As such, I believe USPH's top-line losses in FY20 may not be disastrous for its bottom line and it may not miss its FY forecasts by much. This ought to move the share price back above $100.

The collapse has broken an impressive 3-year streak of share price gains, but the company has moved quickly to save an estimated $87m of costs and remains profitable.

The worst may be yet to come. Visit volumes in Apr touched 45% of normal. The company has furloughed/terminated 40% of staff, cut salaries and suspended its dividend.

The outpatient PT clinic operator reported $8m of lost revenue in Q120 owing to COVID-19. Revenues had been +3% yoy in Jan and Feb, but were -10% in Mar.

U.S. Physical Therapy's shares have tanked since the onset of the pandemic, falling 42% from $133 to $76.3 at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

U.S. Physical Therapy 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Investors looking to gain access to the reportedly $30bn US physical and occupational therapy market have few options other than to open a position in U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH), since it is - in its management's words - the only publicly traded, pure play operator of rehab clinics.

The company primarily operates through subsidiary clinic partnerships structured like de novos with founders retaining a substantial ownership interest, and has a portfolio of >580 clinics in 40 states, 26 managed physical therapy practices, and a majority interest in a leading provider of industrial injury prevention services.

USPH has performed outstandingly well for its shareholders in recent years. Between July 2017 and October 2019, its share price grew 156% from $57, to $146. Slightly disappointing results in the latter half of 2019 - revenues declined by 7% sequentially in Q319, and in Q419 the company missed its EPS target of $0.69 by $0.05 - saw the share price decline to $112.5 at FY19 before a spike back to $133 in mid February.

Unfortunately, USPH's exposure to the COVID-19 lockdown has been substantial. Beginning in the middle of March, hospitals and medical facilities halted all elective and non-essential surgeries, state governments forced all businesses to close and imposed stay-at-home restrictions and travel bans, and physicians stopped receiving patients, whilst social distancing rendered many visits unworkable.

As the market sold out of USPH in search of safer havens, the stock price declined 59% to $54, but has since risen - possibly in response to the company's swift response to the crisis - to trade at $76.3.

In its Q120 press release management revealed that revenues in March were down 10% year-on-year on a like-for-like basis and that patient visit volumes declined to 45% of normal volume, whilst 70 clinics had been forced to close - 40 of them likely to be permanent closures. To combat the crisis management has announced the termination or furloughing of 2,150, or 40% of employees and introduced across the board salary reductions - actions that it says will create ~$87m in annualized savings.

The company has suspended its dividend payment for the remainder of 2020 and scrapped its full-year forecasts, which were already modest - non-GAAP net income ("operating results") was expected to be between $38.1m - $39.8m (-32% year-on-year).

Although bad news for the company, its subsidiaries, and its staff, it is possible to envisage a scenario whereby the cost savings made by the company outweigh the top-line losses. Although Q220 will be an ugly reporting period for the company, with revenues potentially down by as much as 40% year-on-year (I estimate), the company may well experience a bounce-back in quarters 3 and 4, and with significantly reduced OPEX, its operating results could get very close to, or even outperform the company's initial expectations.

Although an unwanted scenario for all concerned, shareholders may find that the market quickly moves to restore USPH's early 2020 valuation, which should help the company recover faster, ramp up operations and re-hire its furloughed staff. Even if its revenues continue to be affected throughout 2021 (as seems possible), at a modest growth rate over time, my analysis suggests a current fair value price for USPH could be in excess of $90.

In the rest of this article, I will explore USPH and its operating model in more detail and expand on my thesis. There are plenty of risk factors associated with this scenario that I will also discuss.

Company Overview

U.S. Physical Therapy investment highlights. Source: company presentation.

From the company's 10K Submission 2019:

USPH operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurological-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers.

The company partners with its subsidiaries by taking a 1% general partnership interest and 24-99% limited partnership interest with the subsidiary owning the remaining interest. USPH handles the administrative, legal, real estate, purchasing and marketing side of the business leaving the managing therapists to focus on their core activities with reduced financial risk and exposure.

The company is operational in 39 states with 580 clinics under its control and continues to pursue an acquisition-led strategy, having completed 24 acquisitions since 2005, whilst encouraging its partners to maximize their facilities and increase patient visits. Revenues are earned from a nicely diversified combination of private insurance and managed care agencies (~42% of all Q120 revenues), Medicare and Medicaid (28%), industrial injury prevention and workers comp (21%), and other sources (9%). In 2017 USPH moved into the industrial injury prevention space by acquiring majority stakes in Briotix Health, Fit2Work and a third unnamed company, which together provide rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments onsite at more than 600 client locations.

