Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) might report losses in the future and its financial health is not in a good state. But the New York-based oil producer's long-term outlook continues to look good. The company benefits from having a high-quality asset base, particularly its 30% interest in the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana which keeps looking better after each passing year. Hess Corp. might struggle in the short-term, but it can deliver strong levels of earnings and cash flow growth in the long-run as it increases high-margin oil production from the Stabroek Block. I think Hess Corp. is a great oil stock which investors should consider buying on weakness.

Hess Corp. swung to an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share in Q1-2020 from a profit of $0.09 per share a year earlier. The loss came as the company realized lower levels of prices for crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. It sold its oil production at an average of $45.94 per barrel in Q1-2020 (including hedges), down from $55.91 in Q1-2019. The decrease in prices completely offset the positive impact associated with the 24% increase in net production to 344,000 boe per day. The production growth can be attributed to the 46% increase in output from the Bakken shale oil play and the first full quarter of production at the Liza Field, offshore Guyana. The company's net production clocked in at 190,000 boe per day from Bakken, 74,000 boepd from the US Gulf of Mexico, and 15,000 boepd from Guyana.

Like virtually all oil producers, Hess has responded to the plunge in oil prices by reducing drilling activity in all regions and cutting capital expenditures to conserve cash. The company will remove five rigs in the Bakken region, bringing its rig count down to just one unit. Hess has also reduced drilling activity at the Stabroek Block and deferred the development of the Payara field - its third major project in the region - by six to twelve months. This slowdown might push the company's production lower in the second quarter, driven by a reduction in output from the Bakken field. Note that for the full year, Hess has forecast 175,000 boepd of net production from Bakken, which is lower than 190,000 boepd produced in Q1-2019. This guidance implies a meaningful decline in Bakken volumes from the first quarter.

Hess Corp. will also likely realize weak levels of oil prices in Q2-2020. The WTI crude oil price averaged just $23 per barrel in April and May and has since gradually improved to $40 at the time of this writing. With a flat $38 a barrel price for this month, the second quarter average will clock in at $28 per barrel, substantially lower than the Q1-2020 average of $45. Due to this weakness in oil prices, combined with the decline in production from the Bakken field, Hess might report even higher losses for Q2-2020 than Q1-2020. The company's cash flow from operations might also decline.

The decrease in earnings and cash flows might put pressure on the company's financial health, which isn't great, to begin with. Hess Corp. ended the first quarter with a total debt of $8.19 billion, which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of around 118%, more than twice as big as the large-cap peer median of 52%, as per my calculation.

That being said, I think it is important to remember that although Hess's balance sheet isn't as strong as some of its peers, it's not terrible either. Note that $1.8 billion of debt on Hess's books relates to its midstream subsidiary Hess Midstream (HESM) and is non-recourse to Hess Corporation. More importantly, Hess doesn't have any significant near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturity relates to the $1 billion term loan which will become due in May 2023. The company also has ample liquidity, including $2.1 billion of cash reserves and $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility. Hess can use this liquidity to fund any cash flow deficit and meet debt obligations.

Hess has also hedged more than 80% of its estimated oil production for this year using put options, with 130,000 bpd covered with an average monthly floor price of $55 WTI and 20,000 bpd at $60 Brent. These hedges will provide crucial support to the company during the downturn, enabling it to earn decent levels of cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Remember, the above-mentioned reduction in drilling activity will enable Hess to slash this year's capital budget by 37% from $3 billion to $1.9 billion. I believe the company's crude oil hedges, combined with low levels of CapEx, will help the company greatly in preserving its cash flows.

Furthermore, I believe Hess's financial performance will likely begin to improve from the third quarter due to the improvement in oil prices to $40 a barrel. If the commodity holds its ground in the third quarter or rises even further, then that will help push Hess's earnings higher. At the same time, the company's production will also improve. The increase in prices might prompt Hess Corp. to resume some drilling work in the Bakken shale play, which may cause a recovery in production in Q3-2020 from Q2-2020. A meaningful uptick in output, however, will come from offshore Guyana where the Liza Destiny FPSO vessel is on track to gradually ramp up production to a peak of 120,000 bpd (gross basis) in June. This means the third quarter is going to be the first full quarter of Liza Destiny operating at full capacity. This will help lift Hess's earnings in Q3-2020 on a sequential basis and will ease concerns regarding the company's ability to face the downturn.

In the long-run, as oil prices climb back to pre-crisis levels of $50s a barrel, Hess will further increase output from Guyana. The company's offshore asset in the international market remains its biggest strength and a key factor that makes it stand out from other US E&Ps. The Stabroek is truly a world-class oil field, spread over 6.6 million acres that's equivalent to more than a thousand Gulf of Mexico blocks, featuring high reservoir quality and one of the lowest breakeven costs among major global offshore conventional oil and onshore shale oil projects.

What's also great about the Stabroek field is that it is still an early development that hasn't been fully explored yet. As Exxon Mobil (XOM), the field's operator, carries exploration work, it keeps announcing new oil finds and increasing the size of the estimated reserve base. Since the start of 2019, the company has made six new oil discoveries at Stabroek. The block's recoverable resource potential has increased from five to eight billion boe. And there's still room for significant growth as Exxon Mobil continues to carry exploration work. So far, Exxon Mobil has discovered oil in 16 locations, including at the Uaru well which was announced earlier this year. The current reserve estimate does not include the Uaru discovery. This increase in the reserve estimate will have a positive impact on Hess's valuation and help push the shares higher.

Hess's long-term growth is underpinned in large part by an increase in high-margin oil production from Guyana as opposed to its operations in the Bakken shale oil play which was supposed to fuel the company's growth in the short term. Although Hess and its partners have slowed work, they haven't suspended or significantly reduced drilling activity at Guyana, which is why I think Hess's growth story is still intact.

As indicated earlier, the output from Liza field will increase to full capacity in the current month. The Liza Phase 2 development, the company's second major project at Guyana, remains on track to produce first oil in 2022. This is an even bigger project whose output will then climb to 220,000 bpd on a gross basis. The company deferred some work at Payara, which was supposed to start up in 2023 and it might get delayed by 6 to 12 months. However, this will only be a minor setback. The company is still on track to increase Guyana gross production to more than 750,000 bpd in the long run by 2025-26. The increase in output might come in a better oil price environment than the current one. These factors will help push Hess's earnings and cash flows significantly higher in the long run.

Shares of Hess Corp. have fallen by 20% in the last six months but have outperformed its peers, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), that dropped by 37% in the same period. The stock is trading 10x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, above the large-cap peer average of 8.5x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The stock appears fairly valued since it usually trades at a premium over peer average due to its high-quality assets, and is trading largely in line with the five-year average EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple of 10.1x. I think Hess is a great oil producer for investors to consider, and value hunters should wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.