How To Retire With A Million In 10 Years

Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio with just two buckets to grow the capital safely at a 9-10% rate while at the same time, preserving the capital to a large extent.

We use our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa - to demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow your capital to retire in 10 years.

We ran multiple simulations for our hypothetical couple to show how they could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime.

If you are 50 or older and haven't done retirement planning, there is no better time to do this than now. In fact, it is never too early.

So, when and what age should you retire? There is no preset or generic answer. It depends upon many factors, mostly determined by your personal situation. As life expectancy has gradually increased in the last many decades, people are working longer for a variety of reasons. Some feel they have not saved or prepared enough. Some just want to have that extra margin of safety and choose to work longer. Then there are some who just enjoy their work and rather continue to work and keep an active lifestyle for as long as possible. We guess the more pertinent question would be to ask when you could be financially free and ready to retire if you so desire or if the need arises.

According to the census data, the average age of retirement is 65 for men and 63 for women. However, for Social Security purposes, the full retirement-benefits age is considered as 66 years and 2 months, which will gradually rise to 67 years for folks born in 1960 or later. The early Social Security benefits become available at age 62, albeit at much-reduced rates. Medicare plans are available to retirees at the age of 65, which is essential for many folks to be able to retire.

That said, most people want and should at least plan for early retirement by age 62. The early retirement can be by choice but, at times, maybe forced upon by different circumstances. After all, life is full of surprises. Whatever the scenario, even if you end up working much longer, say until 65 or beyond, it never hurts to plan for early retirement.

Let's say you, and your spouse just turned 50 and have not given a serious thought for retirement, well then, it's high time that you make a plan and put it into practice. For the purpose of this article, we will consider a couple who have just turned 52 and want to be prepared for retirement in 10 years.

While planning for retirement, there are two primary questions that you should be asking yourself. Both of these questions are inter-dependent to some extent and often are the most intriguing questions for most people who are not yet retired but plan to retire not too distant in the future.

The first question is how much savings would be enough for you to retire. It is not an easy question to answer. Retirees of today have to plan for 30-40 years of retirement because people are living much longer than just a few decades ago. Also, it's better to plan for longer and have some surplus left for your heirs or any other causes than running out of money in your 90s.

The second question is about coming up with a realistic estimate of expenses in retirement. If you underestimate, it can prove to be a big problem because you would not have saved enough. If you overestimate, it is still good in the sense you would not run out of money. But it is still a concern in the sense you would be working much longer even if you did not want to. One way that has been suggested over the years by many financial planners is that you should plan for about 80% of your pre-retirement expenses. We think it's too high a target, and actual expenses in retirement could be much lower. Sure, if you could plan for 80%, good for you. But, obviously, one size does not fit all, and the answer could vary from person to person, their spending habits and personal goals, as well as financial means. You should attempt to make an honest assessment of your estimated expenses in retirement.

We would use our hypothetical couple - John and Lisa - to demonstrate the planning process. Let's assume John and Lisa are 52 years of age and wish to retire in 10 years at 62. It's always possible that they would change their mind in the future and may decide to work longer, but the idea is to be prepared to retire at 62 if they had to. Their current savings are modest at $350,000 and mostly invested in tax-deferred plans like 401K and/or IRAs. We will assume that they both work full-time, and their current household gross income is $140,000 a year, which falls solidly on the upper edge of the middle-class income group. Their current saving of $350,000 is not bad by any means but still falls short if they want to have a comfortable retirement that can afford them their current lifestyle. According to a research study by Fidelity, by the age 50, you should have at least four times of annual salary saved, and by age 62, it should be eight times your gross income. However, this is just a broad estimate. If we were to go by their yardstick, John and Lisa should have saved $560,000 - $600,000 by this time at age 52. So, they are clearly lagging behind. They recognize that their current savings are not enough, and they need to do some serious planning and make some tough choices if they hope to have a comfortable retirement starting in 10 years. It is necessary to recognize that the status quo will not be sufficient, and they would have to make some sacrifices and cut down some of their discretionary spendings in order to save and invest more.