Since 2012 USPH has increased daily patient visits at its clinics from 21.7, to 27.6, and increased its total number of visits at a CAGR of 8.5% to ~4.1m visits at FY19. Top-line revenues in 2017, 2018, and 2019 respectively were $414m, $454m and $482m, whilst net profits have increased from $27.7m in 2017 to $57.3m in 2019, and net profit margins from 6.7% to 11.9% over the same period. The company introduced a dividend in 2011 that has increased every year and stood at $1.14 per annum at YE19, providing a yield of 1.61%.

This was the good news story that had created sustained share price gains until the beginning of March.

The COVID-19 effect

USPH revenue breakdown for Q120. Source: Company 10Q submission.

As we can see above, revenues in the first 2 months of the Q120 came in at $78.1m - up 3% year-on-year, albeit from a greater number of clinics (587 compared to 561) with average visits also up to 27.7 per day from 26.5, total visits up 8.3% from 624k to 676k, and net patient revenue per visit easing slightly to $103 from $105.9. In March, however, revenues declined 9.9% (14.4% including revenues from clinics sold in June '19 in Q119 results) to $34.5m, number of clinics declined to 567, average visits declined by 23% to 22.7 and total patient visits by 11.4% to 295k.

For its non-GAAP operating results USPH reported $3.88m versus $8.44m in Q119, and EPS of $0.3 - a 55% decline from Q119's $0.66, but, adjusted for sold clinics, USPH actually earned more revenues - $112.7m compared to $110.5m - in Q120 than in Q119.

Looking ahead

With visit volumes reportedly falling to 45% of normal in April it is highly unlikely that USPH will beat on (adjusted) revenues in Q220. Management has reported that volumes began to recover in May and have now returned to ~70% of normal. Q219 was USPH's most successful quarter for revenues ($126m) and net profits ($19.8m) last year. If we assume that over this year's quarter the average visit volume was at 58% of last year's volume (45% in Apr, 60% in May and 70% in June) subtract $5.7m of sold clinic revenue, but otherwise assume Q220 matches up to Q219, by my calculation USPH could earn revenues of just $69.99m in Q220.

Applying the same logic in Q3, only this time assuming that things improve and visit volumes / revenues are at 85% of Q319 ($117.2m), I forecast USPH earns revenues of $94.8m, and also assume that in Q420 the company achieves 105% of Q419's visit volumes owing to a spike in visits as physicians try to make up for lost appointments - earning $122m of revenues.

The above scenario puts USPH full-year revenues at $399.76m, compared to $481.97m in FY19 - an ~$81m difference, or 17% year-on-year decline. But remember that management has forecast $87m of cost reduction in 2020, which makes sense when we consider that 40% of the workforce has been jettisoned, and 20-25% salary reductions made across the board, with 35-40% of salary reductions for executives, and a 50% reduction in fees paid to directors, management says. Salaries and related costs is listed as the company's biggest expense in its FY19 income statement, at $274m. Reducing that figure by 33% gives us $90.4m savings straight off the bat. And let's not forget that the 2020 dividend has also now been suspended - saving the company another ~11m ($1.1 per share, share count 12.84m, multiplied by 0.75 since Q1 dividend has been paid). The company has also received $18m in payments from CARES and from Medicare.

Naturally, there will be costs associated with terminating and furloughing staff, closing stores, and other matters associated with managing the company during the pandemic. We should also consider that management's original FY forecasts (discussed on the Q419 earnings call) of $38.1m - $39.8m were down on 2019's $40m, which suggests that OPEX may have been expected to increase in 2020. Even so, it is possible to see how the actions taken by USPH in response to the crisis may ultimately protect the company's bottom line from under-achieving in 2020.

Assigning a price target to USPH

To provide further evidence of this thesis, I have sketched out a guide to calculating a fair value price using revenues forecasting and DCF analysis.

USPH revenue forecasts to 2025. Source: my table using company historical financials and my assumptions based on mgmt's assessment of 2020 earnings and headwinds.

As discussed above, in 2020 I am assuming USPH earns revenues of $399.7m - down 17% year-on-year and reflecting the negative past and present impact of COVID-19 on the company's operations. In keeping with the management's estimated cost savings I have reduced 2019 OPEX by $85.8m to get a ballpark 2020 figure. Instead of 86% of sales as it was in 2019, OPEX in 2020 now stands at 82%, or $328.7m. This gives me an operating income of $69.7m - higher than 2019's $67m, but I have reduced by calculated interest expense (not shown here, but taking into account interest payments on both the maxed out credit line of $145m, at a rate of 1.5%, and long-term debt of $64m at 3.0%) and used a tax rate of 26.5% as originally advised by USPH.

In order to use management's preferred Operating Results figure which includes revaluation of redeemable non-controlling interests and other adjustments I have reduced net income by a further 30% in 2020 since this is the equivalent of the impact of adjustments in 2019, which gives me $36.4m of net profits for the year and a margin of 9.1%, slightly superior to 2019's 8.3%, which makes sense when we consider the cost reductions. This gives me EPS of $2.8, which is just a shade below the $2.9- $3.1 EPS originally forecast by USPH.

