Gauging PIMCO CEF Earnings Sensitivity To Lower Rates

The last few months have seen large shifts across many drivers of CEF performance such as asset prices, interest rates, leverage costs, borrowing levels and others. Over the last few months, we have explored different aspects of fund earnings drivers separately across both taxable and municipal funds, particularly focusing on changes in borrowings and changes in leverage costs.

In this article, we take a look at how PIMCO taxable fund earnings are likely to respond to sharply lower short-term interest rates that we have seen since March of this year. PIMCO funds hold floating-rate assets such as corporate loans, MBS and ABS securities whose coupons will decrease with lower Libor. Because Libor is set every three months with the reset rate being fixed at the beginning of the three-month period, some of the securities held by the PIMCO funds that are paying cash flows this month should already be seeing significantly lower coupons due to the collapse in Libor in the first half of March. However, because distribution coverage is published with a lag (we only know data up to May), any impact on PIMCO fund earnings due to lower short-term rates has still not been made public.

Our main takeaway is that CEF sensitivity to short-term rates comes through a number of different channels: assets, liabilities, and derivatives. Funds that hold floating-rate assets may not necessarily suffer lower cash flows when short-term rates fall as they have in the last few months. Floating-rate asset exposure can be more than fully offset through floating-rate liabilities and interest rate swaps. Taxable PIMCO CEFs have done a good job of mostly immunizing themselves to the recent fall in short-term rates and some even stand to benefit.

On our Focus List, we continue to be overweight the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) which has outperformed other taxable funds since the addition. The fund should continue to benefit from both lower short-term rates as well as its increase in borrowings over the past few months.

Big Picture Of CEF Earnings

CEF cash flows are driven by a whole host of drivers such as market forces as well as discretionary decisions made by fund managers. The following table is a big picture view of the many drivers of CEF earnings.

Source: Systematic Income

Let's break it down into components from the perspective of sensitivity to interest rates:

A big market driver of fund earnings is changes in interest rates, particularly short-term rates. Lower short-term rates will lead to lower coupons from floating-rate assets like loans and many securitized assets such as MBS, ABS, and mezz CLOs.

Liabilities are also likely to be impacted by changes in interest rates. Most CEFs have floating-rate leverage facilities such as tender option bonds and variable-rate term preferreds for municipal CEFs and credit facilities and repos for taxable fixed-income funds. Lower short-term rates will cause leverage costs to fall.

Derivative cash flows, in particular interest rate swaps, will change in response to changes in short-term rates as well. Interest rate swaps typically exchange fixed coupon cash flows against cash flows linked to 3M Libor.

Absolute changes in allocations such as when a fund increases borrowings will tend to lead to an increase in fund earnings.

Relative allocation shifts in assets such as a fund moving from loans into bonds will change the sensitivity of its earnings to interest rate changes.

CEFs can change the sensitivity of their liabilities to interest rates by either hedging their floating-rate leverage facilities or moving from floating-rate leverage facilities to fixed-rate facilities such as preferred stocks.

When you put everything together, it may seem counter-intuitive, but a CEF that holds both fixed-rate and floating-rate assets can be relatively immune to shifts in short-term rates. This is particularly true of funds that are operating at higher leverage levels. To illustrate why this is the case, let's consider a CEF that holds $100 of bonds and $100 of loans, financed by a $100 repo. The fund's assets are evenly split between floating-rate and fixed-rate assets. However, because it has a floating-rate liability that is the same size as its floating rate assets, the fund is immune to shifts in short-term rates. The chart below shows how loans and repo exactly offset.

Source: Systematic Income

PIMCO CEF Exposure To Short-Term Rates

Let's have a look at what this means for taxable PIMCO CEFs.

If we focus on the impact of the fall in short-term rates on PIMCO CEF cash flows we need to look at three things:

Sector allocation - the proportion of floating-rate assets of each fund

Repo - the amount of repo outstanding

Interest Rate Swaps - the net exposure of the fund's swaps portfolio

We sum up floating-rate assets, repo and net swap exposure as a percentage of total managed assets and plot them in the chart below. Our calculations will slightly underestimate the floating-rate exposure of the funds because we use market-value figures for floating-rate securities. This is appropriate for securitized assets which have seen many years of prepayments and defaults but less so for corporate loans which are paying on the full notional amount. We also ignore non-USD interest rate swaps which are less important - they are of much smaller size than the USD swap portfolios, and short-term rates in other currencies have not fallen as much as USD rates.

Source: Systematic Income

The chart shows the following things:

PIMCO CEFs contain differing amounts of floating-rate assets. RMBS-overweight funds such as the PCM Fund (PCM) have the most floating-rate exposure.

Repo offsets a big chunk of floating-rate asset exposure. Most of PIMCO repos are 1-3 months in duration. Given their term, rather than "open" or overnight, nature, they are likely to be linked to LIBOR rather than Fed Funds. This will also mean that PIMCO CEFs will start to benefit earlier from lower short-term rates than they will be hurt on their assets since their assets are linked to a longer Libor term.

PIMCO swap portfolios also offset floating-rate exposure. All PIMCO funds hold more receive-fixed swaps, and very importantly, they held these swaps prior to the drop in rates, allowing them to fully benefit from the fall in Libor.

If we sum together all the components, we get the following picture. Most funds have fairly little sensitivity to short-term rates. Those funds with negative figures stand to benefit from lower short-term rates and funds with positive figures stand to lose out. The High Income Fund (PHK) is an outlier on the chart - it is one of just two funds that has an OTC interest rate swap which is fairly unusual as all others are cleared which may be a sign that the swap has bespoke elements.

Source: Systematic Income

Tying It All Together

Changes in lower short-term rates are a key driver of fund cash flows. However, they are not the only one. The other important consideration is the change in borrowings. Funds that can take advantage of the drop in short-term rates and that have been able to add assets through this drawdown will be able to increase their cash flows over the medium term.

The chart below plots both of these drivers. The most attractive quadrant is highlighted in the chart. We would expect these funds to perform well in the coming months.

Source: Systematic Income

We continue to like the Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) for these very reasons. Since we have added it to the Focus List earlier in the month, it has outperformed all other taxable CEFs. Although the value proposition is somewhat reduced, we think the fund has further to go.

Source: Systematic Income

Conclusion

CEF sensitivity to short-term rates comes through a number of different channels: assets, liabilities, and derivatives. Funds that hold floating-rate assets may not suffer lower cash flows when short-term rates fall as they have in the last few months. Floating-rate asset exposure can be more than fully offset through floating-rate liabilities and interest rate swaps. Taxable PIMCO CEFs have done a good job of mostly immunizing themselves to the recent fall in short-term rates, and some even stand to benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.