumina (ILMN) in May. This was solved by extending their contentious supply agreement till 2030 which grants Natera specific-rights to continual use of what would have been an infringement on Illumina's intellectual property in regards to NIPT. Moving forward, it is expected the Natera will narrow and diversify its usage of Illumina's "IP" rights.

Products portfolio and specific use cases

Source: Table: Self Created; Data: Natera Inc. 10k

In the above table, there is a list of products Natera is offering. Products 1 and 2 make up the majority of Natera's product sales and product 7 is a key revenue source many investors overlook.

Below is a further explanation of the key products:

Product 1: Panorama test (Launched: 2013): helps physicians to measure maternal blood of mothers as early as 9-weeks into pregnancy through a premium-priced test of thousands of SNPs in a single test reaction to identify genetic variations in fetal DNA

Product 2: Horizon test (Launched: 2012): helps physicians to determine if couples, through blood or saliva next-generation sequencing/copy number analysis, are carriers of genetic mutations that cause specific diseases.

Product 7: Constellation Software: enables laboratories under a license agreement to access NTRA’s proprietary bioinformatics algorithms through their cloud-based software to analyze the results of molecular workflows that such licensees perform in their laboratories

More broadly, a few keynotes on Natera's products is that all testing is available primarily in the USA, but the Panorama test is also offered in Europe with expanded coverage to twin pregnancies abnormalities. All commercial testing is done in their CLIA-certified laboratory.

Historical financials 2017 - Q1 2020: Strong BS, but worrisome external influences

Revenues: Although COVID-19 has adjusted what the future holds for Natera which will be covered in the next section, historical analysis provides a benchmark perspective of what can be expected. Revenues in 2019 were quite impressive pushing 17% y/y growth. This largely came from two products, Panorama and Horizon tests which exceeded market expectations for the comparative global market in prenatal testing which was and is forecasted for 2018-2024 with a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 9.6%. 1Q2020 also posted excellent results with 1q/1q revenue growth of 41%, but as the projection section will elaborate, Q2 could hold revenue declines of -32%, elaborated below.

Cash Flow/Expenses: A key concern for companies in the biotechnology industry is cash-burn and if liquid assets are low there can be increased stock-dilution. Given Natera has not achieved profitability yet, the cash flow from operations allows for a benchmark of what cash burn for a later-stage company is. Fiscal-year 2020 ended with a USD -63.4m cash flow from operations, below the 5-year average (USD -68.74m). When compared to the Pro-forma Q1 2020 cash-and investments balance which includes the net proceeds from the 2020 convertible note financing (+USD 278.9m) and the payoff of the Orbimed debt facility (USD -79.2m), USD 605.6m was left which per-annum would allow the company to operate at current levels for 5+ years. An interesting note is that cash-and-investments significantly increased in FY2019 and current levels are +290% higher than FYE2018. However, stock dilution has still been increasing but remains below a relative pace of revenue growth.

Balance Sheet: In Natera's situation, 3 key factors stand out in terms of the balance sheet: 1) understanding debt-levels and their impact on future growth; 2) liquid assets deployable; and 3) stock-dilution concerns

Debt: In summary, as of April 2020, unaudited debt levels amount to ca USD 362m and on a cash/debt basis, there is a 160% coverage posing no serious risk in the foreseeable future. To further understand the recent and significant debt changes in April 2020, Natera issued an additional USD 287.5m in aggregate principal amount of 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2027. Its conversion is capped at ca 9.63m shares. Part of the proceeds was utilized for the early-repayment of the Oribmed term loan worth USD 79.2m.

Liquid Assets: As presented above, liquidity is excellent with cash and investments totaling USD 605.6m as of April 2020. Based on Q1 2020 results, the current ratio was 2.81x further verifying Natera's stability.

Stock Dilution: From March 2019 to March 2020, total common shares outstanding grew 24.3% to 78.7m. This is worrisome given that the company still has outstanding potentially dilutive shares of 12.7m as of 1Q, notwithstanding the convertible debt of April 2020 at 9.6m shares (both totaling 26% of outstanding shares - dilution potential). A strong liquid asset base that has nearly tripled since FYE2018 should be sufficient to cover short-term needs, thus avoiding any further dilutions, but should be monitored.

Projections 2020: Why shorting Q2 is a good idea

The fiscal year 2019 ended with ambitious 2020 guidance, as noted below, but despite record volume and revenue growth in Q1 2020, COVID-19 brought a decline of 15% in test-volume within the last two weeks of March compared to the first 10 weeks of March averaging to Q4 2019 levels. This led the company in April to pull its investor guidance with good reason. The guidance still holds value though as to the expected potential in more-certain times, 2021. The original 2020 guidance is below:

Graphic Source: Q4 2019 Earnings Call (Feb. 2020)

Access to the company's tests and general activity has drastically decreased as noted above, particularly in their key market of New York. But, there is still information to be gathered from their original guidance. With late-2019 industry projections of a CAGR at 9.59% for the global prenatal testing market through 2024, there may be a precedence for sustained growth after 2020 on an investment thesis devised around solid-fundamentals with a delayed implementation timeline. Nearly doubling the industry's growth expectation as of 2019, Natera is still securely placed to maintain competitive growth levels, but COVID-19 has delayed growth. Averaging analysts' and the company's withdrawn guidance originally forecasted gives a 12% revenue growth, on top of industry-wide expectations of 9.6%, but these are far from reality.

Reality: Covid-19's forced quarterly losses

After first-round analysis, projections seemed fine, but after consulting with the publications of the 3-other key genetic testing companies, Exact Sciences (EXAS), Veracyte (VCYT), and Invitae (NVTA), a frightening industry contraction story emerged through subliminal notes which investors can decide for themselves if it's convincing enough.

