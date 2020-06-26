As the global airline industry continues to plot a path to recovery from the SARS-CoV-2 virus crisis, the specific hurdles each airline must clear to recover become more clear. The International Air Transport Association expects losses for global airlines to exceed $84 billion. Countries in Europe, East Asia, and the United States have pledged tens of billions of dollars in financial aid to their airlines with much of it in the form of loans, but a significant portion in grants. Trade group Airlines for America notes that recovery after 9/11 took three years while the industry took seven years to recover from the Great Recession of 2008/9. The sheer global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that every facet of common transportation is impacted and high numbers of caseloads are shifting from the hard-hit northern United States in March and April to southern states in June and perhaps beyond. While it is hard to know if hospitalization and death rates in the southern U.S. will mirror what was seen in the North, the virus continues to negatively impact a return to normalcy for air travel.

Source: Airlines for America

The United States led the global airline industry with $25 billion in aid to U.S. airlines with most of it arriving in the form of grants to support payroll expenses. The payroll grants were given during a period of near zero revenue for U.S. airlines as most of the United States was under mandatory or suggested stay-at-home orders. The payroll grants prevented a large-scale collapse of the airline industry which was largely unable to access private capital markets before Federal grants were given. One of the requirements of the grants was that airline recipients could not engage in layoffs of its workforce until after September 30, 2020.

As the industry begins to see some demand recovery, guidance from multiple airlines indicates an 85-90% reduction in revenue for the 2nd quarter. Several airlines have set a goal of zero cash burn by the end of the year, down from $100 million/day at some airlines in the early days of the crisis. The second phase of Federal airline support includes loans that could provide financial support to some airlines. As the Treasury ponders loan requests which most U.S. airlines have made as part of the process of expressing interest, the differences between airline strategies become more evident.

While Southwest (LUV) and United (UAL) are often viewed diametrically different in the airline industry, they share some characteristics in their strategies but also are following distinctly different paths on other issues. By comparing the two companies, investors are able to weigh for themselves the strengths and weaknesses of each airline's strategies.

Two Tough Competitors

United Airlines is one of the U.S.' oldest carriers and one of the three U.S. global carriers. United operates a network of hubs that connect hundreds of cities throughout the United States to its global network that serves five continents. United has the largest international network among U.S. airlines and its domestic system accounts for just over 60% of its system revenues, the lowest percentage of all U.S. carriers.

United has improved its financial performance over the past several years, leaving the position of the lowest performing U.S. carrier. United's 2019 net income margin of 7.0% tied with JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and put it squarely between Southwest's 10.2% and American's (NASDAQ:AAL) 3.7% net income margins. United's employee relations, which were problematic for years, have improved dramatically. The coronavirus dramatically interrupted United's resurgence.

Southwest carries the title of the longest string of profitability for an airline, but that string came to an end with the coronavirus. A well-compensated and engaged workforce has allowed Southwest to be a customer favorite while the company has continually focused on generating high revenues while managing its costs.

United's strategy for recovery from this crisis is clearly being driven because it learned from its history; United soared with the growth of the dot.com sector in the late 1990s and then fell hard as the sector fell to reality in 2000; United was impacted harder than other carriers because of the dot.com sector's disproportionate presence in the California Bay Area which has long been a key point of United's network. United faced particularly acrimonious labor relations with the dot.com bust; its labor groups had made large salary and benefit concessions as part of the failed employee ownership era and saw opportunity to recover those losses during the late 1990s. Those labor difficulties were unresolved when 9/11 occurred and contributed to UAL's early need for greater financial assistance post 9/11 compared to other airlines. United's recovery from this crisis is clearly being guided by lessons it learned post 9/11 which it has incorporated into its strategies including over the past several years.

Southwest's strength coming into the crisis is its greatest asset in navigating the depths of the crisis and will be in recovering from it. Southwest is a considerably different airline than when it started as an intrastate carrier in Texas and yet it has been the most profitable airline in the history of commercial aviation, proving its greatest asset is its ability to adapt to and win in changing environments. Southwest demonstrated it was changing even before the virus crisis began and its early post-virus strategies show that the airline will not only build on its historic strengths but also pivot once again to position itself again in a market that continues to change.

