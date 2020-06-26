Will we ever go back to our offices again? Or will we just stay at home and use the excess time to gorge on entertainment content with no respite? Perhaps it is the latter thought that is driving the pandemic-scared crowd into Netflix, Inc. (NFLX).

Our interest in Netflix started back in 2017 when we looked at the bear case and suggested it was just a house of cards. That was the right call as the Netflix bears could not gain any traction. A lot has changed since then and as the stock has gone higher and higher alongside fundamental changes to the landscape, we believe we might, we just might, be getting to a point where it would make a credible short.

The Trend Is Not Your Friend

We are not referring to the stock chart of course. Netflix has rewarded bulls over the years with so much cash that they would be excused for forgetting that the company itself cannot make any. Bulls point to the revenue trends for sure, but the stock has gone parabolic even beyond that.

What is concerning from our point though, is that we are now reaching close to saturation. In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix had 69.97 million U.S. subscribers. The subscriber base in the US accounts for around a third of its base which is close to 183 million. The US has about 128 million households based on recent census studies but with the password sharing that happens on Netflix subscriber models, there is zero chance that it will exceed 90 million US subscribers over the next decade. On the international front, it is still showing good momentum but we believe it is close to peak growth rates if not already past the point. The company's early inroads there were built on the back of its impressive English language content library but it will have its work cut out for it as it tries to retain and win over more customers.

Revenue Growth Slower Than CapEx Growth

This is another rather disturbing trend and it shows no signs of abating. Over the past 5 years, revenues are up 250.2%.

That does look and sound impressive but it is dwarfed by Netflix's capital expenditure for content.

Content spend has moved up from $2.4 billion in 2013 to $14.6 billion and will increase by an additional $2 billion this year. Looking out longer term, the growth is even more disturbing.

Netflix has hence not been able to produce an iota of free cash flow. With cash from operations in negative territory, it continues to issue more and more debt.

In fact, the growth has made the situation worse as cash outflow has accelerated.

It Does Not Matter Till It Does

Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent. But all trails and trends hit the bend. In the case of Netflix, we are seeing possibly the final parabolic jump by everyone to purchase the stock, just as the competition heats up. The short thesis is that within 12 months, Netflix will start seeing increasing churn as subscribers start spending cash more carefully in this recession. What that means is that the total content spend by individuals will be the same or lower but subscribers will start canceling and restarting subscriptions in order to access the wider menu options.

From AT&T Inc.'s (T) HBO to The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) Disney Pus, the menu has expanded so much that the housebound subscriber has an embarrassment of choices. However, as things go back to normal and time allocated to "couch potatoing" becomes limited again, we expect customers to start jumping between offers and expect churn to double in the next 12 months. We have seen a prelude to this as the US personal savings rate has spiked.

Everything that was thought of as "necessary" is on the chopping block. Certainly alternating between high-quality content providers allows savings with almost no negative consequences outside the periodic minute spent to subscribe/unsubscribe. Viewers can watch all the same content just by focusing on alternate services in alternate months.

This will put a severe dampener on the animal spirits chasing this company higher. As long as there was hope for free cash flow down the line, investors have felt comfortable chasing the revenue story. However, here we expect the revenue story start to squeal and that will create a very nasty dynamic for the Company.

The Trade

We have in the past suggested complex option-related trades but here the straight short position is likely the best. Netflix shares are extremely liquid as currently the short interest is extremely low.

Conclusion

NFLX is not fighting small companies. The behemoths like Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), AT&T, Disney and Apple Inc. (AAPL) have lots of firepower. The past relentless grind upwards has instilled overconfidence into the bulls as they have laughed on the graves of bears. The final ascent appears to be in or very close by and at the minimum longs should hedge their positions. We see sub $300 in its future. Chill, but after selling the stock.

