Over the past few days, Beyond Meat (BYND) has received very disappointing news from two of the largest global quick serve restaurant (QSR) chains. Taken together the two developments are worthy of a stand-alone article. Let's get to it.

Starbucks Chooses Impossible Foods Over Beyond Meat

On June 23, 2020, Starbucks (SBUX) announced that its new summer menu for US-based stores would include a breakfast sandwich made from Impossible Foods' faux meat.

Why This Is a Big Deal

SBUX is the largest coffee QSR chain in the world, having an estimated 30,626 locations worldwide. This dwarfs the next biggest chain, Dunkin Donuts (DNK), which is said to have about 10,000 global locations.

Knoema does a good job breaking down the SBUX locations including producing this graphic showing the relative distribution of stores (CAP is China / Asia Pacific)

(image source)

Thus the Americas are still by far the most important market to SBUX globally, and the US is key to the America region. (Estimates suggest that there are 15,149 SBUX locations in the US versus 1,400 in Canada.) Hence, for SBUX to choose Impossible over Beyond in the US is a very big deal. But it gets bigger when we consider the back-story.

Recall first that on February 26, 2020, BYND announced that its products would be on the menu of the 1,400 SBUX stores in Canada (and the stock shot up as a result). As BYND put it (their emphasis):

This is not a test, it’s the real deal! Starbucks is launching the new Beyond Meat®, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich as a core menu item at ALL locations across Canada starting March 3rd… that’s today! Starbucks customers have been asking for more diverse protein options at breakfast and Starbucks is committed to creating a more sustainable menu which means there is no better time than now for them to partner with Beyond Meat! The delicious sandwich has been specially developed with the Starbucks consumer in mind to meet their high standards for taste and quality and we are confident fans of both brands will love this new breakfast option. It features a custom Beyond Breakfast Sausage® patty made with a unique blend of herbs and spices that complement the flavors of the egg, cheddar and artisanal bun that customers know and expect. For a more plant-friendly option order without the egg and cheese. The Beyond Meat®, Cheddar and Egg Sandwich contains 25g of protein and nearly half (10g) of that comes from the Beyond Meat patty. Our 100% plant-based Beyond Breakfast Sausage is made with simple plant-based foods, like peas and brown rice, and has no GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients. “We're thrilled that Starbucks is introducing the Beyond Meat breakfast sandwich as a core menu item at all stores across Canada. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage™ patty is made using simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs. We believe the offering delivers on our promise of enabling consumers to Eat What You Love™ while also enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based protein. We greatly appreciate Starbucks' collaboration and shared vision around the launch,” said Ethan Brown, Founder & CEO, Beyond Meat.

Then on April 20, 2020, it was reported that BYND products would also be made available in Chinese SBUX locations:

Starbucks (SBUX) is teaming up with oat milk maker Oatly and plant-based protein companies Beyond Meat (BYND) and Omnipork in mainland China, offering more options free of meat or animal products at a time when a growing number of Chinese consumers are seeking choices they perceive to be healthier. Starting Tuesday, 4,200 Starbucks stores in China will be serving vegetarian-friendly items such as oat milk matcha lattes, lasagne made with Beyond Meat's beef product and Asian noodle salads with Omnipork.

Given this initial tie-up between SBUX and BYND both in Canada (i.e. the Americas region) and in China (the CAP region), speculation had it that BYND was the overwhelming favorite to getting SBUX's coveted US business. But the opposite happened, Impossible Foods got it instead.

SBUX hasn't commented on how it makes its choices for supplying its various market regions or countries, but that doesn't stop people from speculating (just as they had when they speculated that BYND was a shoe-in for the US market). And now there's a very real worry that SBUX's work with BYND in both Canada and China showed it to not be the ideal partner for the US. Whether this is because of pricing, supply chains, corporate fit or something else we can only guess.

But the important thing in terms of the stock is that now investor sentiment has been dealt a blow, and such blows are what help deflate huge bubbles in valuation. Indeed, investors can now potentially worry that both the Canadian and the Chinese link ups are not nearly as secure as previously thought. That sentiment was only redoubled by our second topic.

