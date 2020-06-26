Be prepared to take advantage of the volatility.

In the first quarter, sales volume averaged 390K Boep/d or 35,462 Boe up 3.4% sequentially. The US onshore business delivered 269K Boep/d for the Q1'20.

Noble Energy's total revenues in the first quarter decreased by 3% year over year to $1,020 million and were down 13.1%, sequentially.

Image: A rig in the Tamar field. Source: Associated Press

Investment Thesis

The independent Houston-based Noble Energy (NASDAQ: NBL) announced its first-quarter results on May 8, 2020. A critical event for the company is, without a doubt, the start-up of the Leviathan in Israel, which gave a boost to production this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Production for the first quarter was up nearly 16%.

Brent Smolik said in the conference call:

With Leviathan fully installed, we now have a total of 2.3 Bcf of gross deliverability. That's a great opportunity for us over the next couple of years to grow production and cash flows as demand returns without incurring any additional capital.

However, oil and gas prices have taken a severe beating lately due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

As a consequence, Noble Energy is delaying its planned projects and cutting down CapEx guidance to save precious liquidity.

Noble Energy decreased its 2020 CapEx guidance by more than 50%. The revised CapEx guidance for 2020 is in the range of $750-$850 million, with U.S. onshore getting the lion share of about $575 million.

those spending cuts are primarily in the U.S. onshore business, including deferring planned Delaware and Denver-Julesburg Basin activity until commodity prices improve. Noble plans to run one rig in the DJ Basin through the rest of 2020 and spend approximately $600 million in the U.S. onshore sector.

The investment thesis is based on this lingering market uncertainty that shifts massively to the short-term strategy. While I continue to see NBL as a potential long-term candidate, I do not believe it is wise to invest in the company right now. What I think is the best strategy is to trade the short term volatility exclusively.

David L. Stover, the CEO, said in the conference call:

[W]e will not invest capital at less than acceptable returns, and we will preserve our resource for a better future. While this will result in production declines in the second half of the year, we're focused on value, not volume. This is further highlighted by our election to voluntarily curtail production in May and June.

One crucial element is that Noble Energy is mainly a US Onshore oil and gas producer with 269K Boep/d of the total oil-equivalent production for 1Q'20 surpassing by a large margin the oil and gas production in Israel and Equatorial Guinea. This characteristic is a weakness now.

Please look at the graph below:

Also, Noble Energy participates in this Midstream segment through its sponsorship of a new MLP called Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX) that I will analyze later in this article.

Noble Energy - 1Q'20 Financial Table - The Raw Numbers

Noble Energy 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 1,197 1,052 1,093 1,119 1,174 1,020 Net Income in $ Million -824 -313 -10 17 -1,206 -3,963 EBITDA $ Million -138 201 619 701 -840 -3,445 EPS diluted in $/share -1.72 -0.65 -0.02 0.04 -2.52 -8.27 Operating cash flow in $ Million 560 528 564 437 469 482 CapEx in $ Million 690 763 642 593 526 479 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -130 -235 -78 -156 -57 3 Total Cash $ Million 716 528 470 473 484 1,397 LT Debt in $ Million 6,574 6,738 6,866 7,388 7,584 8,470 Dividend per share in $ 0.11 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.02 Shares outstanding (Basic) in Million 480 478 478 480 478 479

Data Source: Noble Energy and Morningstar

Revenues, Free Cash Flow, And Oil equivalent Production

1 - Quarterly Revenues were $1,020 million in 1Q'20

Noble Energy's total revenues in the first quarter decreased by 3% year over year to $1,020 million and were down 13.1%, sequentially.

Cash flow from operating activities in the first quarter was $482 million, down from $528 million in the prior-year quarter. Please look at the historical data in the table above.

Production between oil, natural gas, and NGL in the shale is indicated below:

Noble Energy is facing another weakness because its oil-equivalent production shows a high percentage of Natural Gas.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a gain of $3 million in the first quarter.

The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Noble Energy posted an annual free cash flow ("ttm") loss of $288 million with a gain of $3 million in 1Q'20.

On April 16, 2020, Noble Energy cut its dividend to $0.02 per common share or an annualized rate of $0.08 per share.

Additionally, Noble's CEO, senior officers and vice presidents will have their salaries cut 20 percent, 15 percent and 10 percent, respectively, beginning May

It is a nice gesture that shareholders will appreciate.

3 - Net Debt is $7.27 billion in 1Q'20 (consolidated with the MLP) According to NBL, the total debt is $8.673 billion, including the Noble Midstream debt.

The financial liquidity is $4.4 Billion, including $1.4 Billion of cash and $3.0 Billion of available capacity on the company’s unsecured revolver.

4 - Quarterly Production 1Q'20 was 390K Boepd

Or a production per Boe for 1Q'20 of 35,462 Boe.

In the first quarter, sales volume averaged 390K Boep/d or 35,462 Boe up 3.4% sequentially (see charts above). The US onshore business delivered 269K Boep/d for the Q1'20.

Production for the US onshore rose 6.3% in the first quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago and down 5.6% sequentially. NBL is an active participant in the Permian Basin with 67K Boepd in 1Q'20 (Delaware Basin).

Source: NBL Presentation

The main driver was the DJ Basin, Colorado, which delivered production of 156K Boepd in 1Q'20 (Shale).

The US onshore realized crude oil and condensate prices in the first quarter of 2020 were $46.10 per barrel from the year-ago quarter's level of $53.46.

Meanwhile, the US onshore natural gas prices were $1.27 per thousand cubic feet, down 49% from the same quarter last year. Natural gas prices in the US have been weak, and there is no change in sight.

5 - Midstream - Noble Midstream Partners LP

Another alternative that I find interesting when it comes to the dividend is Noble Midstream Partners LP, which is paying a dividend yield of 8.34% now. NBLX declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 for 1Q.

Noble Energy formed Noble Midstream Partners in 2016 (Processing, storage, transportation, and wholesale marketing.)

NBLX announced its first quarter of 2020 results on May 8, 2020.

NBLX has slightly underperformed NBL on a Year to date basis, and corrected about 66% in one year, while NBL is down 60%.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Noble Energy's outlook has changed drastically since a month ago. The market is full of optimism, and it has translated to a rapid recovery in oil prices with Demand for crude oil to rebound once again as countries start lifting lockdown, factories ramp-up production, and more vehicles are crowding the roads.

This sudden boost of optimism, whether it is justified or not, has fueled the recent rally in oil prices, which have gained more than 100% from the low of late April.

The issue is that the market is often "too-optimistic-too-soon," and I believe oil prices cannot stay above $40 per barrel for long due to a dismal demand that will take a long time to reach a reasonable level again. Thus, we should be prepared for increased volatility during the remainder of 2020.

Let's look at the Technical Analysis (short term).

NBL experience a support breakout recently of its ascending wedge pattern. Line support is now a line resistance at about $10.50, at which point I recommend selling about 40% of your position and wait for a retracement. We are sitting now at the 50MA, which is weak support. I see a potential of more downside the next few weeks and an opportunity to accumulate between $9 and $7.20 with a sell target at $10.50.

