How Markets Set Prices, Part I

If you know something, unless it's inside information, the market is also aware and thus the information is incorporated into prices already, thus it's not value relevant information.

It is not easy to get rich in Las Vegas, at Churchill Downs, or at the local Merrill Lynch office. —Paul Samuelson

This is the first in a four-part series designed to help investors understand how equity markets set prices. Hopefully, it will help you avoid making some of the most common mistakes investors make—mistakes caused by misperceptions that result from the virtual total failure of our education system to teach basic investment principles. Despite its obvious importance to every individual, it almost totally ignores the field of finance and investments. This is true unless you go to an undergraduate business school or pursue an MBA in finance. For example, my oldest daughter attended an excellent high school and graduated in the top 10 percent of her class. Having taken a biology course, she could tell you all you would ever need to know about amoebas. She could not, however, tell you the first thing about how financial markets work. She certainly could not tell you how markets set prices. Without that basic understanding, there is simply no way for her to know how to make investment decisions.

Most investors, many without realizing it, are in the same boat. They think they know how markets work, but the reality is quite different. As humorist Josh Billings noted: “It ain’t what a man don’t know as makes him a fool, but what he does know as ain’t so.” The result is that individuals are making investments without the basic knowledge required to understand the implications of their decisions. Lacking a formal education in finance, most investors make decisions based upon accepted conventional wisdom—ideas that have become so ingrained that few individuals question them.

To address this lack of investment education, we begin with a look at the betting market in college basketball games and how their prices are set.

On any given Saturday during the college basketball season, there may be one hundred games being played. In some of those games, it is easy to identify the better team. For example, Duke is a perennial contender for the national college basketball championship. Its illustrious coach, Mike Krzyzewski (Coach K), is a graduate of West Point. Each year he schedules a game with Army as a favor to his alma mater. Though the likelihood of Army winning is about as likely as the sun rising in the west, the game does generate a large amount of revenue for West Point. These types of mismatches are known as “cupcake” games.

Every major school has a few cupcake games on their schedule, particularly early in the season. Even a fan with limited knowledge would be able to predict the winner of this type of game the majority of the time. A fan that was an “expert” would be able to predict the winner at least 90 percent of the time. The reason is simple: Duke has better shooters, better rebounders, better defenders, quicker athletes that can also jump higher, a better coach, better training facilities, and so on. This makes it easy to identify which team will likely win a game between Army and Duke.

On the other hand, there are many games in which it is more difficult to predict the winner. This is especially true later in the season when conference play begins. A good example of a game where it is typically difficult to predict the winner is the Duke Blue Devils versus their hated rival the Tar Heels of North Carolina. Since a monkey throwing darts would be expected to predict the winner of such games 50 percent of the time, a fan with limited knowledge should be expected to do no worse. A fan with “expert” knowledge should, however, be able to do better than monkeys. Perhaps such an expert might be able to forecast the winner of these types of games with an accuracy of 60 percent.

Most of us know at least a few individuals who think they are experts on sports. Some may even have an account with a local bookie or a Las Vegas bookmaking firm. Again, such experts are likely able to predict the winners of the cupcake games with 90 percent accuracy, and the winners of the remainder of the games with an accuracy of 60 percent. Thus, they might be expected to predict the winner of all games with an accuracy of perhaps 75 percent. But the story gets even better—these experts don’t have to bet on all the games. They can avoid betting on the games when it is difficult to predict the winner. They can limit the selection of games on which they place a bet to only those games where they are highly confident they can predict the winner at least 90 percent of the time. Yet, despite that ability, it is unlikely you know even a single person who has become rich betting on sporting events. It is also unlikely you know anyone who knows anyone who has made his fortune that way. On the other hand, you might know someone who has made a small fortune betting on sporting events by starting out with a large one!

With the odds of success of predicting winners so high, why don’t we know people who have achieved great wealth by betting on sports? The answer is quite simple: You cannot simply bet on Duke to beat Army. If you want to bet on Duke to beat Army, you might have to provide the counterparty to your bet with a handicap (known as the “point spread”) of perhaps 40 points. In other words, Duke not only has to beat Army, they have to beat them by more than 40 points for you to win the bet. This point spread is the reason we don’t hear about rich gamblers, only rich bookies. And the reason we hear about rich bookies is that gambling involves costs. Consider the following example.

