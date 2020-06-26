While many retail companies have been bouncing back from their March lows, the market is not giving the same optimism to CATO.

We believe at current prices, there is value in The CATO Corporation (NYSE:CATO). We like the strength of CATO's balance sheet, with only operating leases as its main contractual obligation and a recently withdrawn $30M from its revolving line of credit. Since we don't believe the company is going bankrupt anytime soon, its operating lease obligations will be rolled over as new contracts are negotiated or management chooses to close some stores. The operating leases have an average remaining lease term of three years, as of February 2020. CATO ended their first-quarter with $123M in cash and short term investments.

While many retail companies have been bouncing back from their March lows, the market is not giving the same optimism to CATO. Shares are dipping, breaking the $10 floor, and trading below their 10-year lows. CATO's current market cap is approximately $200M, of which half is in cash.

Adjusting for one-time charges, CATO's 10-year average EPS is $1.79. We believe the company can sustain that earnings power. With half of the market cap in cash, we can buy the operating business at very cheap earnings multiples.

That said, things haven't been great at CATO for the past five years. Sales peaked in 2015 at $1B and have since then dropped sequentially to $825M in 2019. COVID-19 is only making matters worse. The key, in our opinion, to a good investment outcome is the realization of higher operating margins. Maybe COVID-19 gives the company an opportunity to rethink and reset its cost structure, and if and when sales start to stabilize, it will benefit from operating leverage and therefore increasing EPS. However, at this point, CATO is too cheap to ignore.

The big picture

Source: Company filings

The big picture is not very compelling. The company has had very uneven growth from 2010 to 2019 with up and down numbers. We could say the best year for CATO was in 2015 when the company reached an impressive $1B in sales. From then on, the company had a string of negative results, and as of its last fiscal year, revenues are now at a level lower than nine years ago. The weakness in sales for the past four years can be attributed to a changing retail landscape with the growth in e-commerce. E-commerce lowers the barriers to entry for retail players and increases the level of competition. With more choices available to the consumer and availability at their fingertips, the landscape becomes intensely competitive.

The company also had missteps in its product assortment starting in 2016. Same-store sales dropped 6% that year and the higher COGS as a percent of total sales was the result of markdowns and inventory clearance. To combat the challenges in product assortment, the company partnered with key outside vendors to assist the design and buying teams. 2016 also saw net new stores remain flat at 1,371. In 2017, the company started closing non-performing stores and ended the year with 1,351 stores. Today, CATO has 1,281 stores opened. On a positive note, sales started stabilizing in 2018 and 2019 with comparable same-store sales of 0% and 2% respectively.

Even in a declining revenue environment, CATO has done well in keeping COGS within a reasonable range. The cost of sales as a percent of revenues has remained on average around 62%, which has translated to average gross profit margins of 38%, well in line with peers.

The company has taken measures to align its cost structure below the gross profit line by cutting G&A costs and, to a lesser extent, sales and marketing costs. However, its efforts are still short of having an impact on profitability, as sales continued dropping at a faster pace. The overall trend in operating expenses is not positive, which has grown from $244M in 2010 to $257M in 2019, while revenues have gone from $914M to $825M in 2010 and 2019, respectively. The result is a shrinking of operating income margins by half from 12% to 6.4%.

Although COVID-19 is arguably the biggest challenge it is facing, CATO's strong balance sheet not only offers a safety net at unprecedented times, but also can give the company opportunities it did not have before. For example, the company is still implementing a new store development strategy. These challenging times are going to take a toll on companies that are improperly capitalized. That could open new real state locations that were not available before, which could position the company to markets more in touch with its products or negotiate better lease terms. COVID-19 can also be an excuse for the company to reset its cost structure and eliminate unnecessary G&A costs that build up over the years. Stable or slightly increasing revenues, coupled with lower fixed expenses, would leverage the operating income, increase margins, and EPS. We believe higher margins could make the market re-rate CATO at a higher multiple.

The Bottom Line

Things are going to get worse before they get better for CATO. The company was on the right path, stabilizing its top line when COVID-19 hit the economy.

The only sales estimate we could find came from Value Line:

Source: Valueline.com

The analyst is estimating a 20% drop in revenues and a quick recovery in 2021. We think that estimate lies on the positive side, especially the light impact on operating margins, for which the analyst only sees a 1% impact from the prior year.

While it is too early to understand the impact of COVID-19 to CATO and the economy, the company has always maintained profitability, even in the 08'-09' recession:

Source: Tikr.com

Maintaining positive profitability is a good sign that CATO has some source of sustainable earnings power. While it might be too optimistic to assume the company can reach $2.00 in EPS, we believe a sustainable EPS above $1.00 is highly probable. At $8 a share, that is an earnings yield of 12.5%. Because half of its market cap is in cash, we are getting the operating business for cheap. A business that for the past 10 years has generated $922M in cash from operations while investing $268M in CAPEX and producing $654M in FCF. From that FCF, management returned a total of $530M to shareholders via dividend payments and buybacks, or a payout ratio of 81%. When things get back to "normal", it is not hard to imagine the company restarting its capital allocation policy. Overall, we believe CATO is a good bet to make. It is a value play, and as such, it might take years before value in itself acts as a catalyst.