Southwest has large operations in nearly all of United's largest markets, often at other airports in those metro areas, with Southwest's smallest presence relative to United in the New York City metro area. Not only do the two airlines provide a great study in comparing and contrasting strategies but they also are major competitors, making what each does particularly significant to the other.

Demand and capacity management

One of the most apparent strategies that airlines are using to navigate the virus crisis is their management of capacity. The initial round of CARES Act funding required airlines to operate a minimal level of domestic service; there have been a number of exemptions requested by airlines and most have been granted. As demand continues to recover, airlines are deploying very different amounts of capacity based on their perception of the strength of the market.

United operated the U.S.' largest international route system prior to the virus crisis which explains why it led the industry in pulling down capacity and in taking early steps to ensure liquidity and access to capital markets. As countries around the world closed their borders, often to all but essential travel of its citizens, United has moved to operate a shadow of its former international route network and yet it still has had a more extensive international route system than American or Delta (NYSE:DAL). Like American and Delta, United has been operating cargo-only flights using belly capacity of its passenger aircraft and has sustained some international passenger flights that are likely viable only because of the high global cargo rates and tight capacity.

Southwest is a predominantly domestic airline although about 2% of its capacity last year was to destinations outside the United States, almost entirely in the Caribbean and Latin America. After 9/11, Southwest did not cut capacity at all, reinstating its full schedule within days of the reopening of U.S. airspace after the terrorist event. In the early days of the current crisis, Southwest cut the majority of its capacity but has been aggressively reinstating it, openly stating that it intends to be in a position to grow market share from other carriers with weaker finances. While it is far from certain that much long-term market share can take place when demand is just now at 20% of levels one year ago, Southwest is determined to quickly rebuild its network, making adjustments that it suggested would be coming even before the virus crisis.

Travel blog The Cranky Flier has done a great job of analyzing airline schedules throughout the virus crisis, attempting to find the rationale for the moves each carrier is making. He has consistently noted that United faced some structural challenges that would make rebuilding its network right now more challenging than it would be for Southwest. United's hubs are heavily concentrated in states that were more hard-hit by COVID-19 and many of those hard-hit states imposed more dramatic government orders that restricted the movement of people. In contrast, Southwest is headquartered in Texas and has major operations in a number of Southern U.S. cities which were initially less heavily impacted by the coronavirus even though Southwest also has major operations in more heavily impacted cities like Chicago and the San Francisco Bay area.

Source: Looking Beyond the Big Four's July Schedule

Cranky Flier's articles consistently show that United has some of the lowest rates of restoring capacity, right below Delta but at rates of capacity restoration that are nearly half of Southwest's. While the location of hubs and large operations is part of the explanation for higher capacity restoration rates at Southwest and ultra-low cost carriers such as Spirit (NYSE:SAVE) and Allegiant (NASDAQ:ALGT), there are other dynamics at play. The global/legacy carriers operate with a business model that serves high value business travelers which will likely be the slowest to return. Delta and United appear to be of a similar mindset in expecting a slow return of that customer group and both likely feel comfortable enough with their liquidity that they can focus on adapting their businesses to become much lower cost. It is also far from certain what the travel demand situation will be post Labor Day when business travel typically is the predominant component for most airlines; most indications are that the travel demand that is occurring now is leisure oriented and often focused on beaches. There is also a component of friends and family visitation but it is likely that much of that demand will shrink as businesses and schools reopen in much of the U.S. in the fall. American's deviation from the same capacity management is likely a reflection of its much greater need to generate cash right now. Even JetBlue's capacity management looks more like Delta and United than other low-cost carriers. It is far from clear what the demand environment will look like post Labor Day and Delta and United might be prudent in taking a wait and see approach to restoring capacity; most of their parked aircraft are in temporary storage and they will still have ample numbers of staff even with the voluntary separation programs that most airlines are offering.

