HMLP.PA units are selling at ~$22.00, 12% below their $25.00 call value.

Looking for a well-covered high-yield income vehicle? The Hoegh LNG Partners LP, 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units (HMLP.PA) might float your boat.

These are cumulative preferred units, meaning that management must pay you for any skipped distributions before they pay common unitholders. They're also senior to the common in a liquidation scenario.

The call date is 10/5/2022, with no maturity date.

Profile

Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) is a pure-play on FSRUs. FSRU stands for "Floating Storage & Regasification Unit." FSRUs have been a rapidly-growing presence in the LNG shipping industry in the last few years.

HMLP's parent/sponsor, Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd., is the largest provider of FSRUs in the market. FSRU leasing/chartering solves many problems for charterer companies and countries. It's slow and expensive to build an LNG import terminal, so FSRUs are being increasingly used to give countries access to LNG. HMLP operates on long-term contracts with a current average remaining length of 9 years:

(HMLP site)

The fleet operates in Europe, Asia, and South America:

HMLP has a 50% ownership in the Neptune and Cape Ann vessels, and 100% in the Lampung, Gallant, and Grace vessels. The Gallant was leased back to HLNG in February 2020:

(HMLP site)

Preferred Distribution

At $21.98, these units yield 9.95%, and are 12% below their $25.00 call value. They go ex-dividend and pay out in a Feb/May/Aug/Oct. schedule.

We looked at distribution coverage 2 ways for these units. On a Net Income basis, the coverage factor was slightly higher in Q1 2020, at 3.85X, vs. 3.81X for full year 2019.

Ditto for their Distributable Cash Flow, DCF, coverage, which rose slightly to 4.92X in Q1 2020, vs. 4.82X in 2019.

Taxes

Since it's a C-Corp, HMLP issues a 1099 at tax time: "The Partnership has elected to be treated as a C-Corporation for tax purposes (our investors receive the standard 1099 form and not a K-1 form).""Distributions we pay to U.S. unit holders will be treated as a dividend for U.S. federal income tax purposes, to the extent the distributions come from earnings and profits ("E&P") and as a non-dividend distribution or a return of capital ("ROC") to the extent the distributions exceed E&P." (Source: HMLP site)

These preferred units qualify for the preferential 15%-20% tax treatment. They were treated as 100% qualified dividends in 2019:

(HMLP site)

Earnings

Management commented on the Q1 2020 earnings call that, "The technical availability of the Group’s fleet has not been affected by the current pandemic. All charter parties remain in full force and revenues are being collected, in accordance with the contractual term."

Revenues have been roughly flat over the most recent 4 quarters, while Adjusted EBITDA is down -6%, and DCF is down -9.6%, mainly due to a Q2 '19 planned off-hire and scheduled drydock maintenance for the Höegh Gallant vessel. They've both been fairly steady over the past 3 quarters, with EBITDA running at ~$34.6 - $36M, and DCF at ~$16.6 - $18M.

Looking back further, other than Q2 '19, both EBITDA and DCF have also been relatively steady over the past 2 years:

LNG Industry Update

Management gave an update on LNG demand on the Q1 '20 earnings call on May 28th:

"In the first quarter of 2020, the LNG market grew by 13%. Europe continues to be the main driver of growth. However, demand from Asia also remained strong where India and South Korea were the main growth markets in the quarter. If you take India as an example, the import continues to increase, driven not only by the low price of LNG, but also by the country’s need for a continued fuel switching to deal with the pollution. China was clearly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. However, it is now showing signs of coming back and increasing its LNG import."

(HMLP site)

"Demand growth is expected to continue despite the pandemic, but be less this year than estimated previously, before picking up again in 2021. After which, it is expected to be aligned with the prior quarter. Total demand is expected to be only marginally lower in the years ahead and reach approximately 430 million tonnes in 2024." (Q1 2020 call)

(HMLP site)

Debt And Liquidity

EBITDA/Interest coverage was down -8%, but remains solid, at ~5X. Net Debt/EBITDA leverage was 3.32X as of 3/31/20, vs. 3.09X at 3/31/2019.

HMLP had $95 million in undrawn amounts under its 2 revolving credit facilities, taking total liquidity to approximately $123M, as of 3/31/20.

Litigation Resolved

The longstanding boil-off litigation with the charterer of the Neptune and Suez Cape Ann vessels was finally settled in April 2020, for a total of $23.7M, to be paid in installments in 2020. HMLP is indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the cash impact of the settlement, the arbitration costs and any legal expenses, the technical modifications of the vessels and any prospective boil-off claims or other direct impacts of the settlement agreement. In April 8, 2020, the Partnership was indemnified by Höegh LNG for its share of the joint venture's boil-off settlement payments by a reduction of $8.6 million on its outstanding balance on the $85 million revolving credit facility from Höegh LNG.

Performance

In addition to the stability of their distributions, preferred income vehicles often have another attractive feature - price stability. Even in the COVID-19 crash of 2020, the HMLP.PA units have fallen less than half as much as the HMLP common units. However, they still lag the market year-to-date, although they've gained back 30% over the past quarter.

Options

There are no options available for the HMLP common units.

All tables furnished by Double Dividend Stocks unless otherwise noted.

