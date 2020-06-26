My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW327,900 for Naver Corporation implies a 22% upside to its last traded share price of KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020.

Naver Corporation has recently introduced several new initiatives to further cement its market leadership in the Korean internet market, and these include Smart Channel, Naver Bankbook and Naver Plus.

The proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings remains on track, and a joint product committee has been set up to explore synergies between both companies' products and services.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on Korea-listed internet conglomerate Naver Corporation (OTCPK:NHNCF) [035420:KS].

The proposed merger between LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) (OTC:LNNFF) [3938:JP] and Z Holdings (OTCPK:YAHOF) (OTCPK:YAHOY) [4689:JP] remains on track, and a joint product committee has recently been set up to explore potential synergies between both companies' products and services. In the company's home market, Naver Corporation has recently introduced several new initiatives to further cement its market leadership in the Korean internet market, and these include Smart Channel, Naver Bankbook and Naver Plus.

Taking into account the multiple tailwinds mentioned above, I retain my Bullish rating on Naver Corporation.

This is an update of my prior article on Naver Corporation published on February 3, 2020. Naver Corporation's share price has increased by +50% from KRW179,500 as of January 31, 2020, to KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020, since my last update. Naver Corporation trades at 38.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E versus its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples of 33.4 and 31.1 times, respectively. My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW327,900 for Naver Corporation implies a 22% upside to its last traded share price of KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020.

Readers have the option of trading in Naver Corporation shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker NHNCF or on the Korea Exchange with the ticker 035420:KS. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Korea, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Korea Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $200 million and market capitalization is above $32.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Naver Corporation shares listed in Korea include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Artisan Partners, and MFS Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Update On Proposed Merger

In November 2019, it was announced that Naver Corporation's 72.7%-owned subsidiary LINE Corporation is proposing to merge with SoftBank Group's (OTCPK:SFTBY) (OTCPK:SFTBF) (OTCPK:SOBKY) [9984:JP] subsidiary Z Holdings Corporation. LINE Corporation owns LINE, Japan's leading mobile messaging platform, while Z Holdings owns Japan's largest search portal Yahoo Japan. The proposed merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings Corporation is expected to be completed in October 2020.

On March 17, 2020, a share exchange agreement in relation to the proposed merger was approved by Z Holdings' shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting. At Z Holdings' FY2020 (YE March) earnings call on April 30, 2020, the company noted that "we will continue the progress to integrate the business", when it was discussing about the proposed merger between Z Holdings and LINE Corporation. Also there are no signs that the proposed merger will face any regulatory roadblocks. Z Holdings added at its recent earnings call that "we have steady dialogues with the JFTC (Japan Fair Trade Commission)" and "we intend to disclose them (any feedback on the deal review conducted by the JFTC) promptly."

Proposed Merger Timeline

Source: Z Holdings' Merger Announcement Dated November 18, 2019

There are positives associated with the proposed merger for Naver Corporation in both the short term and medium term.

In the short term, Naver Corporation will see an immediate boost to the company's adjusted earnings once LINE Corporation is de-consolidated from the company's financials. Naver Corporation had earlier guided that the de-consolidation will come into effect "several months before the completion of the business integration." Following the de-consolidation, Naver Corporation will recognize its proportionate share of earnings from its 32.5% equity stake in a new holding company formed as a result of the merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings.

Naver Corporation recognized an operating loss of -KRW86.0 billion in 1Q2020 for the company's LINE & Other business segment. In contrast, LINE Corporation delivered positive operating income of JPY28.7 billion (KRW321 billion) in 4QFY2020 (YE March, 1Q2020 calendar year), which represented a +37.8% YoY increase. In other words, the new holding company is likely to be profitable, and Naver Corporation will see its operating losses at LINE Corporation turn into positive equity-accounted earnings derived from its new associate (the holding company formed as a result of the merger between LINE Corporation and Z Holdings).

In the medium term, there are multiple synergies between Naver Corporation/LINE Corporation and Z Holdings, which I discussed in depth in my earlier article published on December 9, 2019. Notably, a joint product committee with members from both LINE Corporation and Z Holdings has already been created, and the committee is headed by Mr. Jungho Shin, co-CEO of LINE Corporation. Z Holdings disclosed that the committee will discuss issues such as "how the products of both companies will be operated, scrap and build of services, and how services will be developed after the integration."