There is also a dynamic of attempting to gain market share at play. Southwest and the ultra-low cost carriers believe they can gain market share from other airlines and perhaps especially the legacy carriers. The low-cost sector grew dramatically post 9/11, largely because the collapse of demand forced pricing lower which made it impossible for the legacy carriers then to compete with much lower costs at younger carriers. However, the demand environment now is very different. Demand across the board is down well beyond the levels to support any airline. While traffic is rebounding, guidance from airlines indicates that deep discounting is still taking place to stimulate traffic with revenue reduction much deeper than traffic reductions. Finally, every airline has abundant capacity available to deploy when they perceive there is sufficient demand. It simply does not appear that adding significantly more capacity will translate into increased passenger revenue while market share shifts at best will be short term.

Source: Airlines for America

As the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to grow, especially in the Southern United States, some of Southwest's strongest markets, it is possible if not likely that there will be a slowdown in the return of demand for air travel. In addition, the quarantines of travelers from the most recently hard-hit states could have a chilling effect on travel, both from states that are implementing the quarantines (where United is proportionately stronger than Southwest) and from states where disease counts are growing (skewing stronger to Southwest). In either case, the continued growth of virus cases is likely to push back the return of higher value business travel which the industry is hoping will take the place of leisure travel which currently makes up most demand right now but which is certain to decline as summer ends.

Competitive and Network Dynamics

The current depressed revenue environment highlights that airlines ultimately have to generate revenue rather than simply carrying traffic. Unlike in the post 9/11 era, however, airlines are all very well positioned to compete in each other's markets and at each other's price points; the issue is one of greatly reduced demand across the board and not financial weakness of segments of the industry. In the post 9/11 world and aided by bankruptcy, legacy airlines learned to lower their costs to be able to compete with low cost carriers; there are now abundant examples of low-cost carriers being unable or unwilling to grow in legacy carrier markets, and conversely, legacy/global carriers that have succeeded in growing in low cost carrier strength markets. In addition, legacy carriers have learned to segment their products so that they can compete with even ultra-low fare carriers. Indeed, it is actually Southwest's commitment to a simplified fare product that makes it more difficult to distinguish between fares from other carriers with which Southwest is competitive, requiring Southwest to provide its own one size fits all service to fares that other carriers offer on an a la carte basis. In the current COVID-19 recovery period, there are indications that some ultra-low fare carriers such as Spirit are specifically targeting Southwest markets as much or more than it is targeting legacy/global carriers for growth.

Source: Airlines for America

During the airline industry heyday of just a few years ago, there was enough demand that airlines could accept passengers that met each airline's revenue targets and spill traffic to lower cost competitors; with a lengthy delay in the return of premium traffic likely, all carriers will be fighting to gain every passenger that has a modicum of potential in helping each carrier reach its financial turnaround targets.

No one should doubt that Southwest carries significant portions of business traffic just as the legacy carriers do; Southwest's vast network, frequency of flights, and its dominance of many of its largest markets give it the ability to attract business passengers, meaning that Southwest's average fares will be depressed as much as the legacy carriers until business travel resumes. The current significant gap between LUV's capacity and revenue shows that it is suffering from yield erosion just as much as the legacy carriers are.

Southwest's greatest network strength is that it has the highest cumulative market share at its hub/focus city airports compared to any other U.S. airline. Southwest's strategy since its inception has been to dominate its major airports, even to the exclusion of other carriers, as Southwest continues to attempt to do at its Dallas Love Field home airport. Southwest thrives at secondary airports in major metros such as Baltimore/Washington, Chicago and Dallas while it has reduced its size in airports such as Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis and Philadelphia, cities with a single commercial airport and where a legacy/global carrier has a hub.

In contrast, United's largest hubs are almost entirely in cities with more than one primary commercial airport with Southwest operating at the secondary airport in that city, excepting New York City where Southwest in 2019 was the fifth largest airline by local passengers and the sixth largest by local passenger revenue. In cities like Chicago, Houston, the San Francisco Bay area, and Baltimore/Washington, Southwest's aggressive schedule growth could shift share from United if United fails to reinstate flights fast enough to prevent long-term revenue erosion.

