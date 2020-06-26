I am bullish on the stock but only at a specific price.

The stock has jumped from $75 to $210 within a space of 6 months and seems richly valued.

Healthcare diagnostics maker, Quidel Corporation (OTC:QDEL), is moving along nicely on a high-growth path. The stock has witnessed a meteoric rise from $75 in Dec. 2019 to $210 as of June 22, 2020, because of its COVID-19 tests and rising revenues and profits. In Q1 2020, QDEL reported $174.7 million in revenues, which were 18% higher year on year. Its non-GAAP EPS of $1.22 was higher as compared to an EPS of $0.91 in the first quarter of 2019.

COVID-19 cases have started rising ever since states reopened, and we are fast hurtling into the flu season. This sounds ugly from the American health POV, but from QDEL's POV, the cash registers are getting ready to ring non-stop.

QDEL may be a fancied stock on a high-growth path, but its price has also risen dramatically in the last 7 months. The stock seems richly valued, and I thought it'd be a great idea to compare its growth with its valuation to arrive at an investment decision.

QDEL - Valuation

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

QDEL is fancied by investors, and that's why its TTM Price/Book Value stands at a humongous 14.6 as compared to the sector average of 4.07. The ratio moderates to 9.50 on a forward-looking basis, but is still higher as compared to the sector's average of 7.99.

Its forward EV/EBITDA is expensive at 31.16. This implies that the company's market capitalization is extremely rich and not justified after accounting for the EBITDA it is forecasted to generate. The sector EV/EBITDA is 17.46.

QDEL's forward PE also is slightly expensive at 29.50 versus the sector average of 26.34.

That said, investors must take into account that QDEL's peers too are expensive. Its peers include ThermoGenesis Holdings (THMO), HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), and Repro Med Systems (KRMD).

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

So, while QDEL certainly looks very expensive, the stock market is irrational, and it can trend higher. My job is to examine if it is worth investing in, despite its overvaluation.

The COVID-19 Risk factor

In its SEC filing on June 5, 2020, the company listed COVID-19 as a significant risk factor as it could hurt operations in the following ways:

1. The company's raw materials and packaging supplies logistics could get disrupted.

2. Demand for non-COVID-19-related testing could fall.

3. The company would have to incur extra costs to comply with regulations - for example, frequent sanitization and social distancing.

4. Its productivity could get reduced because of the WFH policy and social distancing.

QDEL - Growth Prospects

The future looks good for QDEL as it enters the second half of 2020 equipped with the following advantages:

1. QDEL's Sofia and Lyra franchises are all set to go from strength to strength as COVID-19 cases rise and America approaches the flu season. However, demand for its cardiometabolic products is expected to suffer.

2. The company's Savanna platform, which is intended for molecular diagnostics and is under development, is expected to capture significant market share in 2021. The management team predicts that this product will become its next flagship product that will yield gains comparable to its highly profitable Sofia franchise.

3. QDEL already has three COVID-19 testing products - The Lyra reverse transcriptase PCR, the Sofia SARS antigen assay, and the Sofia serology assay. The FDA already has granted emergency use authorization to Lyra SARS-CoV-2 test, and the company has started ramping up manufacturing and supply chain ops. The Sofia assays are scheduled for launch this summer, and QDEL expects to do high-volume tests going forward.

4. On June 4, 2020, the company announced that The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) would be working with it to detect COVID-19 and two other respiratory viruses. The collaboration also included developing a rapid multi-analyte diagnostic test to detect COVID-19 virus within 60 minutes.

5. The company sells its products all over the globe, and it is likely to do terrific business as countries intensify their COVID-19 testing programs.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

6. The company has very efficiently reduced its debt to almost zero. As of Q1 2020, it had just $13 million long-term debt in its books. That's a big achievement, considering its total debt was $422 million in 2017.

Summing Up

I am bullish on QDEL for the long-term but also feel that it is very richly valued. But then so are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and a bunch of other fancied stocks.

Here's what I would do: I would trade QDEL, and not invest in it for the medium or the long term. To trade it, I would rely on the charts:

Image Source: Trading View

The stock recently touched about $218.50 and encountered solid resistance. Volumes shot up, and the stock got hammered down. This is a key level. I would play the momentum in this stock and buy it if it crosses $219 with volumes, and from then on, I would plot pivot levels and keep trading (buy first - then sell) it, working with a strict SL. If favorable fundamentals catch up, I would convert my trade into an investment, or vice versa.

That's how I would play QDEL. How would you?

