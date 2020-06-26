One of the holdings I feel most excited about is S4 Capital. This young digital media placement company has a proven star manager as its founding leader. It is positioned in the right way at the right time in the right place and I expect triple digit returns on a 5-8 year outlook.

S4 Capital: A Twenty First Century Ad Network

S4 Capital is at its heart a remodeled version of the traditional agency.

Ad agencies often have the image of being creative powerhouses, but the business model relies on the creative for more mundane purposes. In essence, they work more like media brokers, buying for their clients' ad space which they think will be most effective in achieving the client's objectives, across a range of media channels.

In the digital era, ad agencies continue to operate this model, adding digital channels into the mix. S4, by contrast, is focused on digital media. It seeks to optimize clients' return on their digital media spend. That's a less glamorous business than Mad Men era advertising agencies, but it could be very lucrative.

Why the S4 Capital Business Model Makes Sense

There are multiple reasons the business model built by S4 Capital and competitors is attractive. A one-stop shop for digital media ads combines data, content and programmatic. That means the company is well-placed to assess what to place, where and in what way, while learning more with every cycle from its data.

Source: company website

I like this because it's simple, it's financially powerful and it's clear. One risk is that it's not necessarily that hard to do, so I perceive early mover advantage in building such an approach at scale, creating barriers to entry for would be competitors. S4's approach matches this thinking.

This is what clients today want and need, as can be seen from S4's rapidly growing blue-chip client roster (although with tech clients being half of revenue, there is heavy exposure to that sector which while it may be good is also a concentration of risk).

Source: Q1 company trading update

The clients are signing up because they like what they hear - the S4 model is what clients are looking for, apparently.

Why S4 is the Right Company for the Job

What I particularly like about S4 as a play in this space is the history of its effective founder, Sir Martin Sorrell. He did a reverse takeover of a small wire and plastics products company and in three decades turned it into one of the world's leading advertising groups, WPP plc (WPP, WPPGF). When he left that company suddenly in 2018 (details in this FT article), he started to do exactly the same thing again in his seventies - did a reverse takeover, raised capital and started the effort to build a new empire. Sorrell owned 18.16% of the group from its start (source) and has invested more since then (source). Now, he does have a controlling vote and during his time at WPP one critique was that Sorrell did better out of it than shareholders overall. Still, I like it that the boss has so much skin in the game. I also feel that if he can pull off even a little of the transformative growth he managed at WPP, shareholders will be well rewarded.

Source: Seeking Alpha

His speed and dedication impress me, as do the fact that he has put a substantial amount of his own funds into S4. What I find particularly attractive is that one can imagine, having spent decades building a company and seeing the environment change around oneself, it would be easy to think about what the ideal model would look like and feel a bit frustrated at being stuck in a legacy company. Being released and able to do that, having had years to think about what such a new wave company would ideally need, is a wonderful opportunity. The company's bold stated ambition at this time of unprecedented economic turmoil speaks for itself:

Source: company website

Sorrell has already recruited a lot of talented people, with a headcount of 2,500, so it is not as if investing in S4 is an investment simply in him rather than in his well-articulated and constructed vision. However, there is a key man risk of having at the helm such a strong-willed figure already in his seventies. I think time will tell how much this matters (or not), but for now in the medium-term (three to five years), I consider that the key man risk is limited. As Sorrell gets older, it may need to be revisited, although by then hopefully the company will be resilient with or without him.

The Market Knows Sorrell Can Deliver

Since the reverse takeover in 2018, S4 shares have been a rewarding choice.

Source: Google Finance

What I think is most interesting about this share price chart is not that the shares were moving up before COVID-19 and the lockdown in some markets. It is that they rapidly recovered the ground lost in March and have since risen to new heights.

That is partly because a digitally focused company may actually benefit not suffer from lockdown. The company has also responded fast and strongly to the COVID-19 environment, with owner-like measures including executive and board pay cuts of 50%, daily cash balance reporting of all business units and reduced leases (details). This is one area where it pays to have a seasoned operator like Sorrell who has survived multiple previous recessions. The share price growth this year is also because the company is already turning in strong revenue growth.

Source: Q1 company trading update

Now, gross profit is one thing but expensive hiring sprees or dilutive mergers can always lower the ultimate profitability of a business hell bent on growth. So one thing I will be keeping an eye on is whether the company moves beyond an early expansion mode, where net profit is less important if there is sufficient capital available, to a longer-term, sustainable mode of operating.

S4 Capital: A Strong Bet on a Powerful Growth Story

S4 Capital has the vision, energy and drive of a much larger company. Its determined leadership is proven and off to a flying start in just two years at S4. Although there are risks - not least an overreliance on Sorrell - I expect the shares to have a great run in coming years and rate them a solid buy.