PART-I: Retirement Planning for our Hypothetical Couple - John and Lisa

Let's make some more assumptions about John and Lisa's situation.

They currently carry a mortgage on their house and have 15 more years to repay in full. They decide that they will make some extra payment each month on the mortgage, so that they are able to pay off the house in 10 years instead of 15, by the time they retire. They will pay $300 extra every month to pay off the loan early.

They decide that they will not carry any type of debt into retirement, be it car loans or credit cards.

They have one child in college whom they are currently supporting and will continue to do for the next several years.

They currently have one new car on the five-year term loan. They will continue to make existing payments on this car. However, once this car loan is fully paid, they would start putting away $300 a month for a future car so that they would not need to finance another car, just when they are about to retire.

Most importantly, they decide that they both will increase their current 401K contributions to 16% of their earnings. They will increase it further to 20% of their earnings after their child's education is over in four years. This will require some sacrifices, but this is fundamental to reaching their retirement goals. This will help boost their savings significantly and also reduce their current taxes.

Table 1: John & Lisa's New Budget (estimated) vs. Old

How Much Savings Are Enough?

To know the total savings requirement, they will need to first estimate their expense in retirement.

Estimation of Expenses in Retirement:

There are several ways to work out an estimation of expenses in retirement. Different people in similar situations will probably come to different conclusions. That's why it is important to keep some flexibility, and one should plan for a 10-20% variation from year to year. We list some of the ways to get started:

The first method may be to multiply your current gross income by some percentage, like 70% or 80%. This is something many of the financial planners suggest. However, in our view, it's prone to overestimation.

Another method may be to make a list and add all of the likely expenses in retirement. However, there is a high probability that one would likely underestimate or overestimate some expenses. Furthermore, there's the possibility that you may forget to list some of the likely expenses entirely.

A third method that we recommend and may be more appropriate is to take your current household gross income and subtract all the expense items that you are pretty sure that you would "not" incur in retirement. Also, don't forget to add any additional expenses that you may have in retirement that you do not incur currently, for example, there may be an increase in medical premiums/costs, especially until the time you are not eligible for Medicare. Then, adjust this remaining amount for inflation for the number of years that are left prior to retirement. It basically means to figure out how much of the money currently goes into items that will no longer be needed. This method will ensure that you are able to maintain your current lifestyle into retirement.

Based on the above (third option), this is what John and Lisa come up with:

They will no longer need to put 16% (or 20%) savings contributions into their 401K or retirement funds.

Their tax bracket may change to a lower slab, so we will need to account for that reduction.

They will not be putting any more money into Social Security/Medicare deductions (usually 7.65%), assuming they do not have any earned income at that stage.

Besides, they will not have work-related expenses, like commuting, new clothing, dry-cleaning expenses, etc.

They should be done with kid's college education, which will cut down another $10,000 - $14,000 a year.

They will not have the house mortgage payments anymore (monthly mortgage $1,200 or $14,400 yearly), as long as they plan to pay it off early.

They will not have the current medical premiums that get deducted from their paychecks. However, they will need to earmark higher medical premiums since they will not be eligible for Medicare until 65. It may be an option for one of them to work part-time until 65 so that they could get affordable and cheaper medical insurance plans through their employers.

Table 2: Expenses in Retirement

In the above example, it's easy to see that nearly 60% of their current gross income goes to expense items that they will no longer have or need in retirement. However, these are not universal numbers and can vary greatly based on individual situations. That said, for John and Lisa, it means that they should only require roughly 40% of their current gross income to support their existing lifestyle. But let's say we want to be a little generous, and maybe it is better to err on the side of caution. So, we will assume their expenses in retirement to be 45%, instead of 40%. Based on their current gross income of $140,000, it comes to $63,000 a year in today's prices. However, due to inflation in the next ten years (assuming an average of 2% a year), they will require $76,000 a year. In addition, they will need to earmark an additional $700 a month (or $8,400 a year) for medical premiums/costs. However, this cost is needed just for the gap of 3 years until they get eligible for Medicare. So, it will be better to keep the 3-year worth of money (roughly $25,000) as a cash reserve. In addition, they would like to keep a cash reserve of $75,000, the equivalent of one year's worth of living expenses. So, in summary, with a total cash reserve of $100,000, they will need roughly $76,000 a year of annual income in retirement to be able to sustain their current living standards.

