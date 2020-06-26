But this could be the darkest hour before dawn for Cafe de Coral, with a further relaxation of social distancing measures in Hong Kong.

Elevator Pitch

I upgrade my Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed quick service restaurant or QSR and fast casual chain operator Cafe de Coral Holdings Ltd. (OTC:CFCGF) (OTC:CFCGY) [341:HK] from Neutral to Bullish.

This is an update of my initiation article on Cafe de Coral published on January 7, 2020. Cafe de Coral's share price has declined by -13% from HK$18.64 as of January 6, 2020, to HK$16.22 as of June 24, 2020, since my initiation. Cafe de Coral trades at 17.9 times consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 3.1%.

Cafe de Coral's net profit fell -87.1% YoY to HK$73.6 million in FY2020, but this could be the darkest hour before dawn for the company with a further relaxation of social distancing measures in Hong Kong. In addition, delivery services and the Mainland China market are expected to be Cafe de Coral's growth drivers in the medium term.

Readers have the option of trading in Cafe de Coral shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CFCGF and CFCGY, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 341:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.2 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Cafe de Coral shares listed in Hong Kong include Invesco, MFS Investment Management, Matthews International Capital Management, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

FY2020 Results Were In Line With Earlier Profit Warning

Cafe de Coral announced its FY2020 (YE March) financial results on June 15, 2020. The company's top line declined by -6.2% YoY to HK$7,963.1 million in FY2020, but its net profit attributable to shareholders fell by a much larger -87.1% YoY to HK$73.6 million over the same period. This was line with Cafe de Coral's earlier profit warning issued on April 26, 2020, where the company guided for a 85-90% plunge in FY2020 net profit attributable to shareholders.

The key factor for the larger decline in Cafe de Coral's bottom line relative to its top line is the company's high operating leverage. While raw material costs are largely variable in line with sales, there is much less leeway for Cafe de Coral to reduce fixed costs such as wages and rental expenses. Nevertheless, the company has adopted measures such as "flexible operating hours, temporary store closures, rental re-negotiations" and store footprint optimization in an attempt to cut costs. Cafe de Coral's CEO Mr. Peter Lo Tak Shinghas taken the lead with a voluntary pay cut of around -36%, while some of the company's full-time employees are currently on paid leave. Separately, in a June 15, 2020, Insider Retail Asia article, Cafe de Coral's chairman Mr. Sunny Lo Hoi Kwong was cited as saying that the company's "strong, 50-year reputation and our position as one of Hong Kong's leading listed catering groups" will help in rental lease negotiations.

Other significant gains and losses for Cafe de Coral in FY2020 include non-cash fair value loss on investment properties and impairment loss on right-of-use assets of HK$42.4 million and HK$40.6 million, respectively. This was partially offset by an one-off HK$57.2 million subsidiary granted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government as part of the Anti-Epidemic Fund.

Cafe de Coral's 1HFY2020 performance was already poor with net profit attributable to equity holders down -34.5% YoY to HK$149.7 million, largely due to the social unrest in the city. The company's 2HFY2020 financial results were even wrong, with the coronavirus pandemic and associated social distancing measures taking a toll on the food & beverage industry in Hong Kong. In 2HFY2020, Cafe de Coral's revenue fell -14% YoY and the company registered a net loss of -HK$76 million.

Hopes Of Recovery In Hong Kong With Delivery And Mainland Being Medium-Term Growth Drivers

Despite the disappointing FY2020 financial results, this could possibly be the darkest hour before dawn for Cafe de Coral, with hopes of recovery in the company's home market, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong continues to relax social distancing measures, with public gatherings of up to 50 people being allowed with effect from June 19, 2020. Notably, customer limits in restaurants are lifted, while a group of eight people at the maximum could dine together in restaurants. This is no surprise, considering that the coronavirus pandemic situation is under control in the city.

As of the time of writing, there are 1,174 cases of confirmed case of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong, of which 1,088 of them have recovered. Notably, Hong Kong's mortality rate (for COVID-19) of around 0.5% is one of the lowest globally, compared with mortality rates of approximately 5% and 14% in the US and UK, respectively. As per the chart below, daily new COVID-19 cases have come down significantly since the peak in late-March and early-April, notwithstanding a slight increase in confirmed cases in the past one week.

Daily New Confirmed Cases Of Coronavirus Infections In Hong Kong

Source: Worldometer

As long as Hong Kong does not tighten social distancing and lockdown measures assuming a second wave of COVID-19 infections, Cafe de Coral should have seen the worst in the first half of 2020.

Looking beyond COVID-19, delivery services and Mainland China could be Cafe de Coral's key growth drivers in the medium term.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the proportion of consumers dining in (versus take-away or delivery services) at Cafe de Coral's restaurants has decreased from roughly three-quarters in the past to two-thirds now. This has prompted Cafe de Coral to engage with third-party food delivery platforms more aggressively and accelerate the pace of growth for the company's delivery business. The leading third-party food delivery platforms in Hong Kong are Deliveroo, Foodpanda, and Uber Eats. Cafe de Coral, currently, derives less than 10% of its revenue from delivery sales, with the vast majority of the company's sales still generated from dine-in and takeaway.

There is also strong growth potential for Cafe de Coral in Mainland China, the company's current store count in Mainland China is only a third of its number of stores in Hong Kong. It is noteworthy that Cafe de Coral highlighted in the company's FY2020 results announcement that "our business in Mainland China delivered relatively stronger results (compared with Hong Kong) until the COVID-19 outbreak" and "new store openings will be resumed at a cautious pace" in 1HFY2021. Cafe de Coral opened 14 new stores in Mainland China in FY2020, and the company could resume its store expansion plans in Mainland China again very soon.

Valuation And Dividends

Cafe de Coral trades at consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) and FY2022 P/E multiples of 18.4 times and 17.9 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$16.22 as of June 24, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 22.8 times and 22.5 times, respectively.

Cafe de Coral offers consensus forward FY2021 and FY2022 dividend yields of 3.1% and 3.9%, respectively. Nevertheless, sell-side analysts' estimates of Cafe de Coral's future dividends need to be taken with a pinch of salt in this case. This is because Cafe de Coral's FY2021 and FY2022 dividends are dependent on the pace of its sales recovery (which in turn depends on whether the coronavirus pandemic can be contained), and how conservative the company chooses to be with respect to its dividend payout ratio.

Notably, FY2020 marked the first year since the company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1986, that Cafe de Coral chose to omit the company's final dividend payout. Cafe de Coral has chosen to be conservative in view of arguably the greatest crisis (COVID-19) in the company's history since the 2003-2004 SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). In the company's FY2020 financial results announcement published on June 15, 2020, Cafe de Coral highlighted that the decision to omit the final dividend was made, "considering the operating results for the year and to ensure healthy cash flow." The company has yet to see a significant recovery in sales in April and May 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Cafe de Coral include a tightening of social distancing and lockdown measures in Hong Kong and Mainland China following a second wave of COVID-19 infections, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Cafe de Coral shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAFE DE CORAL [341:HK] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.