In 2021 I have assumed that USPH stages a recovery, but earns top-line revenues more or less the same as in 2019, making a 23% gain on 2020, but I have been careful not to assume the company starts growing in the first year after COVID-19.

After that, I assume a growth rate of 6%, the same as between 2018 and 2019, until 2025. I have kept the tax rate high, but kept OPEX at the lower 2020 rate, since, although I expect the company to eventually hire back as many staff as it has let go in 2020, it had eased OPEX margin between 2018 and 2019 and may take a slightly more risk-on approach to expense management going forward, in light of recent events. In my model, the net profit margin increases, but bottom-line growth is at a significantly reduced level to what it was prior to 2020.

USPH free cash flow and fair value calculation. Source: my table available to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers.

For depreciation, I estimate 2.1% of revenues as per 2019 and have kept capital expenditures constant at $10.18m. For WACC, I have used a lower expected market return of 8% which I believe is reflective of current circumstances and ongoing headwinds. Ultimately, I establish a firm value of $1.17bn, which, compared with the company's market cap of $971m represents a premium of 20.5%. My fair value price target for USPH is $91, based on current share count of 12.84m.

Positives

I quote the figures above not to present a precise and final price target for USPH, but to try and establish a ballpark scenario for how things are likely to play out for the company. Frankly, I believe the market may have priced in a little too much risk into its current valuation of USPH.

When visit figures are down to 45% of normal and 40% of staff have been furloughed or terminated, it is bound to send shock waves through the company and its investors, but when we break down the likely impact on revenues, and the impact of the cost saving measures we can see that the situation may not be as grave as first thought.

Consider, for example, that only 70 out of 580 (12%) of clinics have closed, that many outpatient occupational therapy visits are considered essential and therefore go ahead even during a lockdown, that patient visit volume is back above 70% even before the end of Q2, that USPH has not reported losing any clients during the pandemic, and finally, that its injury prevention business - which earns ~20% of the company's revenues - has not been nearly so badly affected as its outpatient operations.

USPH has drawn $125m on its credit line - the maximum amount permitted - but management reports that cash flow has been encouraging and that the company has $100m of cash-at-hand, and has received emergency funds from Medicare, CARES and other sources worth ~$18m.

Another advantage the company has over its rivals is that, being a public company rather than privately owned, USPH's overall leverage is likely to be far more manageable. As USPH CFO put in on the Q120 earnings call:

eight of the 10 largest companies in the sector are private equity-backed and are levered five plus times to one versus our pre-COVID-19 at 0.6 to 1. So in terms of financial strength and flexibility after this, I think we'll be in a much better shape than they will.

Risks

The company still faces some significant risks. The biggest relates to a coronavirus second wind, which would almost certainly mean further clinic closures, prolonged reductions in visit volumes, and a potential cash flow crisis.

Even without a second wind, the process of rebuilding, re-opening and re-hiring will be time-consuming, expensive and difficult to do at the same time as competitors - some of whom will be larger and better resourced, whilst others will be more agile and adaptable to the "new normal".

Furthermore, the company may struggle to implement alternative treatment experiences, such as telehealth, given that they are often not covered by Medicare or by private health insurers.

As the company gradually begins to ramp up its services, the process of re-hiring begins, which means that, if USPH does achieve ~105% of Q419 revenues in Q420, its $87m of cost-savings would be significantly reduced by the new hires it would be necessary to make to operate at full capacity (although as described above, the real cost-savings figure works out closer to $100m when we include the dividend suspension and outside funding).

Conclusion

I favor a positive outlook for USPH. Its business model is demonstrably capable of thriving in a fair-weather market and its experienced management team have driven highly impressive growth over the past few years, within a fragmented market in which no company controls >10%. USPH is the third largest operator of clinics in the space: above it are Select Medical (1,740 clinics), and ATI (894 clinics) which illustrates there is no ceiling to how large the company can grow.

If USPH weathers the current crisis, and even if it takes time to emerge from it, it remains capable of rewarding its investors simply by maintaining the status quo, as I hope I have shown above. USPH's price has already spiked once since it hit its 3-year low of $54 in March, to $86, and I believe the market is waiting for a green light signal before piling back into the stock.

This may not happen until the Q2 results period has been navigated, and I could envisage a scenario where the price drops further, but by the end of 2020 I am confident that USPH will exceed my price target of $91 and break back above $100. There are not many companies that remain trading at such a significant discount owing to COVID-19 fears. Hence, I would recommend investors watch USPH closely over the coming months.

An optimal strategy may be to wait for Q2 results and attempt to buy in at a price of ~$50, but equally, I do not see great harm in opening a position today, as quite simply, I believe there is too much fear priced into USPH stock, and that, by staging even a modest recovery, the company's share price will make significant gains and over time, by executing on its business model as it has done over the past 5 years, exceed them.