Table 3: Expenses in retirement after inflation

45% of the current gross-income: Inflation-adjusted amount (10 years later): $63,000 $76,000 Total: $76,000 a year

Revisit - How Much Savings Are Needed?

Once John and Lisa have answered the question on their yearly expenses in retirement, they can easily determine how much of the total savings they would need by the time they retire.

In fact, John and Lisa have many options to consider:

Option 1: Both John and Lisa could delay taking the Social Security benefits until the full eligibility age of 66 years and ten months. They both could work part-time (or at least one of them works part-time) for another three years until 65. This will help them avoid paying higher medical expenses/ premiums from 62-65 (65 is when they become eligible for Medicare). This will bring some extra income as well. They could withdraw the rest of the income needed from their portfolios from 62-67, until they start taking the Social Security benefits, after which their withdrawal rate will drop significantly.

Both John and Lisa could delay taking the Social Security benefits until the full eligibility age of 66 years and ten months. They both could work part-time (or at least one of them works part-time) for another three years until 65. This will help them avoid paying higher medical expenses/ premiums from 62-65 (65 is when they become eligible for Medicare). This will bring some extra income as well. They could withdraw the rest of the income needed from their portfolios from 62-67, until they start taking the Social Security benefits, after which their withdrawal rate will drop significantly. Option 2: One of them works part-time until 65 (just as in the first option). However, John starts taking Social Security benefits at 62, but Lisa delays them until she reaches the full retirement age of 66 and 10 months. From age 62-67, they could withdraw the rest of the income needed from their portfolios to supplement other income.

One of them works part-time until 65 (just as in the first option). However, John starts taking Social Security benefits at 62, but Lisa delays them until she reaches the full retirement age of 66 and 10 months. From age 62-67, they could withdraw the rest of the income needed from their portfolios to supplement other income. Option 3: John would withdraw Social Security benefits at 62 but delay Lisa's benefits until she reaches age 70. One of them also would work part-time until they get to 65. By doing this, they will be able to balance out the income needs along with compounding Lisa's Social Security benefits to the highest payout possible. Besides part-time work income and Social Security payments, the rest of the income needs could be met from the investment portfolios.

John would withdraw Social Security benefits at 62 but delay Lisa's benefits until she reaches age 70. One of them also would work part-time until they get to 65. By doing this, they will be able to balance out the income needs along with compounding Lisa's Social Security benefits to the highest payout possible. Besides part-time work income and Social Security payments, the rest of the income needs could be met from the investment portfolios. Option 4: Neither of the two works after 62. John would withdraw Social Security benefits starting at 62 but delay Lisa's benefits until she reaches age 70. They withdraw 5%-6% income from their portfolios (a majority of it from dividends) from age 62-70. After that, the second Social Security benefits will kick in, and they will need to withdraw less than 3%.

Option 4 appears to be most challenging since they both will be fully retired at 62. However, the idea is to at least plan for this option, just in case they need it or really want it at that time. They would reserve one year of expenses in cash as well as 3-years' worth of medical expenses. They would withdraw roughly 5%-6% from their portfolio from 62-70 years of age. Some readers may question that a withdrawal rate of 5%-6% is too high. However, as it's demonstrated in the table below, it's for a limited window of eight years, after which the withdrawal rate would fall to less than 3%.

Let's consider Option 4 in more details:

Both John and Lisa retire at 62. They do not opt for part-time work (or suitable work is not available). John will take Social Security benefits starting at age 62, and the approximate benefits are assumed to be $1,500 per month or $18,000 per year. Since Lisa will wait to withdraw Social Security benefits until 70, her benefits will be much higher at approximately $3,000 a month or $36,000 a year. They will reserve roughly one-year expenses (75K) in cash from their retirement portfolio. They also put aside $25,000 for payment of medical premiums for three years until they are eligible for Medicare.

