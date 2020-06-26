Value Down, But Not Out

We expect some narrowing of the historical wide valuation gap and have been selectively adding some Value on the GDP and EPS rebound outlook, but are overweight "Tech" and underweight Financials.

The Growth style has continued to significantly outperform Value, even from the March market low, in contrast to 2008-9 recovery, and extending its decade+ outperformance.

Growth led Value in this recovery

Growth has continued to outperform Value. Since US markets bottomed in March, the broadest measures of US Growth (Russell 3000) have outperformed Value by 13pp and are up year to date. Large-cap measures have outperformed even more. This has continued Growth's more than a decade of outperformance and is in sharp contrast to the Value leadership in the global financial crisis recovery. Value may not be "dead," but it is suffering from continued specific crisis and macro headwinds. We are overweight "quality growth" IT and Healthcare, but have selectively added to some value sectors such as energy, real estate, and small caps, with the valuation gap historically large, growth and bond expectations collapsed, and growth to rebound sharply from the current Q2 trough. We are however underweight Financials, the largest value sector, which faces specific bond yield and capital allocation headwinds. See our May 13th piece: Financials Still A Value Trap

Value sitting out recovery rally so far unlike 2009

Small Caps, Dividends and Value led the 2009 global financial crisis style recovery. But the 2020 recovery has so far been different, led by Growth and Small Caps, with Value significantly lagging. This has been driven in our view by three drivers - zero-bound policy rates and potential yield curve control, a weakening underlying economic growth outlook, alongside an extreme divergence between COVID disrupted traditional business models - which are disproportionately value sectors - and the accelerated adoption seen by others such as tech.

The three reasons Value has lagged

1) Low-for-longer rates favor duration

The world has significantly changed since 2008. The Fed funds rate ahead of the 2008-9 global financial crisis was above 5%, a level unthinkable today, and the debate now is of potential negative US policy rates to follow many other developed markets and the potential for US yield curve control measures rather than significantly higher policy rates or yields anytime soon. This has favored long equity duration Growth assets that are particularly sensitive to lower discount rates, with a disproportionately large part of the total worth in the longer-term terminal value.

2) Lower growth outlook favors Growth

Low GDP growth has also put a premium on those assets consistently delivering growth. The US economic expansion from 2009 to 2020 was the longest since WWII, but it was also the shallowest, with real GDP growth averaging only 2% a year, half the levels of the 1970s and 1980s, which was the last time Value significantly outperformed. Put another way, the Fed's long-term GDP growth forecast is currently 1.85%, nearly a third lower than the 2010 recent peak of 2.65%.

3) COVID earnings "structural" divergence

The challenges brought by the pandemic to many business models have been dramatic. Whilst not exclusively value sectors, those such as energy and industrials have been disproportionately impacted, with some of the sharpest earnings downgrades and weakest absolute earnings growth outlook this year. Whereas traditional growth sectors, such as tech and communications, have been structurally benefited, with relatively resilient earnings expectations, and are seeing accelerated adoption trends and arguably coming out of the crisis in better shape than they went in. See our April 27th piece, FAANGM's: The Foundation Of This Market

Sectors as much as Styles

The style view cannot be divorced from the sector outlook. Tech and consumer discretionary dominate the Growth indices (see table below), whilst financials and, to a lesser degree, consumer staples and utilities dominate the Value index. As discussed, we see structural tailwinds for tech and headwinds for financials, tilting our sector bias naturally towards Growth.

Expect narrowing of Value gap

We expect to see a narrowing of the Value performance gap in the second half of this year, with the growth and bond yield expectations adjustment happened, growth to rebound sharply from the current Q2 trough, and the valuation gap at a historical high.

1) Historical valuation gap. Growth at 40% premium to recent history

The underlying valuation gap between Growth and Value, proxied below by the forward P/BV ratio, is at historical high levels in absolute and relative terms. Growth has always been at a significant valuation premium, with the five-year average Growth P/BV near 5x versus under 2x for the Value P/BV. But this premium is especially wide today, with Growth near 40% above its five-year average valuation and Value in line with its average.

2) Bond yield and growth expectations already adjusted down

The major adjustment to both US bond yields and GDP growth expectations has already arguably happened, with the US 10-year bond yields already collapsing over 60% year to date to current 0.70%, and with the IMF forecasting an 8.0% US GDP fall this year versus 2.3% growth last year.

3) Growth set to rebound from current Q2 trough

We do not expect a significant bond yield rebound to happen, or be allowed by the Fed. But the GDP and earnings growth outlook from the current Q2 trough is set for a sharp recovery. US GDP is forecast to rebound to 4.5% growth next year per the IMF, and S&P 500 earnings growth forecast to see a strong 28% rebound, per FactSet.

Value sectors also improving on our allocation framework

We are also seeing a gradual convergence between Growth and Value sectors on our sector allocation framework. This framework helps identify relative buy and sell signals for US industries by comparing market sentiment versus fundamentals, with a valuation overlay (see table below for details). The more out of favor, with better relative industry fundamentals, the better.

In recent months, we have seen Value sectors such as Industrials, Financials, and Energy all move vertically up the framework as relative fundamentals improve, whilst Growth sectors, such as Tech and Healthcare, gradually move down. Whilst the framework still broadly favors Growth, the sectors have become much more closely bunched together, reducing conviction levels.

Focus on select Value opportunities

We have a core growth focus on the IT (XLK) and Communications (XLC) sectors, but are also overweight a number of Value-focused sectors such as Utilities (XLU) and Staples (XLP), and have added to Real Estate (VNQ), Energy (XLE), and Small Caps (IJR) more recently. See May 11 Glass Half-Full Case For Energy and May 3 Why We Are Bullish Small Caps

For those looking for broader exposure vehicles, the largest US large-cap growth ETFs are the US$54bn iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) and the US$52bn Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG). Whilst the biggest US large-cap value ETFs are the US$47bn Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) and US$34bn iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD).

Each way risks: A stronger growth recovery or weaker tech sector

Stronger recovery would boost value. Value would do better than we expect if we see a more significant move higher in bond yields and long-term economic growth expectations in response to the combination of unprecedented monetary and fiscal support and the self-induced and relatively short (by historical standards) likely nature of this recession. These could combine to drive an upside surprise to US bond yields and GDP growth, favoring Value.

Weaker tech would hurt Growth. Similarly, any undermining of tech sector performance would hamper the ability of Growth to continue performing to the degree it has. We believe tech comes out of this crisis stronger than it went in, and that valuations are supported by high profitability and pristine balance sheets. But valuations are high, regulatory and tax headwinds remain, and sector earnings are resilient but not immune to the current recession.

Conclusion: Value down but not out

Growth has continued to significantly outperform Value, even from the March market low, extending its decade+ outperformance, and in sharp contrast to the 2008-9 global financial crisis market recovery. The continued growth outperformance has been supported by 1) ever lower-for-longer bond yields, 2) the lower long-term GDP growth outlook, and 3) a "structural" COVID crisis earnings divergence between value and growth sectors.

We expect some narrowing of the historical wide valuation gap from here and have been selectively adding some Value exposure, as economic and earnings growth and bond yield expectations have already adjusted down sharply, and the outlook from the current Q2 trough is for a sharp rebound. Specific sector outlooks cannot be ignored, however, and we are overweight "Tech" and underweight Financials, diluting the factor style stance.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.