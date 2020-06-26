AbbVie's (ABBV) first quarter 2020 results demonstrated the strength of its underlying business on a stand-alone basis. Revenues increased by 10% to $8.6 billion. US Humira revenues advanced by 14% to $3.7 billion, and those for the hematologic oncology drugs, by 32% to $1.5 billion. Skyrizi sales were $300 million and Rinvoq, $86 million. It is important to appreciate how AbbVie's growth drivers, excluding Humira, which goes off patent in the US in 2023, are contributing to a greater percent of total revenues. In Q1 2019, revenues were $7.8 billion, and Humira accounted for 55%. In subsequent quarters, it represented 59%, 58%, 56% and 54%, respectively. Skyrizi (approved on 4/23/2019) revenues grew from $91 million in Q3 2019 to $300 million in Q1 2020, and are on track to reach $1.4 billion for the year. Its "in play share" of new and switching patients in psoriasis has grown from 20% in November to 32% currently. By 2023, Skyrizi and Rinvoq should have approval for at least all of the indications currently afforded to Humira. Likewise, hematology drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta are doing extremely well, increasing in revenues in Q1 by 32% and representing 18% of revenues versus 15% in Q1 2019. This category should continue to grow, driven by new indications and share gains, resulting in 2025 sales exceeding $13 billion versus $5.5 billion in 2019.

Recently AbbVie completed its acquisition of Allergan, whose revenue base is 67% derived from therapeutics and 33% from aesthetics. The COVID-19 pandemic will negatively impact the aesthetics segment, as well as the hospital-based therapeutics business, in the short term. However, longer term, Allergan should perform favorably, given its leadership position in aesthetics and CNS disorders.

I maintain that the most underappreciated part of the AbbVie story is its impressive pipeline, which when combined with the "RIVS" growth drivers (Rinvoq, Imbruvica, Venclexta and Skyrizi), should enable the company to achieve top-tier performance. I would highlight ABBV-154, a TNF/steroid conjugate for rheumatoid arthritis, an early stage discovery platform with GenMab (GMAB) on bi-specific antibodies for hematological and solid cancers, and two partnered drugs with Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), AL002 and AL003 for Alzheimer's disease (sadly a disease for which many drugs have failed). The company also has numerous efforts in myelofibrosis, solid tumors (suppression of the microenvironment and T-cell biologics) and Parkinson's disease.

Over the next 30 months, AbbVie's growth will be driven by expanding indications and market share gains for the "RIVS drugs", which should result in EPS exceeding $13.00 in 2022. Following a decline in 2023, the company should resume performing well, based on its current drugs and beginning contributions from its pipeline. During this time, management has committed to increasing the dividend, though there may be a pause in the 2023-2024 time frame. At its current valuation, AbbVie's stock trades for a P/E of 9.5x and yields 4.96%. If I am correct that 2023 EPS will approximate those of 2020, then the stock, in my opinion, should trade at a higher valuation, especially given the dividend. I continue to recommend the stock for purchase with a price target of $130.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.