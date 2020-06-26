Exile Of The Mainstream's Monthly Interview Series With Ian Bezek: June 2020

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Introduction

Welcome readers to a series of interviews I'll be sharing with the Seeking Alpha community. I'm often having thoughtful discussions with friends in business and investing. Most of these conversations are offline and help me triangulate thoughts or bring new ideas to light. My goal is to bring these discussions to readers in an unscripted fashion and to provoke fruitful dialogue with others here.

As some of you are aware, my recent article on Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) was highlighted by Editors here in a Behind the Idea interview. Now, my role is reversed as I'll be asking the questions.

My first guest is Ian Bezek, a prolific writer on Seeking Alpha since 2008 and Marketplace contributor. I've known Ian for several years, but only when I started writing for Seeking Alpha in March did we reconnect. I've always found his work insightful. In his Marketplace service, Ian's Insider Corner, which I've recently joined, he shares insight into many companies in Latin America, which fall off the radar for most US or European investors.

Interview

Exile of the Mainstream: You've become an expert on publicly traded airports here on Seeking Alpha. Even your recent article on Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte (OMAB) is a strong thesis on how the stock could perform over the next decade. Could you describe why airports are attractive assets. What drew you to them and when? And tell us more about the general business model of one and what makes it unique.

Ian Bezek: Airports allow you to access the same global growth thesis that airlines do, but without the downsides of airlines. Airlines are capital intensive businesses with razor-thin profit margins, huge fixed costs, and which often have poor management teams. Airports, by contrast, run 60-70% EBITDA margins, have low capital costs once the initial infrastructure is built, and tend to be run by more shareholder-friendly management teams. The Mexican airports, for example, pay out the majority of free cash flow as dividends, making them powerhouse growth and income holdings.

While developed market airports tend to be pricier and not have such great growth prospects, the emerging market ones are wonderful growth plays. In many countries (such as Mexico), discount airlines still have a huge market to take from long-distance buses. This will lead to far above expected passenger growth. Throw in the emerging middle-class element that has disposable income for vacations for the first time, and you have a huge tailwind. Passenger traffic tripled or more at many individual Mexican airports between 2008 and 2019, for example. This makes for a much better vehicle to capture emerging market growth than buying banks, telcos, and resource companies, which is often what you get if you buy emerging market ETFs.

Exile of the Mainstream: Whenever Peter Thiel interviews someone he likes to ask the following question: "What important truth do very few people agree with you on?" In the investing landscape today (however broad), what is your answer to this question?

Ian Bezek: This answer is aimed at American readers, and that's that international markets matter. U.S. stocks have been outperforming for so long (back to the mid-2000s) that many investors have never operated in an environment where Europe, Japan, or emerging markets were hot while U.S. assets were shunned.

Adding to that, now there's this idea that due to the ascendency of U.S. tech companies, the U.S. will outperform indefinitely. Any study of economic history shows that nothing outperforms permanently. And the swing in performance will come when few are expecting it. I expect emerging market stocks, in particular, to go on a huge run later in the 2020s, and most American investors will miss it completely.

Exile of the Mainstream: Are there any indicators, economic or sentiment, that you think are useful for investors to track to either position themselves through this volatile market or even the long term?

Ian Bezek: I follow a lot of data. That said, I'd be careful about relying too much on any one economic or sentiment indicator. A lot of them are predictive in certain economic or political climates and not in others.

Exile of the Mainstream: What's been the most interesting observation or development you've seen in this market in the last month and why?

Ian Bezek: No points for creativity here, but the rise of Robinhood's day traders is fascinating. They're buying just about anything - including bankrupt companies - and so far having great success doing so. As long as it continues, it forces some rethinking of things on the short side. In the past, I've shorted failing REITs, airlines, and oil and gas companies, among other things, to hedge my long positions. Now I'm being more careful. Even if a zombie company files bankruptcy, that doesn't necessarily mean the stock gets wiped out in the near-term anymore. Hedge funds may need to lower short position exposure and instead hold more cash or buy lower-beta stocks to adjust to this development. This, in turn, would cause ripple effects on asset prices elsewhere.

Exile of the Mainstream: Some investors are looking at analogies of the market to recessions from previous years. Do you concur with this line of thinking, if so, which period reflects best where we are today and why?

Ian Bezek: My university degree was in economics, and I've studied all the U.S.' major crashes and recessions dating back to 1907, along with numerous shocks in Asia and Latin America. Today, I can see certain parallels to previous recessions, but I don't think there's anything close to a perfect analogy. We simply don't have a prior example where the world shut down its economy voluntarily and then turned it back on a few months later. It's also rare to have a recession that absolutely clobbers certain sectors such as hospitality and tourism while doing almost no damage to others like tech. As a result, investors are well-served to analyze this as a novel event rather than a parallel to a historical one.

Exile of the Mainstream: Many people are now betting on a recession for 1-2 years. The shape of recovery is uncertain. But do you expect that certain geographies and/or sectors may perform better or even not have a recession? If so, which ones, and why?

Ian Bezek: The countries that are offering the most fiscal stimulus to address the crisis should perform best. That would include the U.S. and Japan, and certain countries within Europe. I doubt that many major countries will avoid recession entirely (as defined by a two-quarter decline in GDP), but if things go well on the virus front and governments remain liberal with their spending, many developed countries could be back on solid footing in 2021.