Denver

Denver is a particularly noteworthy city in a Southwest-United competitive analysis. Denver has one commercial airport and is a historic United hub. It has always supported at least two large carriers at the airport. Southwest added service to Denver in the post 9/11 period and aggressively grew there when United did not have the financial strength to mount a sufficient defense of its hub. Years before the virus crisis, Southwest became the largest carrier at Denver based on local passengers (those that end or begin their trips in Denver). United has carried much more traffic than Southwest but connects a much higher percentage of passengers and also extensively uses regional jets which carry far fewer passengers than Southwest's 737s. United also carries more revenue to/from and through Denver.

Source: The Points Guy

In July 2020, Southwest's number of seats from Denver will be down just 13% on a year over year basis while United's will be down more than 60%. Both carriers will operate about 180 flights/day from Denver on average but, for the first time, Southwest will offer more seats - almost 50% more than United. Because fare dominance in legacy carrier hubs is closely related to their ability to offer the most service, United risks its position of gaining fare premiums to Southwest in the Denver market if Southwest grows and sustains a much larger size than United. Southwest's hub/focus city at Denver is the largest low-cost carrier operation in a legacy carrier hub while United has the lowest local market share in Denver of any large legacy carrier hub.

Source: Airline Route Maps

Both United and Southwest had committed to aggressively growing Denver even before the virus crisis. The airport has abundant runway capacity and the terminal complex was built with expansion capabilities. United has spent the last several years trying to strengthen its domestic network with a particular focus on its mid-continent hubs at Chicago, Denver and Houston where it has been at a disadvantage to American and Delta in the domestic connecting market since much of United's network is centered along both coasts where it also has large international operations. United has a shared hub with American at Chicago O'Hare, making it difficult for either carrier to gain the size necessary to command a market advantage while United's Houston hub is too far south for domestic connections and has also been impacted by reductions in the oil industry over the past several years.

Southwest is disproportionately growing its Denver operation as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan and is also showcasing an increasing refocusing of its network on growing connecting traffic. Some of its hubs/focus cities such as Chicago Midway already carry percentages of connecting passengers in line with some legacy carrier hubs. Southwest's sole use of 737s means that it has more seats to fill per flight than legacy carriers that use regional jets and smaller mainline jets. Southwest's schedule growth at Denver indicates that it will be supporting its growth in the market by connecting more passengers through Denver, using the same strategy that has allowed United up to this point to offer more flights and seats than Southwest. Southwest said before the virus crisis that it would be reducing the number of long-haul domestic flights and adding more medium haul flights because that is where they get the best revenue per seat mile. On long-haul domestic flights (four plus hours), there are more passengers that are willing to spend money on a more premium seating experience - which Southwest does not offer on its single-class aircraft - and also to ensure they have a seat assignment, something which Southwest also does not offer. At the same time, short haul flights (ninety minutes or less) are less profitable as Southwest's ground time increases, a product of using larger aircraft. Just as happened after 9/11, more and more people will be willing to drive longer distances than to fly as a result of COVID-19. Medium distance flights that connect to each other at hubs with a large enough local market so that a large number of passengers on each flight take only one flight maximizes Southwest's network, and to no surprise, is exactly what legacy carriers have found as they have built their networks over the past 40 years of deregulation.

Denver's geography and the growth plans that both United and Southwest had in place before the virus crisis could well cause both airlines to focus their recovery plans on Denver. But it is also possible that, just as in the post 9/11 environment, Southwest's greater financial strength could allow it to grow faster than United in Denver. If that happens again, United could find itself in the number two position in one of its oldest and most strategically important connecting hubs. Denver might be the yardstick used to compare the ultimate success of Southwest and United's recovery strategies.

If Denver could be a key market to determine the success of each carrier in the domestic market, United as well as American and Delta have an advantage in the international markets. Right now, revenue reduction for Southwest is just a few percent higher on a system basis than it is for the U.S. 3 global airlines. Not only are American, Delta and United carrying significant amounts of cargo at substantially higher rates than they did before the virus crisis, but the strong cargo market is fueling the re-addition of international capacity. The big 3 are also operating military charters using their large widebody aircraft. While Southwest and solely domestic airlines will compete with every other airline for domestic passengers, the global 3 will see their revenue growth increase specifically because of their addition of international capacity. International capacity has been deeply suppressed by travel blockades - unlike within the United States - but there are markets such as Japan and S. Korea that have continued to support international traffic, although at a lower rate. United's debt offering that is secured by its loyalty program highlights the enormous amounts of revenue that the big 3 get from their loyalty programs; that revenue has not fallen off near as much as passenger revenue, providing an advantage to the big 3 global airlines.

