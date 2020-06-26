Harry Markopolos. Source: San Antonio Express

General Electric (GE) remains one of the most maligned publicly-traded companies. Last year Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos looked askance at GE's balance sheet. Less talked about was Markopolos's claim that GE had negative working capital:

GE's 2018 year-ending working capital was minus $14.3B with BHGE and minus $20.3B without! Knowing this was critical information for investors, lenders, vendors, retirees, and regulators it was a willful omission on their part to not provide customary working capital reporting and disclosures in their 10-K. Do a word search on "working capital" and you will see GE spreads out its discussion of working capital over numerous pages of their 10-K and only discusses changes in working capital, but never gives you a true picture of how dire their financial position is.

Given GE's sizeable cash position, GE bulls likely dismissed any risks from negative working capital. Secondly, over time GE had the potential to close any such capital hole. Lastly, if negative working capital did not impact GE's credit rating then did it really matter?

I think it matters a lot. First of all, I estimate GE's proforma Q1 2020 working capital remained negative. The following chart illustrates GE's working capital in Q2 2019, Q1 2020 and proforma working capital in Q1 2020.

At Q2 2019 and Q1 2020 I estimate GE's working capital was -$12.8 billion and $3.5 billion, respectively. On a proforma basis GE's current working capital would be -$7.1 billion. The company recently received about $20.4 billion from its sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR). Its Q1 2020 cash balance included the $20.4 billion windfall. I expected the company to use the proceeds to pare debt, which was not reflected on its Q1 balance sheet.

The above adjustment assumes all of the proceeds go to repay $4.0 billion of short-term borrowings, $5.9 billion in short-term borrowing assumed by GE, and the rest goes to repay long-term debt. That would reduce GE's short-term assets to $46 billion, reduce short-term liabilities to $53.1 billion and reduce working capital to -$7.1 billion. This is important. The company's goal is to operate its industrial businesses with net debt-to-EBITDA of 3.5x or less. At year-end 2019, industrial net debt-to-EBITDA was around 4.2x. If you included additional debt to reflect any negative working capital then that ratio could have been worse than reported.

GE Remains Highly-Indebted

In Q2 2019 the economy was considered on solid footing. Millions of Americans are staying at home to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. That has caused commercial air travel to free fall, hurting demand for aircraft and aircraft engines that GE Aviation produces. In Q1 revenue from GE's core operations - Power, Renewable Energy and Aviation - fell in the high single-digit percentage range. Segment profits fell 60% Y/Y, as margins declined to 4% from 10% in the year earlier period.

I believe the economy had peaked prior to the coronavirus. GE's segment profits and cash flow could be challenged even after the economy reopens. If its working capital is negative now then it may not improve over time. Aviation was expected to be the company's moat; its Q1 segment profits fell 39% Y/Y and could remain challenged amid a decline in consumer spending and heightened unemployment levels.

GE can ill-afford more headwinds. I estimated its proforma debt of $59 billion would be about 6.3x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. This would still be considered highly-indebted, in my opinion.

GE's proforma debt assumes it uses the proceeds from the Biopharma sale to pare debt. This scenario would leave the company with negative working capital. If GE held onto cash to close the working capital hole, it would have less capital to pare debt. Thus, its proforma debt-to-EBITDA would likely be higher than my 6.3x estimate.

Based on either metric - industrial net debt-to-EBITDA or total debt-to-EBITDA - GE would likely be considered highly-indebted. With an economy that has likely peaked, GE may not be able to generate organic growth to drastically improve its credit quality.

Conclusion

Negative working capital and high debt/EBITDA imply GE's balance sheet could be badly impaired. GE continues to prove Markopolos right. Sell the stock.