By doing some reverse calculation, here is what they would need:

Table 4: Calculation of savings needed

So, this couple will need at least $1.070 million at the time of their retirement at 62 years of age.

Investment Returns Calculations (Age 52-62)

As is it clear from above, John and Lisa have defined their savings target. Now they need a plan that could get them from $350,000 to $1 million-plus in 10 years. They assume that their investments would grow at a very steady but conservative rate of 7% a year for the next ten years, while they contribute 16% of income every year along with employer's matching (assuming 80% on first 6%). Also, their annual income is likely to increase, but let's assume it to be constant at $140,000.

We know from the historical perspective that the stock market over a very long period of time can comfortably return 9% annualized returns. However, the big question mark is 8% or 9% steady growth over ten years. The above assumption about growth would be just fine over two or three decades, but over ten years, it may or may not materialize. The market's ups and downs from year to year can change the outcome. If history is any guide, it can vary greatly depending on how the markets do in the first few years after investment. If there was a big setback right in the first couple of years, it would need time to recapture the losses and come back positive. However, this is mostly true when you are invested in broad indexes. But there are strategies that you can build, which can protect you from the huge corrections. We will address such strategies a little later in section-II.

At this point, John and Lisa want to make their assumptions as safe and achievable as possible. So, to provide an extra margin of safety, they will calculate the returns on the basis of 7% (instead of 8 or 9%). As you can see below, even with 7% returns and a 16% annual savings rate, John and Lisa would comfortably exceed their goal of $1.070 million.

Table 5: Investment portfolio growth from Age 52-62

Retirement Years Age 62-90 - Calculation of Growth and Drawdown

For John and Lisa, during actual retirement, their strategy looks something like below. If everything works out according to the plan, they should never run out of money. In fact, as you would see below, at 80 years of age, their portfolio would be roughly double of what they started with at 62, while withdrawing and spending a substantial amount of income. That leaves plenty of scope for margin of error, and in all likelihood, they should never run out of money:

At the start of retirement, they reserve one year of expenses in cash from the total capital, a total of $75,000. They also reserve $25,000 towards medical premiums for the next three years. This leaves them the investment capital to $1,045,000.

Also, (as per option-4) John would start withdrawing Social Security at the earliest eligible age of 62. Due to early withdrawal, he will receive roughly 73% of the full benefits. We will assume that SS-1 to be $1,500 a month and grow at a very conservative rate of 1% per annum due to COLA (Cost Of Living Adjustments).

This will allow Lisa to wait until the age of 70 years to collect and let the Social Security benefits be compounded to a much higher amount. We will assume that the SS-2 will be $3,000 per month, starting at 70 years and grow at 1% per annum by COLA adjustments.

However, at age 70, due to inflation (from age 62-70 years), their expenses would go up each year as well (assumed at 2%).

They assume that investments of $1,045,000 (after cash reserves) will grow at a realistic rate of 8%. This is addressed in a later section.

Below is the table that simulates the income and withdrawals from the age of 62-90 years. As you can see below, with 8% growth, their balance grows very nicely over the years and provides them a large scope of error or overspending. However, we are going to present three tables, with 8%, 7% and 6% annual growth rates.

Table 6A: Calculation of growth and drawdown with an 8% rate

Table 6B: Calculation of growth and drawdown with a 7% rate

With a 7% annual growth rate, John and Lisa are still able to grow their capital and are still left with a large amount of cushion over their spending needs.

Table 6C: Calculation of growth and drawdown with a 6% rate

This last one is our worst-case growth rate. Even with a 6% annual return, their capital would grow over the years but at a very slow rate. Moreover, there would be very little scope for error as the margins are narrow. Now, most people would agree that a 6% return over a long period of time is a very reasonable expectation, especially if you are doing your homework.