Mark is a Duke fan and bets on the Blue Devils to beat Army by more than 40 points. In betting lingo, Mark “gives” points. Steve is a graduate of West Point, and even though he knows Duke is likely to beat Army, he doesn’t think it likely they will do so by such a large margin. Thus, he “takes” the points and bets on Army. If Mark and Steve are friends and they bet against each other, we have what is known as a “zero-sum game.” For example, if they bet $10, one would win $10 and the other would lose $10. The net of the two is zero. On the other hand, if they made a bet through a bookie, each would have to bet $11 to win just $10. This becomes a negative-sum game for Mark and Steve. The winner of the bet will win $10. The loser, however, is out $11. The difference of $1 is known as the “vigorish.” It is a profit for the bookie. The game for Mark and Steve has become a negative sum. Note that the bookies win whether you win or lose; they just need you to play. I hope you are beginning to see the analogy to investing—we can compare broker-dealers and stockbrokers (including those who call themselves advisors) to bookies! They win whether you win or lose. Perhaps that is why Woody Allen said, “A stockbroker is someone who invests your money until it is all gone.” One translation: The objective of a stockbroker is to transfer assets from your account to their account. As my good friend, and author of three wonderful books, Bill Bernstein said: “The stockbroker services his clients in the same way that Bonnie and Clyde serviced banks.” 1

Continuing our story, it is important to understand who sets the point spreads. Most people believe it is the bookies that determine the spread. Although that is the conventional wisdom, it is incorrect. It is the market that determines the point spread. The bookies only set the initial spread. This is an important point to understand. Let’s begin with an understanding of whether the bookies want to make bets or take bets—and there is a difference between the two.

If the bookies were to make bets, they might actually lose money by being on the wrong side of the bet. Again, think of a stockbroker. If you want to buy a stock (making a bet on the company), you have to buy it from someone. A stockbroker is not going to sell that stock to you because he might lose money. Instead, he finds someone who wants to sell the stock and matches the buyer with the seller. He is taking bets, not making bets. In the process, he earns the vigorish (a commission). Like stockbrokers, bookies want to take bets, not make them. Thus, they set the initial point spread at the “price” they believe will balance the forces of supply and demand (the point at which an equal amount of money will be bet on Duke and Army). To illustrate how the process works, consider the following example.

What would happen if a bookie made a terrible mistake and posted a point spread of zero in the Duke versus Army game? Obviously, gamblers would rush to bet on Duke. The result would be an imbalance of supply and demand. The bookies would end up making bets—something they are loath to do.

Like with any market, an excess of demand leads to an increase in price. The point spread would begin to rise, and it would continue to rise until supply equaled demand and the bookies had an equal amount of money bet on both sides (or at least as close to that as they could manage). At that point they are taking bets, not making them. And the bookies would win no matter the outcome of the game.

In one of my favorite films, “Trading Places,” Eddie Murphy makes a similar observation about the commodity brokerage firm of Duke and Duke. When the Duke brothers explain that they get a commission on every trade, whether the clients make money or not, Murphy exclaims: “Sounds to me like you guys are a couple of bookies.”

As you can see, it is the market that determines the point spread (or the “price” of Duke). In other words, it is a bunch of amateurs like you and me (and I played college basketball), who think they know something about sports, that are setting the spread. And even with a bunch of amateurs setting the spread (not the professional bookies), most of us don’t know anyone who has become rich betting on sports. It seems that a bunch of amateurs are setting point spreads at prices that make it extremely difficult for even the most knowledgeable sports fan to exploit any mispricing, after accounting for the expenses of the effort. The important term here is “after expenses.”

Because of the vigorish, it is not enough to be able to win more than 50 percent of the bets. With a vigorish of 10 percent, a bettor (investor) would have to be correct about 53 percent of the time to come out ahead. And that assumes there are no other costs involved (including the value of the time it takes to study the teams, analyze the spread, and make the bet).

In economic terms, a market in which it is difficult to persistently exploit mispricings after the expenses of the effort is called an “efficient” market. Because we don’t know people who have become rich betting on sports, we know intuitively that sports-betting markets are efficient. However, intuition is often incorrect. It helps to have evidence supporting your intuition. In the next post in the series, we’ll examine the evidence.

