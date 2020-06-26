World Trade Data Confirms That Global Equities Look Fragile

According to CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis, World Exports (Volume) experienced a significant decline in April, down 16.8% YoY, registering their highest contraction since May 2009 (-19%). While EM exports fell by 'only' 6.5%, they experienced a titanic drop of 24.8% in advanced economies, the strongest contraction in history (figure 1, left frame). As we know, the world was already slowing down prior to the COVID-19 crisis as most of the business surveys had already been weakening since the beginning of 2018. It is interesting to see world trade exports, which have historically been expanding at a higher rate than the world's economic activity, have been 'running as hot' as the world economy in the past cycle. Figure 1 (right frame) shows that while the annual change in the world exports was oscillating between 5 and 15 percent between 2002 and 2008 for an industrial production averaging 5 percent, it had been averaging 0 to 5 percent between 2011 and 2018 before dropping into negative territory. World exports could be seen as a good barometer of the economic activity and therefore we will need to see a strong rebound in the index in order to become more optimistic on companies' earnings going forward.

Figure 1

Source: CPB Netherlands

One important observation on the World Trade times series is that the volume's trend tends to flatten significantly each time the world experiences a major crisis. Figure 2 shows that the volume's trend we observed between 2002 and 2008 decreased drastically between 2011 and 2019, and the current crisis could have a similar impact in the coming cycle as the world is moving towards an age of protectionism and isolationism, which will both disrupt the global supply chain in the medium term. As a result, the trend in GDP will surely be impacted as well in the coming years, making the V-shaped recovery in the real economic activity unrealistic.

Figure 2

Source: CPB Netherlands

We previously saw that financial markets and especially equities can diverge quite significantly from the economic reality and that the 'New Normal' characterized by the constant intervention from central banks may be enough to lift up risky assets and limit the downside risks. However, we warned that with the rising uncertainty and the increasing number of tail risks, the upside gain in equities (both US and global) was quite limited in the near term and investors would be better off holding risk-off assets such as US dollar and Japanese yen.

South Korea exports, which some practitioners usually look at a good leading indicator of the economic activity, have continued to deteriorate in May, down nearly 24% YoY. As the South Korean exports times series tend to lead the world trailing EPS, figure 3 (left frame) shows that the SK exports are pricing some weakness in global equities in the coming 3 months. Can the collapse in exports offset the positive force generated by the massive increase in excess liquidity? Figure 3 (right frame) shows that the rise in real money growth in the past three months has resulted in a sharp increase in excess liquidity, which is usually a positive 12M leading indicator for stocks (in the US and most of the developed economies).

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

Figure 4 (left frame) shows another interesting relationship between the VIX and the Japanese yen/Korean won (JPYKRW) exchange rate. In a bull market, Japanese investors are often attracted to South Korean assets as they offer higher rates, which tend to gradually strengthen the KRW. However, when risk-off rises, the yen appreciates drastically as Japanese investors bring capital home. Even though the exchange rate has been trading significantly higher during periods of market stress (relative to current levels), JPYKRW has been trending higher in the past two years and the Korean won could continue to depreciate as the economic fundamentals in most economies 'fail to recover' in the coming months.

The fall in exports could also explain why US yields keep trading at extremely low levels despite the equity 'recovery'; bond investors are clearly not convinced that the trend in equities can continue in near to medium term. Figure 4 (right frame) shows that in the past cycle, South Korean equities have led US 10Y yield by approximately 3 months and are currently pricing in much higher rates. However, we saw that investors are very 'bearishly' positioned and prefer to hold liquid instruments such as cash or government bonds in order to stomach the higher uncertainty coming forward. The foundations of the equity recovery are extremely fragile, which makes it difficult to believe that stock valuations could move much higher from current levels.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

