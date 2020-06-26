MNR's low-quality REIT securities portfolio has dropped below 5% of total assets, where it will (hopefully) remain.

MNR has the highest percentage of investment grade tenants of any REIT, at 81% of revenue.

MNR owns a portfolio of warehouse/distribution/fulfillment properties that are leveraged to the growth of e-commerce and corporate inventory buildups.

Investment Thesis

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR) is an industrial REIT that owns modern warehouses and distribution centers primarily leased to investment grade tenants.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

As we'll see below, MNR has experienced very little disruption from COVID-19 and is actually well-positioned to benefit from it over the long run. But even for whatever minor disruptions may occur, MNR is prepared with ~$460 million in liquidity, including ~$36 million in cash. All $225 million of its unsecured credit facility remains unused.

While MNR is not the most exciting dividend growth opportunity out there, I view it as one of the safest. Its property portfolio operates in and around the fast-growing e-commerce industry, which should accelerate due to the current pandemic and social distancing policies, and the company's finances are conservatively managed.

Like CEO Michael Landy (the son of company founder, Eugene Landy), I buy shares every chance I can get. In fact, MNR is one of the primary stocks to which I'll be looking to add on a pullback. Below, I'll explain why.

The Company

MNR's portfolio consists of 118 properties in 31 states that are 99.4% leased. That is the highest occupancy rate in the industrial REIT sector and one of the highest in the net lease REIT sector. Occupancy has not fallen below 98% in five years.

Importantly, rent collections have been phenomenal, with the worst month (which was May) still bringing in 97% of annual base rent.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

Properties are very well-located as well, mostly clustered in the denser populated eastern half of the US. Over 70% of the American population lives east of the Mississippi River. The darker shaded areas in the image below represent the more populated regions of the country.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

Florida makes up the largest state by rent at 10.7%, with Texas following at 9.3%, then Ohio at 7.6%, Indiana at 7.5%, and Georgia at 7.1% to round out the top five.

It also has the newest portfolio in the industrial sector, with an average building age of 9.4 years. These are very large warehouse buildings, around 200,000 square feet on average. Both the modern, state-of-the-art construction and the size of the buildings make MNR's portfolio highly valuable, fungible, and liquid.

It should be no surprise, based on the quality of the assets, that 81% of revenue is derived from investment grade credit tenants. This is the largest percentage of IG tenants in the entire REIT sector. A majority of these tenants rely heavily on e-commerce or omni-channel retail sales strategies, which require ever more warehouse/distribution center space. That puts MNR in a strong position as COVID-19 massively accelerates online sales.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

What's more, another highly valuable aspect of MNR's properties is the excess land available for development. The land-to-building ratio is 5.2 to 1, which means that there are ample expansion capabilities on existing properties. For instance, if an Amazon (AMZN) facility finds itself constrained by its amount of space, it might make sense to build another building on the same site or expand its existing facility. While MNR does not have an in-house development team, it has plenty of excess land available for its tenants to develop if they so desire. FedEx (FDX), MNR's largest tenant by far, has engaged in fifteen such expansion projects on MNR properties.

As online shopping and increased inventory are accelerating during the coronavirus pandemic, MNR's external growth is likewise accelerating. So far in 2020, the company has closed on four properties for a total of $159.9 million, compared to only three properties for $138.6 million in all of 2019. MNR also has an acquisition pipeline of another $169.1 million worth of properties, each of which is net leased on a long-term basis to investment grade tenants. The properties in the pipeline are build-to-suits with 17.9 average years remaining on the lease.

MNR is highly leveraged to the success of FDX, from which it derives 56.2% of ABR. In a distant second place, the next highest amount of rent comes from Amazon.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

Among the four properties acquired in 2020 so far is a ~616,000 SF property net-leased to Amazon with 14 years remaining on the lease.

Despite a global pandemic, 2020 should be another year of strong revenue growth for MNR. Over the past three years, revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 16.6%. Already, from the first half of fiscal 2019 to the first half of fiscal 2020, revenue has risen 7%.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

Why did AFFO fall from 2018 to 2019 and from 1H 2019 to 1H 2020? In short: because of share issuance, mostly of preferred equity shares. In the Fall of 2018, MNR opportunistically issued $138 million worth of common equity. And from the prior fiscal year and into the current fiscal year, MNR has issued a little over $103 million in preferred equity, which effectively paid for 64.6% of newly acquired properties. Preferred equity dividends have to be paid before common stock dividends can be paid, so that large of an issuance effectively dilutes AFFO in the short term in order to pay for growth in the long term.

The weighted average remaining lease term is a little over 7 years, while the average debt maturity is over 11 years.

At 5.7x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, MNR's debt load appears neither excessively high nor low. Fixed charge coverage sits at 2.3x, which is somewhat low for a net lease REIT. However, it's imperative to understand that MNR's debt situation is different than most REITs'. Rather than issuing bonds or notes at the corporate level, most of MNR's debt comes in the form of non-recourse, property-level mortgages. The average interest rate is a low 3.9%, and the weighted average mortgage maturity sits at a very long 11.3 years. All of its debt is fixed rate.

It's encouraging to see that, over the past ten years, the growth of assets has been faster than the growth of debt:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, MNR maintains a good mix of equity, preferred stock, and debt in its capital stack.

Source: June 2020 Presentation

Currently, MNR is offering a 4.9% dividend yield and is paying out ~85% of AFFO. While the dividend does not grow every year, it is more stable than the dividend payout of most other REITs, having remained uncut through the past two recessions and very likely to remain uncut through the current recession.

Valuation

You might be thinking that if MNR is all it seems cracked up to be, with high-quality assets and a long growth runway, why does it trade at a discount to most of its peers in the industrial REIT space? MNR's price to FFO sits at ~16.4x, compared to its peers trading in the 20s and 30s. (Below is the price to cash from operations.)

Data by YCharts

The reason for this is because MNR has traditionally held a fairly large portfolio of generally low quality, mostly retail REIT securities. After dropping significantly in price this year, the size of the securities portfolio is down from its usual 8-10% to 4.6% of total assets. Thus, though most of MNR is a very simple, pure-play business, it also has this additional element that complicates and weakens the company as a whole.

Recently, however, management has decided to permanently lower its target allocation of this securities portfolio from 10% to 5%. Having effectively accomplished this already through the market selloff, MNR can hopefully focus solely on acquisitions to its core industrial property portfolio. This should allow the stock to reprice at a higher valuation.

Nothing would bring me more glee as a shareholder than to hear on the next conference call that management has decided to sell-off its securities portfolio entirely to focus on its core business.

Conclusion

It's simple, really. Like the age-old tortoise and hare story, MNR is the tortoise. The dividend doesn't grow every year, and often the multi-year periods of time between dividend hikes can seem crawlingly slow. Meanwhile, other REITs are raising their dividends in the high-single digits or even double digits every year! These are the hares.

Through conservative financial management and careful growth that is relentlessly focused on asset quality, MNR has positioned its peer-leading portfolio of net leased warehouse/distribution properties extremely well for the future. And I love to see that management's interests are well-aligned with shareholders', as executives and directors own ~6% of MNR shares.

Going forward, MNR should continue to be a slow-and-steady - but safe - real estate play on the trends of e-commerce and domestic inventory buildups.