Part-II: How to Get 8% (or even more) Investment Returns Consistently

We know that it may be too risky to put all your money in the S&P 500 or any other set of index funds, mainly because in the investment world, ten years is not a very long time frame, and our portfolio will be subject to the risk of the sequence of returns.

Note: Sequence risk, or sequence of returns risk, is defined as the risk that the stock market crashes early in your retirement.

So, what's the alternative? We will suggest a portfolio with two buckets that will greatly reduce the risk of the sequential return.

DGI Bucket- 50%

Rotational Risk-Adjusted Portfolio -50%

The DGI portfolio will provide a safe and consistent 4% (and increasing) level of income from dividends. It also will protect and preserve the capital better than the broader market during a correction, if not entirely. At the same time, the second bucket consisting of a Rotational portfolio, will provide the necessary hedge and protect the overall capital.

DGI Bucket:

We present a simple dividend ETF portfolio with over 4% yield. This is mostly a buy-and-hold portfolio.

Table 7: A DGI portfolio of funds

The funds are: (VYM), (VIG), (VYMI), (NASDAQ:VIGI), (DES), (VNQ), (BDCS), (VTEB), (VPU), (PFF), and (AGG).

More active investors should have a DGI portfolio of individual stocks. Not only could you save the ETF fees (however low they maybe), but also could buy your positions when they are attractively priced.

A sample list of 20 DGI is presented below. This is not a buy-list per se, however a starting point to do further research and due diligence.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP), AbbVie (ABBV), Amgen (AMGN), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Lockheed Martin (LMT), PepsiCo (PEP), Clorox (CLX), Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), McDonald's (MCD), Energy Transfer LP. (ET), 3M Co. (MMM), Valero Energy (VLO), Realty Income (O), Ventas (VTR), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Texas Instruments (TXN), Verizon (VZ), Consolidated Edison (ED), Preferred Securities ETF (PFF).

Rotational Risk-Adjusted portfolio:

Below are the results based on back-tested numbers for one of such strategies. This portfolio would rotate between S&P 500 fund and the Treasury/bond funds. When the market is relatively strong and less volatile, the more funds get invested in the market. However, when the market starts declining and gets more volatile, more of the funds get switched to treasuries and bonds. In the example below, we are using "reverse volatility" to adjust allocation to the S&P 500 and Treasuries. Higher the volatility, we will allocate less to stocks and more to Treasuries and so on. Such a portfolio would generally underperform the broader market slightly during strong bull markets, but protect the capital during major corrections or recessions. You could observe this in the performance chart and the smooth curve for the Rotational model portfolio over a period of 26 plus years, in comparison to the zig-zag movements for the S&P 500. The contrast in action during the recent correction is also visible where the Rotational model dips only slightly. There can be many such strategies or variations that could be adopted, and this is just one such strategy.

Table 8: Investment returns chart for Rotational portfolio and comparison with the S&P 500

Concluding Thoughts

The importance of saving early and saving regularly cannot be overstated. Equally important is planning for retirement and investing at an early age. In fact, sooner you start, the better it would be, due to the compounding of investment returns. If you are already 50 years or older, it becomes even more important to run your numbers and consider various options to see how you can reach your goals in a realistic manner. Even though it's always prudent to start saving from an early age, but as John and Lisa's example shows, it's never too late. Even if you have modest savings by the time you turn 50, there's still ample time to make a plan, ramp up the savings/contributions to retirement accounts, and compound the savings. However, more you delay it, the harder will be the choices.

In the second section of the article, we demonstrated a strategy that would not only provide a high level of income but would also lower the volatility and drawdowns to a large extent. It will provide growth during the boom years and preserve capital during the recessionary times or big corrections. If we invest with a sound strategy that we can live through good times and bad, it is not too difficult to get 9-10% annualized returns on your investments.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational purposes only and in no way should be construed as financial advice or recommendation to buy or sell any stock. Please always do further research and do your own due diligence before making any investments. Every effort has been made to present the data/information accurately; however, the author does not claim 100% accuracy. Any stock portfolio or strategy presented here is only for demonstration purposes.