Source: UAL

United is also facing competitive growth at Newark with the recently announced new services by JetBlue to Los Angeles and San Francisco, two of United's top markets. JBLU is also adding flights to other cities from Newark as well as new routes from other cities where other carriers are strong but the growth from Newark is in the highest profile markets for any carrier where JBLU is adding service.

Finances

If Southwest and United's domestic networks might be looking more and more alike, their finances look distinctly different now and the difference will only accelerate. Southwest entered the virus crisis with one of the best balance sheets in the U.S. airline industry and profitability that sat at the top of the industry. Southwest has raised more than $10 billion in debt on a secured and unsecured basis. It also issued nearly $2 billion in additional stock and saw stock performance that was little changed compared to the rest of the industry.

United struggled to issue debt to the degree that Delta and Southwest have early in this crisis but recently announced that it is expecting to gain $5 billion by offering its Mileage Plus loyalty program as collateral for a loan. It also has applied for $4.5 billion in loans under the loan (second) portion of the CARES Act. It previously raised $1.1 billion in equity as well as $2.75 billion in secured term loans and has $2 billion available under an undrawn line of credit. Even without the CARES Act loan (it is not guaranteed that the Treasury will approve United or any other airline's applications), United appears to have more than adequate capital available based on its cash burn rate - which should fall below $40 million/day in the 3rd quarter; UAL expects its cash burn to be at zero by the end of the year.

Source: UAL

United began offering time off from work programs to its employees and imposed reduced hours for some ground staff; while some of its moves were challenged by labor and criticized by politicians, United is expected to enact furloughs to supplement its early retirement and voluntary separation programs after September 30. Although United has recently indicated it needs to see more retirement requests from its flight attendant workgroup, it is likely to meet its overall cost reduction goals. United expects June revenue to be down 88% on a year over year basis; passenger revenue is expected to increase by 50% to 100% over June 2020 levels, indicating that passenger revenue is expected to grow at rates as fast as or faster than capacity return, a positive sign for strengthening yields.

Southwest has also offered generous early retirement and voluntary separation programs and stated that its goal is to avoid involuntary furloughs. It expects its cash burn to drop close to $20 million/month. Southwest's June revenues are expected to be down 70-75%, highlighting its earlier reinstatement of flights.

Total indebtedness for both airlines, as with the rest of the industry will be breathtaking based on historic airline levels. Ironically, legacy airlines such as United have been used to high debt levels while Southwest has not. While Southwest's strong cash flow will help it pay down debt, it will be limited in its ability to engage in stock buybacks along with the rest of the industry. Given that Southwest and United spent similar amounts of their free cash flow on buybacks over the past five years and they will not be able to do that while having government loans, Southwest might gain the edge in being able to restore buybacks earlier since it is expected that they, along with Delta, will not take government loans.

Source for both: Airlines for America

Summary

While Southwest and United represent contrasts in many respects, they likely will both survive outside of bankruptcy and will also return to profitability. Southwest's stronger financial position going into the virus crisis will allow it to return to profitability sooner with a likely earlier improvement in its stock price.

Southwest is becoming more like a legacy carrier in its route network and Southwest and United will increasingly compete in some of the nation's top markets. Southwest recognizes that its greatest profitability is in medium-haul domestic markets but also is building its network to connect more passengers, a necessity because its average aircraft size continues to grow which itself is necessary in order to keep its unit costs from growing.

Despite Southwest's and United's seeming differences, they appear to be moving more and more in the direction of the same destination - survival and profitability perhaps as early as 2021. Given that the U.S. airline industry was tottering on the verge of collapse just two months ago, being able to use the terms "survival" and "medium term profitability" to refer to two of the U.S. largest airlines is grounds for optimism among airline investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.