This will not be the case in most emerging markets. There, they simply don't have the ability to run massive budget deficits due to their weak standing in the credit market. Plus, many of the countries rely heavily on commodity exports and those aren't coming back in any meaningful way yet. Here where I live in Latin America, for example, I expect things to remain bleak for several years, regardless of how quickly the virus is handled.

Exile of the Mainstream: Could you describe your most recent investment mistake and what have you learned from it? What do you think the biggest mistake an investor could make in 2020?

Ian Bezek: In terms of my own performance, while I did alright in the March crash, I was extremely bullish and fully invested when the S&P 500 (SPY) reached 2,500 on the way down, meaning that I had very little firepower to operate as stocks continued plunging. And then I started lightening up on some positions in April for modest profits, rather than holding on into June. Based on past history, markets don't ever crash as much/fast as they did in March, nor do they ever recover as quickly as they have subsequently. By limiting my perspective to past market events, I underestimated both the potential drawdown and subsequent recovery in this episode of recent volatility, which lowered my potential returns.

As for more broadly, plenty of people are trading based on emotion and/or price action. And that's understandable and human nature, given the stunning volatility we've seen this year. Throw in the health impacts of the virus and we've been through a ton as a society. That doesn't give investors an excuse to start trading on hunches or gut feeling, however. You still have to do the core work - what's my stock worth, what's it going to earn in the future, and realistically how much has its outlook changed thanks to recent events? Prices at both the March lows and now the June highs are in no way reflective of America's corporate earnings prospects going forward. We swung from too negative to now irrationally optimistic in the space of a quarter.

Exile of the Mainstream: From where you stand, do you think the fiscal and monetary response is large enough to support a recovery in the US? What about other geographies you follow or have exposure?

Ian Bezek: I believe that the initial response has been large enough, yes. That said, politicians in the U.S. (and perhaps overseas as well) seem to take their economic metrics from the stock market. Because the market has soared, I expect that we'll see far less continued aid to ordinary Americans going forward. This, in turn, could cause the economic recovery to run out of steam much faster than expected. My base case is economic recovery, returning to 80-90% of pre-COVID-19 levels but then stalling out well before reaching 2019 peaks. If governments conclude that all is well thanks to robust stock market recoveries, they may set the stage for another downturn once investors realize that earnings aren't heading back to pre-virus levels yet.

In Latin America, the government response has been far too small in most countries. That said, I'm not sure how much debt-driven spending they could realistically get away with before their currencies tumbled, so it's not necessarily on policy-makers. Regardless, there will be no swift recovery in many middle-income countries. In fact, thanks to extended lockdowns, outright hunger is enough of a problem where I am (Colombia) that it risks tipping the next presidential election toward an investor-unfriendly outcome.

Exile of the Mainstream: For less aggressive investors, have you seen any interesting opportunities to short or structure a sensible hedge despite the high volatility that someone may reduce net exposure with?

Ian Bezek: Volatility indexes remain extremely high, so buying straight puts are risky at the moment. I like pair trades in underlying stocks. For example, shorting weak airlines while owning airports or other air service stocks with much better capital structures and operating margins.

Exile of the Mainstream: Much of the media lately is pointing to Super-Investors like Warren Buffett, David Tepper and Stanley Druckenmiller as evidence for caution. Do you agree or disagree with this sentiment? Are there better sources or investors to follow in your mind to triangulate in this environment?

Ian Bezek: I don't follow superstar investors that closely, and I don't have strong opinions on most of them. That said, Buffett does deserve more respect. We saw this same dynamic play out where traders said that Buffett had totally missed the mark in 1999 and then Berkshire went on to outstanding performance over the next few years, while the hot dot-com stocks imploded. I suspect Buffett will have the last laugh again once the current Robinhood trading frenzy fizzles out.

Bonus Question:

Exile of the Mainstream: Like me, you're an avid reader. What's the best article, white paper or book you've read in this past month that would benefit readers?

Ian Bezek: I recently reread John Brook's The Go-Go Years, which documents the investor mania in the 1960s. It's quite a timely work as it shows a similar spirit of investor euphoria that we had in February and which appears to be returning now as well. The 1960s shared some similarities to now, particularly with the mass cultural unrest and sense of sweeping societal change. It's fascinating to see how investors reacted with similar irrationality then as they are doing now.

My first year actively watching stocks was 1999, so I've always been a firm believer in irrational markets. That said, it's helpful to see other examples of irrationally exuberant behavior. It's also worthy of study because, unlike the 1920s, the 1960s boom didn't lead to a crushing depression. Every generation has its moment of financial insanity, big booms and busts weren't limited to 1929 and 2008. Also, notably, the mini-crash and rapid rebound of 1970 may hold parallels to what we witnessed in March if you're looking for historical analogies.

***

Thanks to Ian Bezek for the interview. We hope it's been helpful to share our dialogue with readers here. Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below and if you'd like us to continue our monthly discussions with you all here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMAB, ESRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Exile of the Mainstream is Long OMAB, ESRT. Ian Bezek is Long OMAB, ESRT. The participants in this interview may exit their investments independently without notice.