March-April 2020: Veracyte (VCYT), a genomic diagnostics company, came out May 6th, 2020 stating "the company observed genomic testing volume decline in the second half of March and through April, [of]... over-50 percent volume decline during the month compared to prior year".

March-May 2020: Researchers from Harvard and Phreesia, a health care technology company, analyzed a series of data regarding health-care visits (including telemedicine/video visits) across industries and compiled this data showing that March visits declined as much as -58% bottoming at the end of March. April numbers were not much better averaging ca -52%, and May visits recovering slightly to ca -32%. These numbers are useful for understanding that product sales for Natera come from couples visiting physicians and ordering their tests, directly exposing their revenue to such declines as noted above for 2Q: April, May, and June.

Graph Source: Ateev Mehrotra et al., “The Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on Outpatient Visits: A Rebound Emerges,”

May-June 2020: Invitae (NVTA), a genetics information company, came out on June 22nd, 2020 with their proposed acquisition of ArcherDX, Inc., privately-held cancer molecular diagnostic test developer. The key factor here was their subtle growth outlook proposed in their June statement of "50-60%" over a 3-5 year period. Now for investors familiar with Invitae, this should have introduced worry. In FY2019, Invitae did 47% y/y growth on revenues of USD 212.5m and ArcherDX did 77.8% y/y growth on revenues of USD 50.5m. It becomes questionable why the combined entity would take 3-5 years to reach 50-60%, citing timeframes of 18-22 months and larger burn in early quarters with higher top-line in 2022.

Summary: What this alludes to is the fact that the COVID impact is far greater than investors are currently pricing in (see valuation section below). If physician visits are correlated to the number of tests sold and tests sold correlate to revenue, then averaging the data provided by Harvard/Phreesia will present a series of approximate COVID-revenue declines as shown below:

Table Source: self-created; Data: Harvard/Phreesia, Natera, & Veracyte

By averaging the data provided for 3-months of visit declines in Q2 2020, a baseline develops for COVID-revenue losses/reductions, which is conservative compared to the losses Veracyte realized. By taking June's visit numbers, -15%, and halving it, investors can expect a further reduction of 7.5% for 3Q 2020 and again a gradual normalization for 4Q 2020 that Invitae explained would occur within their comparable business. The unexpected COVID-losses are estimated below.

Table Source: self-created; Data: Harvard/Phreesia, Natera, & Veracyte

As seen above, if baseline projections are taken from analysts' and the company's original, but withdrawn guidance, Q2 can be expected to severely underperform. Even pessimistic investors may expect better with estimated declines of -40% with a gradual q/q recovery, but ending the fiscal year down -12% to average expectations.

Investment Thesis: why COVID-19 has and will cause an industry contraction, but after Q2 pessimism, NTRA is a buy

In trying to understand the COVID-19 impact, many of the companies in the genetic testing industry have been quick to withdraw guidance and push a "wait&see" agenda; however, when reviewing all the recent press releases from the top-4 genetic testing companies, the discerning trends of excessive Q2 losses develop the short-term thesis of shorting or selling from now until 2Q and going long 3Q forward after a realistic valuation is achieved by Q2 sell-offs.

Future Growth: The underlying double-digit growth rate should continue in 2021 and this stems from premium-priced and high-quality diagnostic testing products aided by a scalable constellation software. Many diagnostics companies are scaling overseas, including Invitae with ArthurDX's capabilities. This trend is seen with Natera as well accessing a massive market leading to an international sales growth factor (+10% y/y for the past 3-years) already reaching USD 41.5m in 2019 (14% of total revenues). Together, Natera's 2021 growth story is strong, once mobility resumes. The underlying stability aided by high-cash reserves and the high-growth from truly exceptional products is expected to return. However, Q2 2020 is a sell and H2 2020 and FYE2021 are long positions.

Summary Valuation:

Due to uncertainty and a lack of profitability of biotech organizations, utilizing a current valuation that aligns with revenue is a simple benchmark for valuation approximation.

Table Source: self-created; Data: Natera

As seen above, Natera is not a convincing buy for 2020 with expected stock price declines for estimated COVID-19 affected revenues of USD 296m. Under current forecasts and at current valuation multiples, investors expect USD 365.7m in revenues whereas reality will be closer to USD 296m. This should result in a -19% return for FYE2020, but the bulk of the losses should come into play in 2Q 2020 when expected fear is the highest after posting devastating quarterly results. The informed investor can take these valuations, not as pure-targets, but understandings regarding when Natera is under or over-valued to which the latter is now. There may be a buying opportunity if 2Q 2020 results come in with -15% returns.

Conclusion: Scalable technology, high-performing tests, and low-cash burn rate, but no customers

In conclusion, Natera is an impressive company with a superior set of genetic diagnostic tests, two of which make up the majority of their revenue. Their balance sheet is strong with a manageable burn-rate for several years though dilution has been occurring recently. Natera's primary source of revenue is highly exposed to physician interactions with patients who then request Natera's tests. COVID-19 has drastically reduced these physician interactions in excess of -50% for the start of Q2 2020 and therefore it is estimated that revenues will significantly underperform investor expectations for the quarter and the year. Investors are now at a disadvantage without a proper understanding of the reality of COVID-19's effects. But, it is the author's hope that the above analysis presents an informed close-approximate of what the rest of 2020 may hold and why 2021 may be a "buy". In summary, due to COVID-19's drastic effects on a healthy and prospective high-growth company, the author projects Q2 2020 will realize the bulk of price declines and the 2020 fiscal year will end around $39 (-19% downside).

Disclosure: I am/we are short NTRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.