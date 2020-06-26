Apart from the last 12 months, PepsiCo has provided modest but steady returns for shareholders over the last five years or more.

Investment Thesis

PepsiCo (PEP) attracts a high earnings multiple, but one that has been sustained over a long time period. That will likely continue until it doesn't. Until that time, investors in PepsiCo will likely continue to earn modest returns, including a steady dividend income stream. However, my analysis identifies PepsiCo's net income growth has been flat over the past few years. Even with share repurchases, EPS growth has also been modest. The effect of share repurchases on outstanding shares has been offset in part by issues of shares to employees. PepsiCo has achieved 48 years of dividend growth and this growth is likely maintainable for many years to come. But this is not a stock likely to provide share price gains, buying at the current share price. A lower share price entry point, if achievable, could provide a margin of safety as well as improving dividend yield on cost.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way.

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, driving the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the PepsiCo "Equity Bucket"

PepsiCo: Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for PepsiCo shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - PepsiCo: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for PepsiCo were returns of 8.3% to 14.8% for six of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. The two most recent investors had returns of 1.8% and negative (7.4)%, due to their high buy prices in 2019. These rates of return, ranging from negative (7.4)% to positive 14.8%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to June 25, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares. Investors buying PepsiCo shares for the dividend yield could be well satisfied with the result. In addition to dividend yield, there have been solid percentage gains in share price for all except Investors G and H in Table 1 above. Despite a share price loss, Investor G has still managed a 1.8% net return due to the dividends received.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant ratings for PepsiCo show the company is strong on "profitability" and rated poorly on just about everything else.

For "value", PepsiCo earns "Cs" for P/E multiples. It is encouraging to see PepsiCo GAAP P/E multiples are similar to the non-GAAP multiples. I am always concerned the non-GAAP results might be inappropriately inflated when companies report non-GAAP results well above GAAP results. PepsiCo also justifiably earns a "B" for dividend yield. The areas bringing PepsiCo "value" rating down are EV to sales and EBITDA, and price to sales, book, and cash flow.

If I click on "growth," I'm taken to a list of 18 fundamental measures each individually graded. For 6 of these 18 measures, PepsiCo earns 4 "As" and 2 "Bs", for growth compared to sector medians. The areas bringing the "growth" rating down are EPS, operating cash flow, and ROE growth compared to sector medians.

The "A+" for "profitability" reflects above sector performance across most areas. The only area of weakness is Asset Turnover Ratio (TTM).

For "momentum", PepsiCo earns "Bs" for share price momentum for 6 months to 1 year, and a "C" for 3-month price performance, once again compared to sector performance.

For "revisions", PepsiCo earns a "C" due to 18 downward EPS revisions and nil upward revisions over the last 90 days. The sector median also has nil upgrades over the last 90 days, reflecting the impact of COVID-19.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2023 estimate, due to being covered by only 1 analyst, will be even more uncertain. Although I will include it in my projections for completeness, I do not intend to comment on or draw conclusions in respect of 2023 year.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for PepsiCo. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS consensus estimates indicate expectations of the growth rate of negative (3.6%) for 2020 over 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2021 is estimated to be up 10.5% on a depressed 2020 and up a modest 6.5% on 2019. Analysts' consensus estimate for 2022 EPS is up 11.4% on 2021, indicating an expectation of improved rate of growth compared to the 2017 to 2019 period. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of ~8.6% for the consensus case, 11% for the high case, and 6% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 23.38 (current P/E ratio Q1-2020 TTM). The current P/E ratio of 23.38 is above the historical median of 22.18 and average of 22.19 per Fig. 3 above. PepsiCo P/E ratio compares reasonably well to peers as per this peer comparison from SA Premium.

Figure 4

The takeaway from Table 2.1 is, based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, PepsiCo is likely to continue to show modest returns as in the past, as reflected in Table 1 above.

