Sales are down because of COVID-19 and will take almost a year before they normalizes again, but Iron Mountain is adapting.

Project Summit (a cost savings and restructuring program) has helped the company realize savings of at least $175 million annually.

Iron Mountain pays a high dividend, and it has the cash to back it up.

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a records management company offering data backup, recovery services, and various storage services to more than 225,000 clients across the globe. The company has been around since 1951 and operates in over 50 countries around the world.

In the past few months Iron Mountain has shown how resilient its business is. Given how the current economy is showing a lot of uncertainty, the company is a safe choice for investors looking for reliable dividends.

Iron Mountain Has a Diversified Clientele with Strong Retention Rates

At its core, the company is in the business of selling trust. Over 225,000 clients trust Iron Mountain with its most sensitive data. Below is a breakdown of its customers from various industries:

(Source: Q1-2020 Investor Presentation)

This list of clients was built over a span of almost 70 years and carries a retention rate of approximately 98%. In its physical records business, more than 50% of its customers with at least 15 years of business are recurring. Its global data center business has reported a low customer turnover of 4%.

The company's client list is also very diversified, with not one customer making up more than 1% of its 2019 annual revenue. The strong customer loyalty has helped Iron Mountain improve its sales year over year:

(Source: Iron Mountain Annual Financials)

Its Financials Remain Strong and Its Dividends Safe

Iron Mountain came off 2019 in a slightly weaker financial position compared to prior years. In comparing to the past 4 years, 2019 had one of the worse F-scores:

(Source: Iron Mountain Annual Financials)

The drop in the 2019 F-score was due to small dips in its finances, which, in my opinion, is not a big concern. Late 2019 was a transition period for the company because of Project Summit, a restructuring strategy to drive growth.

The real focus is how its moving forward. In its most recent quarterly filings, Iron Mountain reported the following:

The cash cycle was improved by 8 days with improvements from payable days and days sales outstanding.

To improve its liquidity, the company raised $2.4 billion over three tranches. This is to repay some of its more expensive debt and to improve its current revolving credit facility to $1.2 billion.

Iron Mountain revised its pick-up / delivery of physical boxes from daily to once a week. This has resulted in approximately $175 million in annual savings.

It started utilizing the InSight platform in Image on Demand. This allows clients to receive their documents electronically if they can't wait for the physical document.

Management has expanded its Project Summit with expected benefits of $375 million in adjusted EBITDA benefits. This is an improvement from its prior target of $200 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Iron Mountain's Dividend Payout Ratio is Safe

In its most recent quarter, Iron Mountain paid out more in dividends than it earned:

(Source: Iron Mountain Financials)

In Q1-2020, it had to dig an extra $8.6 million from its cash to fulfill its dividend obligations. The bright side is the company still finished the quarter with at least $150 million in its coffers. As mentioned before, Iron Mountain is looking to build up its cash by reducing overhead and improve processes through Project Summit.

While the next couple quarters may result in a dividend payout of above 100%, management has done a lot to control the company's cash flow. Overall, my view is its dividend payments are safe.

Risk: COVID-19 Will Disrupt Businesses for a Long While

With COVID-19, management projects it will take more than a year before Iron Mountain's business will stabilize again. At the moment, service activity has declined by 40-50%. China was one of the first countries hit by the pandemic, so it is slightly ahead of everyone else in its recovery. At the moment, Iron Mountain had mentioned its Chinese business is now at 60-70% from its normal levels.

Although, revenue is starting to creep back up to its normalized range, it's hard to predict how long the pandemic will last. China was one of the first countries to exit quarantine, but recent news show a second phase of the pandemic could be happening right now.

I'm Optimistic in Iron Mountain

Overall, I'm fairly confident in the company's business and its ability to keep paying its dividend. COVID-19 has hurt a lot of businesses around the world, but Iron Mountain has shown a lot of resiliency. Its business is essential enough that someone will always need security, privacy, and data storage services.

I like how management was proactive enough to start looking for ways to innovate and cut costs even before COVID-19 started.

From a cash position perspective, Iron Mountain has $150 million in cash with a $1.2 billion revolving credit facility. The company's ability to pay out its dividends in the near future is safe. For dividend investors looking for a steady dividend, this stock is hard to beat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.