The majority of the portfolio consists of debt securities, so COVID-19 should only have a small impact on the portfolio.

Introduction

NN Group (OTCPK:NNGPF) (OTCPK:NNGRY) is a Dutch insurance company active in 18 countries. It has been a steady and reliable dividend payer but NN had to deal with increased shareholder activism in the past few years and the recent announcements on the capital markets day last week seem to indicate NN Group is about to get much more shareholder friendly with higher dividends and share repurchases, which will hopefully boost the share price.

Source: Yahoo Finance

NN Group has a very liquid listing on Euronext Amsterdam where it's trading with NN as ticker symbol. The average daily volume is approximately 1.5 million shares. The current market capitalization is approximately 9.8B EUR. As NN Group trades and reports its financial results in Euro, I will use the EUR as base currency throughout this article.

A quick glance at NN Group in 2019

Before discussing the events of the capital markets day and how those will have an impact on the shareholders, let's first have a look at how NN Group performed in 2019 (we still have to wait for the detailed financial results in H1 2020 which will be published during the summer).

In 2019, NN Group received approximately 10% more in gross premium income, which increased to 14.5B EUR. The total income of NN Group increased by just 2% to 20.46B EUR though as the company's investment income took a small hit as it decreased from almost 5.2B EUR in 2018 to just 4.37B EUR in 2019.

Source: annual report 2019

Thanks to keeping the operating expenses low (due to lower other operating expenses and a higher portion of the investment result shared by the policy holders), the pre-tax income increased by almost 50% to 2.43B EUR and after paying the tax bill, the net income came in at 1.99B EUR of which 1.96B EUR was attributable to the NN Group shareholders for an EPS exceeding 5 EUR per share.

I tried to understand why the investment income was so much lower than the previous year, and it looks like NN Group had a disappointing realized gain on debt securities which represents about half of the lower investment income.

Source: annual report 2019

That, combined with the much lower increase of the fair value of the real estate portfolio and realized gains on the equity portfolio caused the relatively disappointing investment income result. Given how the markets behaved in the first six months of this year, we probably shouldn't expect any improvement yet so it will be up to NN Group to reduce expenses where possible to mitigate the impact from the lower investment income. We'll have to wait for NN Group to publish its H1 results before seeing how the company performed in the first half of 2020. As the majority of the assets is invested in bonds (84%, of which half are government bonds) NN Group's investment result should be relatively stable as the bond values didn't swing as much as stock prices did.

Source: CMD presentation

The recent capital markets day was eye-opening and bodes well for shareholders

Although NN Group pays a handsome dividend (a 2.16 EUR dividend was declared over FY 2019 representing a current dividend yield of in excess of 7%) and promised to buy back stock at a rate of 250M EUR per year, the insurance group had to deal with some activist pressure in the weeks and months leading up to its capital markets day which was organized last week.

Source: company presentation

And NN Group seems to have listened to its large shareholders as the company went on record to boost its operating capital generation to 1.5B EUR in 2023 while committing to a mid-single digit growth rate of that operating capital generation. Even more important, NN Group confirmed it intends the free cash flow generation to be ' in a range around the OCG over time'. Without committing to a firm percentage or date, this is a major development as even if the free cash flow conversion reaches just 90%, the 1.35B EUR per year in free cash flow generation indicates a free cash flow per share exceeding 4 EUR confirming the current share price of around 30 EUR is very attractive.

Additionally, NN Group confirmed its plans to continue to buy back stock at a pace of 250M EUR per year. At the current share price, NN Group could be repurchasing about 8M shares per year, or roughly 2-2.5% of the share count. This should further boost the per-share value of the NN Group stock and make it easier to continue its progressive dividend policy: if 2% of the shares is being repurchased on an annual basis, the dividend per share can increase by a similar percentage without NN Group spending a single euro on this.

Source: company presentation

If we would apply a 4% dividend growth rate (partly because NN Group continues its progressive dividend, partly because the total share count will decrease), the 2.16 EUR dividend declared over FY 2019 could increase to 2.53 EUR per share over FY 2023 for a dividend yield exceeding 8% per share. I think this is very conservative considering NN Group is guiding for an annual earnings growth of 5-7% per year and if we would assume the dividend grows at a similar 6% per year (the midpoint of the anticipated earnings growth), the DPS could reach 2.73 EUR per share in 2023 for a 9% yield.

Investment thesis

I already have a small position in NN Group as I was attracted by the covered 7% dividend yield, but I am planning on expanding this position after seeing the company unveil its plans at the capital markets day. It looks like NN Group is about to become even more shareholder friendly while the management will boost its attempts to generate more free cash flow which will ultimately result in an increased dividend and/or share buybacks.

Source: Interactive Brokers

I probably won't buy more stock on the open market but will write a combination of in the money and out of the money put options as the current premiums are quite attractive. Writing a P34 and P28 would result in a combined received option premium of around 6.4 EUR. If both options end up in the money my average cost base would be reduced to less than 28 EUR per share. That's also the case if NN Group trades between 28 and 34 EUR on the September expiration date.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNGPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a long position in NN Group and have written (and will write more) put options.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.