New Initiatives In Domestic Market

Moving back to the company's home market, Naver Corporation runs South Korea's leading internet search portal, Naver.com, and it derives revenue mainly from e-commerce and advertisements. The company has recently introduced several new initiatives to further cement its market leadership in the Korean internet market, such as Smart Channel, Naver Bankbook and Naver Plus.

Firstly, Naver Corporation launched Smart Channel in the middle of last month. An April 24, 2020, Business Korea news article citing a sell-side research report by NH Investment & Securities refers to Smart Channel as a "new offering that provides ad exposure on the top of the mobile theme board (news, sports, entertainment, etc.)" that could "maximize sales by taking full advantage of NAVER’s robust user traffic."

Naver Corporation called Smart Channel an "eye-catching and an effective way to communicate premium brand image" for advertisers at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 23, 2020. Prior to the introduction of Smart Channel, Naver Corporation only had display ads in the middle and at the bottom of Naver.com's mobile search page. Smart Channel is expected to bring in a new revenue stream for Naver Corporation and help to partially mitigate the potential decline in overall ad revenue, due to economic weakness brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Smart Channel Ads

Source: Naver Corporation's 1Q2020 Presentation Slides

Secondly, Naver Corporation introduced Naver Bankbook in June 2020. This is a collaboration between Naver Corporation and Korean financial services company Mirae Asset Financial Group. Naver Bankbook is offering an initial annual 3% interest rate to entice users to deposit their money with Naver Bankbook, and it allows its users to trade in equities and buy mutual funds and insurance products using its service.

Having 12.5 million monthly active users for its online and mobile payment service Naver Pay, Naver Bankbook will enable Naver Corporation to further broaden its financial services offerings. Notably, Naver Corporation emphasized at the company's 1Q2020 earnings call that "all the sales revenue that we get from the sales of financial products (e.g. Naver Bankbook) is going to be used for marketing purposes" and improve "user experience." This suggests that Naver Corporation has a long-term mindset, and it does not intend to simply just maximize fee income from financial product sales in the short term.

Thirdly, Naver Corporation launched its membership service, known as Naver Plus, on June 1, 2020. This can be seen as a Korean equivalent of Amazon (AMZN) Prime, and Naver Plus members pay an attractive monthly subscription fee of merely KRW4,900 ($4). Naver Plus offers "access to webtoon previews, the streaming of movies, music and dramas and 100 gigabytes of storage on Naver’s cloud service", according to a May 12, 2020, Korean JoongAng Daily news article. On top of this, Naver Plus members get reward points equivalent to 5% of the purchases they make using Naver Pay.

As the leading internet company in South Korea, Naver Corporation is not resting on its laurels, and these new initiatives mentioned above should help the company maintain its market leadership.

Valuation

Naver Corporation trades at consensus forward FY2020 and FY2021 P/E multiples of 57.1 times and 38.6 times, respectively, based on its share price of KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 33.4 and 31.1 times, respectively.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of KRW327,900 for Naver Corporation implies a 22% upside to its last traded share price of KRW269,500 as of June 25, 2020. The increase in LINE Corporation's market capitalization since the announcement of the proposed merger with Z Holdings Corporation is viewed as proxy for the potential merger synergies between the two companies.

Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation For Naver Corporation

Naver Corporation's Key Businesses Value (KRW billion) Value Per Share (KRW) Assumptions Naver's Domestic Ads and Business Platform Segments 38,600 234,400 Earnings multiple of 30 times LINE Corporation 10,500 63,800 Market value of 72.7% stake in LINE Naver Financial 1,400 8,500 KRW200,000 per monthly active user pegged to recent $2.2 billion valuation of Viva Republica which owns Korean mobile financial service platform Toss and assuming Naver still owns a 70% stake post-spin off Naver Webtoon 1,040 6,300 An enterprise value-to-sales multiple of approximately 5.2 times pegged to peer Hong Kong-listed China Literature Limited (OTCPK:CHLLF) (OTC:CHLLY) [772 HK] Net Cash 2,457 14,900 Total 327,900

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Naver Corporation include post-merger synergies falling short of expectations, and lower-than-expected ad revenue for Naver Corporation due to economic weakness.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Naver Corporation shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Korea) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.