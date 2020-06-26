Ditch Premium Prices

We're going neutral on CMO and NYMT. We would've loved a higher price for tagging the neutral rating on NYMT, but this will do.

We've got bearish outlooks for IVR, MITT, PMT, and WMC. PMT is a pretty good mortgage REIT, but the price rallied too hard.

Bargains still exist in the sector, but you've got to know where to look. Today we will highlight "not a bargain" opportunities.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 1.02 $4.65 $4.72 (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.93 $6.07 $5.65 (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.91 $14.55 $13.19 (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.90 $7.50 $6.73 (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.89 $16.07 $14.24 (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.85 $11.10 $9.49 (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.76 $6.96 $5.27 (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.68 $13.73 $9.29 (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.55 $5.28 $2.90 (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid 1.28 $2.63 $3.37 (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.83 $3.41 $2.82 (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.81 $12.45 $10.10 (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.78 $15.06 $11.80 (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid 0.78 $5.02 $3.91 (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.67 $2.69 $1.79 (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid 0.58 $4.34 $2.51 (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 1.18 $15.16 $17.88 (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.71 $3.89 $2.75 (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.70 $10.71 $7.51 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren't the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher today than it was on 3/31/2020.

Prices in the table and used for the chart were pulled on 6/25/2020 after the market closed.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed. In some cases they will be up quarter-to-date, in other cases they will be down.

Why Do These Ratios Matter So Much?

You may notice that we write about these topics quite frequently. Why? Because share prices swing hard, especially when there is panic in the sector. The difference in price movement can be massive.

That level of volatility is NOT usual when we look at a period that spans years, but it is quite normal in the period that began in late February and runs through at least today.

Bearish Outlooks

Let's jump into the bearish ratings. We can start with PMT. It's too expensive. Some analysts may believe the book value has roared dramatically higher during the second quarter. I'm not buying it. I don't see book value ramping that much higher. That doesn't mean PMT is doing poorly, but I don't believe in the kind of ramp needed to justify their soaring price.

PMT is one of the few mortgage REITs trading well above book value.

Unlike IVR and MITT, PMT actually has a reasonable amount of common equity. It just shouldn't be this expensive.

Next share up? MITT. We will highlight this every opportunity we get. MITT has been crashing down over the last two weeks, but it is still remarkably expensive. No thank you! We've got no interest in seeing a tiny mortgage REIT trade at a huge premium to book value. Thanks Robinhood Traders!

How about WMC? WMC ended a few cents shy of our target for the sell rating, but we'll take it anyway. Why should we be bearish on WMC? Why not. What are they going to do to ruin our bearish outlook? Pay a dividend? Not soon! WMC looks like a poor investment as well.

We would like to see the price about 2% higher for the bearish rating, but that's a pretty small rounding error. Who doesn't like to get bearish on WMC? No, it's not as expensive as MITT or IVR. It doesn't even have a premium to NAV. On the other hand, that dividend isn't coming back in Q2.

If things get a little rough over the next month, perhaps they could lose some more book value?

How about we toss one more in. Where you at IVR? We're doing bearish ratings, you know you belong here. They may have a discount to trailing book value, but they've got a huge premium to current estimated book value. Here's the playbook. Q1: Lose book value. Q2: Lose book value.

Let's get into some neutral ratings.

Neutral Outlooks

I'm not including index cards on all of these as the index cards give the latest BV estimates. However, I will share a few where we're swapping to a neutral stance.

NYMT gets a neutral rating. Shares climbed into the neutral range. They slipped into a bearish rating for a brief period on 6/8/2020, but that was too quick to get a rating out. Well, $2.75 is good enough for the neutral stance.

At $5.65, CMO lands inside the neutral range as well. It's a good REIT and the adjustable-rate mortgages benefit from steepening in the yield curve. However, the curve (10-year minus 2-year) is only about 50 basis points. Much better than it was in some prior periods, but not really steep either. This is a fair time to give them a neutral outlook.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren't careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, follow me.

We've been reducing our exposure since 6/8/2020. We want to be ready for the next big hit to the markets. This has been a great opportunity to harvest huge profits.

Ratings:

Bearish on common shares: MITT, IVR, WMC, PMT

Neutral on common shares: NYMT, CMO