McDonald's Ends Canadian BYND Test Program with No Commitment

The second big QSR news development came out of Canada when on June 25, 2020, the CBC reported that McDonald's (MCD) test program serving a BYND menu item had ended with no commitment.

From the story (with my emphasis):

McDonald's' six-month trial run of a plant-based burger — which began with much fanfare — has ended quietly with no current plans to add it to the menu. Between Sept. 30 last year and April 6, McDonald's launched two consecutive trials of the burger — made with a Beyond Meat patty — at dozens of its restaurants in southwestern Ontario. The fast-food chain dubbed the burger the P.L.T. (plant, lettuce, tomato) and said it was being tested in Canada for restaurants across the globe. The chain publicly promoted the trial, which garnered international headlines due to its partnering with popular faux meat maker Beyond Meat to create the sandwich. McDonald's made no public announcements when the P.L.T. trial ended in April. It also removed information about the burger from its website with no explanation.

This story again is very important on two levels. First because it shows that BYND may not be the best partner for MCD when it eventually offers a faux-meat alternative. Indeed, I've speculated previously that Nestlé's (OTCPK:NSRGF) Sweet Earth brand may be the best partner given Nestlé's immense reach and supply chain expertise. Whether or not that turns out be true, this news definitely puts doubt in investors' minds as to MCD's potential relationship(s) with BYND.

The second important impact of this news is that it serves as a reminder that just because a product is introduced at a QSR, doesn't mean it will remain there. Indeed QSR's are notorious for their menu changes. The MCD's experience echoes an earlier one with Tim Horton's in Canada. There too BYND products were added to the menu with great fanfare and a huge increase in BYND's stock price, but it didn't end the way bulls expected. Here's a quick recap of that saga.

Tim Hortons' Experience Foreshadowed the MCD's Experience

On July 17, 2019 Tim Hortons added additional BYND offerings to its menu. As Yahoo reported (with my emphasis):

Tim Hortons is once again expanding its menu, adding two Beyond Meat burgers to its lunch and dinner offerings. The doughnut and coffee chain announced Wednesday that it will now offer two 100 per cent plant-based burgers – a plain Beyond Burger and a BBQ Beyond Burger – for $5.69 at restaurants across the country. This comes just one month after Tim Hortons added three Beyond Meat breakfast offerings to its menu, and it marks the first time the company has served burgers at its restaurants. “We’re excited to be able to offer our guests a burger for the very first time,” Tim Hortons chief operating officer Mike Hancock said in a statement, adding that $5.69 was “one of the most affordable price points” for the Beyond Meat burger. “Our guests are looking for more options and the Beyond Burger is a delicious addition that doesn’t compromise on taste or satisfaction.”

Two months later, on September 18, 2019, Tim Hortons pulled the products out of most of the stores:

Tim Hortons will no longer offer Beyond Meat products at its eateries outside Ontario and B.C. "We are always listening to our guests and testing a wide variety of products across the country," Restaurant Brands International (RBI), the parent company of Tim Hortons, wrote in an email to CBC News. "Both the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meat breakfast sandwiches were introduced as a limited time offer. We have particularly seen positive reaction to our Beyond Meat offering in Ontario and B.C., especially in breakfast, and are proud to offer both alternatives in those regions."

Then on January 28, 2020, Tim Hortons pulled the products from the remaining stores.

Restaurant Brands International Inc’s (QSR.TO) Tim Hortons said on Tuesday it has removed Beyond Meat Inc’s (BYND.O) products from its coffee and donut shops in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

Final Thoughts

These two QSR-related news events are important not so much because they will negatively impact BYND's revenues and financials. That would only be the case if BYND were actually valued as a regular company. The more important aspect is psychological, specifically that both instances cast doubt in investors minds, and it is by such doubts that valuation bubbles are eventually pricked. I remain short BYND waiting for its eventual return to realistic valuation levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positons.