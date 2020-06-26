With a reasonable valuation and a sizable yield that appears to be safe, PEAK is worth a look for income investors.

Certain disruptions in the financial markets since COVID-19-related shutdowns took hold have created interesting opportunities. Some stocks have regained their highs – or even made new highs – while others continue to languish. However, while some stocks deserve to be punished from their previous, frothy peaks, some are still attractive.

One such stock that I think looks pretty attractive today is Healthpeak Properties (PEAK). Healthpeak is a REIT that invests in mostly private-pay healthcare real estate across the asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing, and Medical Office. The REIT has seen its shares rebound nicely off of the lows, but is nowhere near its pre-crisis peaks. From my perspective, the stock is reasonably valued and the yield is sizable, making it a good candidate for new money to get long.

A sizable, resilient portfolio for uncertain times

One of the reasons I like Healthpeak is because it owns a huge portfolio of recession-resilient assets with long-term growth potential.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust owns 636 properties across the US that are roughly balanced between Life Science, Medical Office, and Senior Housing. The collective market for these three sub-classes of real estate is enormous and growing, and Healthpeak believes it is well-positioned to serve America’s ever-growing senior population; I tend to agree.

However, Healthpeak isn’t just another REIT that owns senior housing; it has a balanced portfolio that is focused on quality, not quantity.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has built its portfolio to capitalize on long-term demographic trends – such as the senior population continuing to grow – but it isn’t beholden to government payments for its revenue. Substantially all of the trust’s revenue is from private payers, and that model has worked quite nicely during the COVID-19 crisis.

Healthpeak said it received 97% of its rent payments in May in Life Science, 90% in Medical Office, and 96% received from Hospitals. There was additional rent that was deferred and Healthpeak is working with select tenants on plans to become current, but overall, the trust is faring quite well during extraordinary times.

The trust’s balance sheet and liquidity profile is also quite attractive in my view during these uncertain times.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust had $2.8 billion of total liquidity available at the beginning of June, including a revolver that is good for $2.5 billion, plus about $300 million in cash. With no substantial debt maturities in 2020 or 2021, Healthpeak is extremely well-positioned from a liquidity standpoint. It has the firepower to make acquisitions or improvements during this time when others are simply trying to survive, and it can continue to pay a dividend; more on that later.

The trust also very recently tendered for much of its debt that was set to mature in 2022 with new notes that mature in 2031, extending its maturity profile out and getting a lower interest rate at the same time. This move is unequivocally positive for Healthpeak and it only enhances its flexibility in the coming years.

Growth is the only wildcard

To be fair, growth is a big wildcard, as wildcards go in the world of investing. However, I think Healthpeak’s balance sheet and long-term strategy – along with its dividend – make the stock attractive enough, even with what we’ll see below.

First, let’s take a look at the trust’s current pipeline.

Source: Investor presentation

The trust has all of its major developments for the next year pre-leased, which is extremely attractive because those assets begin being accretive immediately upon delivery. In total, it has just over a billion dollars in development today with ~1.7 million square feet being delivered. That should help Healthpeak come through with ~$2.4 billion in revenue for 2020 and 2021, as seen below.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Healthpeak has been on a years-long journey to remake itself into the trust it is today, with growth levers tied to three key asset sub-classes in real estate with favorable long-term demographics. That has resulted in asset divestitures over time, as well as acquisitions and developments, producing the lumpy revenue numbers above. However, with the transformation complete, I think Healthpeak has a much better chance at growing in the coming years through rent escalations and new developments.

The issue is that a share count that has risen on average by more than 5% annually in the past decade is keeping a lid on FFO-per-share growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Healthpeak earned over $3 per share in 2015 but this year and next year have expectations well below $2. With the portfolio having been focused on fewer properties, some decline in FFO-per-share would be expected, and that is exactly what we see. However, as I mentioned, with the transformation complete, Healthpeak should start to see a slow climb out of the nadir of its FFO-per-share. I don’t think Healthpeak can grow FFO-per-share at more than a low-single-digit percentage each year, but given the valuation and the yield, that should be good enough.

Speaking of the yield, we can see below that Healthpeak’s current yield is quite attractive against its 2019 and early-2020 values.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The yield is near 6% today after spending much of 2015 under 5%, so the difference is meaningful. With the broader market yielding ~2%, a value that is nearly three times that amount is quite attractive. With stable FFO and a strong liquidity profile, it looks to me like the yield is safe, and that’s very important these days as so many stocks have had their dividends cut.

Shares trade today at 16X this year’s FFO-per-share estimate of $1.65, and 15.5X next year’s estimate of $1.71. Those are roughly in-line with how Healthpeak has traded in recent years, so I don’t necessarily see the stock as cheap or expensive; it just looks fairly valued.

However, fairly valued means the stock is already pricing in FFO-per-share growth weakness moving forward, but you still get the huge dividend yield. For that reason, I think Healthpeak is worth a look for income investors as the trust’s portfolio has been built for the long-term, and its attractive dividend should be around for a long time as a result.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.