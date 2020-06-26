To be a successful investor you need to see both sides of the story and admit your mistakes.

The lyrics from Neil Young’s from Sugar Mountain ring true to long-term investors in Cloudera (CLDR):

Oh to live on Sugar Mountain With the barkers and the colored balloons You can’t be 20 on Sugar Mountain Though you’re thinking that You’re leavin’ there too soon

Misperceptions, mismanagement and miss opportunities abound for long term holders of Cloudera. As a potential buyout looms for most long-term shareholders it will be bittersweet. On one hand, the company was bought out before it reached its potential minimizing shareholders returns. On the other hand, I can cut back on my Prozac as I no longer must monitor the anchor of my portfolio that often would see me spew 4 letter words at the investment screen.

I have made multiple mistakes in my investment in Cloudera and, depending on the mood of the market, still have a profit. Here is a list of some of the biggest misassumptions I made:

The pace of technology is rapidly changing, while my presumption that Cloudera’s evolution would follow that path, that was not the case. I originally thought Cloudera could build a mountain for most companies from the base to the peak. I thought a great product in the cloud should not be judged by growth rates in ARR (annual reoccurring revenue) and net margins (combined the Rule of 40), however more on eps, cash flow, other fundamental statistics and quality of management and product.

Rather than Cloudera being the turtle in the race with the hare, it turns out it is the snail in the race with the turtle. Cloudera is not using the axiom that technology rapidly changes, and it is first to the party that has the best chance to win as others try to catch up. Although, some could argue CDP gives Cloudera a leg up on the cloud landscape, not the mountain, but the peak.

When the pandemic hit and as other cloud-based stocks exploded, Cloudera went up a bit, as it caught the periphery of the upswing on cloud stocks. It is then I realized Cloudera is the cherry at the top of the mountain with the introduction of CDP. It should only get better as they expand from public to include private cloud.

I have traded in and out on a short-term position keeping a long term prospective on the larger part of my holdings. Just when I think they are there; the proverbial carpet is pulled from beneath my feet and I fall flat on my face. I am okay with that as each time my large nose gets a bit smaller.

However, my views have evolved over time reading articles on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. The final definitive forward-looking outlook for the path forward has been provided by the new CEO, Rob Bearden. In his last two earning calls of 3/10/20 and 6/3/20 he spelled out the future. Bearden is slow and measured not only in his speech but the path forward. Slowed and measured doesn’t’ fit the typical cloud investors parameters of success. Plain and simple it is the rule of 40. Bearden keeps stressing the rule of 40 where ARR plus operating margin growth equal at least 40%. Cloudera is currently at 19% (11% ARR and 8% on operating margin year over). He emphasized during the most recent earnings call and 2 brokerage investment seminars that he anticipates it will take from 3-5 quarters to hit 40%.

No greater example of the Rule of 40 than Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) meteoric rise. With an ARR increasing 114% with operating margin improving 23% year over that is the measure as to why the stock has blasted off. Cloudera’s current combined ratio of 19% versus Crowdstrike’s 137% in a nutshell, despite Cloudera reigning supreme over Crowdstrike on most fundamentals, is why Cloudera’s stock price has lagged. The Rule of 40 simply explains why Crowdstrike, still operating at a Non-GAAP lose with no gains projected until the fiscal year 2022, stock has exploded. In the meantime, Cloudera currently operating at a Non-GAAP gain, the stock price has yet to gain traction.

Here’s Bearden’s path spelled out in the 3/10/20 conference call:

And so we're going to be very, very measured in how we move our customers through the migration, but the core design principles for CDP both Public and Private were really driven around ease of use, ability to migrate fast, and to be able to leverage that hybrid environment along with all of the experiences and services for streaming and AI and data warehousing, as well as data engineering. And so, we don't think about trying to compete at the single-use case point solution basis. We are a data platform company that manages the entire life cycle of data. And we think about it in terms of not focusing on the point solution competitors, but how we partner with each of the tiers in the case of private, Red Hat on OpenShift; in the case of public, with GCP, Microsoft Azure, obviously, and Amazon Web Services. And we think about them as partners versus competitor. So, please think of all that as Phase 1 of Cloudera's transformation and the first year of a multiyear journey to become a strategic partner for large enterprise data needs, while building a durable, high operating margin business model. So as the new CEO, I can say with some objectivity that Phase 1 represents a remarkable set of accomplishments in a short period of time. We knew that we were taking on a lot when announcing these plans with the merger. And at times, we traded a linearity for disruption. But the game is that we have been able to quickly put most of the difficult test behind us and completely repositioned the company for long-term success. With the arrival of fiscal year 2021, we now turn to Phase 2 of our plans. In Phase 2, we will transform from a mostly on-premise enterprise data management vendor to a true hybrid multi-cloud data platform company. We now enable modern enterprise data architecture and manage the entire life cycle of data for multifunction, multi-cloud use cases. And Phase 2 will be characterized by four fundamental things: first, more new product innovation in the form of additional cloud native services offered as part of CDP Public Cloud; the introduction of CDP Private Cloud; an increased emphasis on the Edge and real-time streaming opportunity with Cloudera Dataflow as the service. We intend to amplify the comprehensive nature of our solution set and deliver the entire portfolio of assets that we brought together with the merger and have since deployed. From the 6/3/20 call Bearden explains: I'd say we're very much in the early phase of Phase III, which are very much solid planning into how they're going to migrate to CDP, in many cases private and what their expansion models look like because they're really learning and seeing the value of data, the importance of insights around the data and data security has become an incredibly important and core issue and the work we're able to do with the customers around data security have created a lot of net new demand and expansion.

On the same call Jim Frankel, CFO:

Again, we remain guided by the Rule 40 and expect sustained non-GAAP operating margin expansion and cash flow growth for the next several years. Specifically, we are on track to at least a 15% operating margin by Q4 of this year, which will position us for further margin expansion in fiscal '22. As apparent from our outlook, we believe that our current operational structure balances sustained revenue growth with extraordinarily strong cash flow generation.

Truthfully, not the biggest fan of Frankel as he was a part of Cloudera’s past horrific forward- looking projections. It is one thing to be a little off, but another to be off the distance from the earth to the moon. Only Ralph Kramden would be satisfied sending someone to the moon.

To be a successful investor the one thing I have learned over the decades is to see your mistakes and learn from them. Tunnel vision and being stuck in a reality that only exists in your mind is a great way to lose a lot of money. Whether we like it or not, it is not the individual who determines what factors stocks should be valued at, but the market of most individuals together. The old saying applies, ‘it is what it is’.

Now the company is in the process of looking for a buyer. This is mostly Icahn driven as if the takeout price is between $15-16/share he tripled his original investment. Icahn does not look at his investments as long term. Many times, he takes a profit not realizing the full potential of the company he invests in. He took a position in Apple in the low $90’s and sold at about $110/share. Of the 2 board members Icahn put on Cloudera’s board, one, Nicolas Graziano’s expertise is mergers and acquisitions committee. If not acquired the stock will probably collapse temporarily.

I still believe in Cloudera but have taken off my Nikes, however I just put on my hiking shoes for the long climb up to the top of Sugar Mountain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.