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decrease in the P/E ratio from the present 23.38 to PepsiCo's historical median of 22.18. At the assumed lower historical level P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are 6.8% for consensus which compares to the 8.7% at the existing P/E ratio per Table 2.1 above. Similar reductions in indicative returns are observed for the high and low cases. But, we also should look at the effect of possible further multiple contraction.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard - Stress Testing

Table 2.3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2.1 above, except for a decrease in the P/E ratio from the present 23.38 to the sector median of 18.76. At the assumed lower P/E ratio, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~1% for consensus and ~3% for high case, and ~(2%) negative for low case. In Table 2.3, I have allowed for the possibility of PepsiCo share price falling by 15% from present level in 2020. That would take the share price down to $111.70 which is still well above the low of $101.42 recorded on March 22. In Table 2.4 below, I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price, in this case $111.70.

Table 2.4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.4 assumptions are similar to Table 2.3, except I have assumed the 15% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. At the assumed lower buy price, indicative returns through end of 2022 are ~7% for consensus, ~9% for high and ~4% for low cases. As per my article, "Corporations Facing A World Of COVID-19 Challenges", I do believe there will be opportunities in the months ahead to buy quality stocks such as PepsiCo at lower and more acceptable prices.

Checking the PepsiCo "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 PepsiCo Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table 3.1 shows an increase in shareholders' equity of $2.2 billion over the 3.25 years, January 1, 2017, through end of March 31, 2020. Net assets used in operations increased by $7.0 billion, comprised of $16.4 billion increase in assets, offset by an increase of $9.4 billion in liabilities excluding loans. The $16.4 billion increase in assets included $3.4 billion in goodwill and other intangibles. The $7.0 billion increase in net assets used in operations was funded by $4.9 billion from cash and investments reserves and the $2.2 billion increase in shareholders' equity. The $2.2 billion increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 PepsiCo Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence the term "leaky equity bucket". This is happening to some extent with PepsiCo as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to $24.8 billion, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $17.47.

Net income growth is relatively flat over the period, and even with share repurchases, EPS also shows limited growth.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $1.19 billion of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of PepsiCo. When taken into account these increases, EPS over the 3.25-year period by $0.84 per share.

The net income figure arrived at after a charge of $1.55 billion for 24 million shares issued to employees at an average deemed cost of $65 per share. The dilutionary effect of the issue of these shares was more than offset by 64 million shares repurchased for $6.4 billion at an average purchase price of $119 per share. The difference between the deemed cost per share issued to employees and the cost per share of repurchasing offsetting shares amounts to $1.28 billion. This cost of $1.28 billion is not taken into account in arriving at net income, but it does reduce shareholders' equity by that amount.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For PepsiCo, these charges further reduced EPS by $0.92 over the 3.25-year period.

By the time these various items are taken into account, we find the reported EPS of $17.47 has reduced to $13.12 for the 3.25-year period. Retirement of preferred shares took another $0.12 and dividends to common stockholders totaled $11.47 per share.

In the period under review, net debt as a percentage of net debt + equity has increased from 37.0% at end of 2017 to 55.4% at end of Q1-2020.

PepsiCo: Summary and Conclusions

For an investor in PepsiCo seeking mainly dividend yield and not too concerned with capital gains, PepsiCo will likely continue to provide that for a considerable period ahead. Tables 2.1 to 2.4 show PepsiCo could continue to provide modest rates of return if analysts consensus EPS estimates are met and there is no contraction in P/E multiples. After inspecting the "equity bucket", I do see there are "leaks" but these are not sufficient to be considered material relative to total net income. Provided analysts' consensus estimates are met, continuing to grow the dividend at the past 5-year rate of 8.41% per year should be sustainable over the next few years at least. Patience to wait for a lower entry price, if achieved, would not only mitigate against future capital losses but also provide a higher dividend yield on cost.

Your Feedback Is Always Welcome

If you found this article interesting or helpful, please consider "Following" me by clicking the button at the top, or "Like this article" below, as this will help me in building an audience and gaining greater fulfilment from sharing my investment ideas with you on SA. And, of course, I welcome you sharing your opinion or perspective by commenting below.

