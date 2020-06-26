It's been an exciting start to the year for several gold juniors (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), but few have had as exciting a start to 2020 as Freegold Ventures (OTCPK:FGOVF). While many gold juniors have put up incredible triple-digit returns year-to-date, Freegold Ventures has seen a rare quadruple-digit- return, up over 1700% year-to-date. The catalyst for this rise has been an exceptional drill result out of the company's Golden Summit Project near Fairbanks, Alaska, but I struggle to believe that the drill hole was worth an added $150 million in market cap. Meanwhile, the stock is showing classic signs of a blow-off top, up more than 1000% in less than 50 trading days. Anything is possible, and this run could go on a little further, but I believe investors would be wise to book profits here above US$0.80.

Freegold Ventures is a gold junior busy advancing its Golden Summit Project in Alaska, with the company having an exceptional address, just 30 minutes from Fairbanks. For the past four years, the stock couldn't catch a meaningful at all, but in the short span of four months, we've seen the stock gain over 2000% and become the most desired stock in the sector. The catalyst for this abrupt change in attitude among investors was the release of a new drill-hole, GSDL-2001, which intersected 257 meters of 2.94 grams per ton gold. This hole was drilled at the western side of the company's flagship project, and these grades were notably more than 300% above the in-pit resource grade of 0.69 grams per ton gold. Also, the hole ended in high-grade mineralization, suggesting that the system is open to depth. This indicates that there could be a higher-grade component to Golden Summit, and further results like this could improve the economics of the project. Let's take a closer look at the project below:

(Source: Company Presentation)As we can see in the map above, the Golden Summit Project is just a 30-minute drive from Fairbanks Alaska, meaning that the project is in a much better location than other Alaskan projects like Donlin Creek (NG). The company has been actively exploring the project for nearly a decade now, and to date, has defined a pit-constrained resource of 2.94 million ounces at an average grade of 0.69 grams per ton gold. This is an adequate resource for a company that's in relatively close proximity to a workforce in Alaska but is not what I would consider world-class by any means. The company followed up in 2016 with a Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] on the project, which showed an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $265 million at $1,400/oz. gold, with a relatively modest initial capital of just $88 million. This stacks up quite well with undeveloped projects in the sector currently, with an After-Tax NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 3.01, above the average of 2.11 for most projects in the development stage currently.

Even though the company managed to grow its resource since beginning exploration on the property and delivered a decent PEA, the company hasn't paid any real attention to the stock, with Freegold Ventures lying dormant for years without any lasting share price appreciation. The fact that the share count has doubled in this period did not help with share price appreciation, as this meant that the stock nearly doubled in value despite going sideways, with a current share count of 252 million shares outstanding following the most recent capital raise. However, apparently, two drill holes (GSDL-2001 and GSDL-2002) have changed everything for the company, as the stock has tacked on over US$175 million in market cap since May. While there is no discounting that these were exceptional holes, and they could certainly improve the economics at Golden Summit, I believe the market is getting way ahead of itself here. We can see this from the stock's current valuation in relation to its After-Tax NPV (5%).

As can be seen below, Golden Summit has an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$265 million at $1,400/oz. gold, and the company's valuation after this parabolic rise has vaulted to US$212 million at a share price of US$0.84. Therefore, the company is currently trading at 0.80x P/NAV, a significant premium to most juniors in the sector with more impressive projects. If we put this valuation in perspective, Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) currently has an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$358 million using a lower gold price of $1,350/oz, and is currently trading at 0.43x P/NAV based on its market cap of US$149 million. Meanwhile, Skeena Resources has an After-Tax NPV (5%) of US$480 million at $1,325/oz. gold and is currently trading at a P/NAV of 0.46x based on its market cap of US$224 million. I would argue that these are much more attractive projects than Golden Summit both in size and grades, yet they trade at discounted P/NAV ratios using lower gold prices. Meanwhile, the sector average P/NAV for early development stage projects is closer to 0.50x, and this includes companies at the Feasibility Study. Therefore, I believe that Freegold Ventures is quite overvalued here on a peer basis to other names in the sector.

Corroborating this view, the technical picture has got entirely out of hand here, with the stock up 1700% year-to-date, and the stock significantly extended short-term. It is quite rare that institutions are buying shares after parabolic rallies as they prefer to buy at low prices so they can accumulate quietly, and this suggests that this rally is driven entirely by retail buyers. While an undervalued stock that's getting ahead of itself can potentially shrug off overbought conditions, an overvalued stock with a parabolic chart is a dangerous combination.

As we can see from the daily chart above, Freegold Ventures has seen a parabolic run since Q1 and is now more than 50% above its 50-day moving average (blue line). It is rare for any stocks to trade this far above their 50-day moving average for any sustainable period, let any junior miners, and this suggests that the stock is likely due to correct soon. Unfortunately, parabolic rises rarely end with gradual corrections, and instead, we typically see a nasty decline when a parabolic curve is broken to the downside. We can take a look at a paste example below:

As we can see from the example above of GT Gold (OTC:GTGDF) in 2017, the stock also released strong drill results and saw buyers rush in with abandon, bidding the stock up 600% in less than 50 trading days. Similarly, the stock was more than 50% above its 50-day moving average, and this run did not end well for those that chased the stock. In fact, GT Gold fell over 60% from the highs of that parabolic run and has never returned to those highs more than three years later.

(Source: TC2000.com)In Freegold's case, this run has dwarfed the 2017 parabolic top in GT Gold, as the stock is up 1100% in 37 trading days, an ascent that is nearly double the pace of GT Gold. While history does not always repeat itself, this persistent climb suggests that things are getting far too frothy. Therefore, the reward to risk is now extremely unfavorable, with arguably one of the most unfavorable reward/risk ratios I've seen in the sector in over a year. Obviously, there is no guarantee that I am correct, but I see no reason to be chasing the stock up here, and I would be booking profits above US$0.80 if I were holding the stock.

Freegold Ventures has had an incredible run since April, and this parabolic rise is dwarfing the historic rallies we saw in both Bitcoin (OTC:GBTC) in late 2017, pot stocks in late 2017, and even the most impressive runs from gold juniors over the past decade. While there is no disputing that the company has a satisfactory project and the recent drill results were exceptional, the stock is no longer even remotely attractive at 0.80x P/NAV, and the technical picture is confirming this with panic buying for several days in a row now. Based on this, I believe investors would be wise to book profits above US$0.80, as I do not expect the good times to last. Given the speed of this ascent, and the overvaluation present at a US$212 million market cap, a 30% plus correction would not surprise me.

