VC Deals: Alphabet Backs $225M In Health Insurance Platform

Alphabet (GOOG,]]GOOGL]]) took part in the $225M round for direct-to-consumer health insurer Oscar. The company offers services in 15 states and has over 420,000 members in individual, Medicare Advantage, and small group plans. The participation of Baillie Gifford and Coatue in the funding suggests that Oscar could go public in the near future.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) invested about $100M in security software provider Tanium, bringing total funding up to $900M. The investment came with a tie-up that has Salesforce integrating Tanium’s security tools into its products. The companies are co-developing a help desk that lets employees submit, track, and resolve service requests or incidents.

Intel Capital (NASDAQ:INTC) led and Dell (NYSE:DELL) joined the $40M Series C for automated data governance company Immuta. The startup will use the funding to expand its privacy and governance services. Immuta has partnerships with Amazon Web Services and Snowflake to integrate its tech into the cloud platforms. The company plans to explore more legal fields where its software could be of use.

Salesforce Ventures and Slack Fund (NYSE:WORK) participated in the $40M Series A for Hopin, which develops virtual events technology. IVP led the round. Hopin’s business has boomed during the coronavirus pandemic with the number of monthly event attendees growing from 16,000 in March to 175,000 in May. The company hopes to expand its workforce from 60 to 200 by the end of the year.

CapitalG led the $27.5M Series E for Indian digital lender Aye Finance. The small business lender is now valued at over $250M. Aye says it has distributed nearly $400M over its six years of existence. The startup mitigates risk by using statistical models and predictive analytics to determine a borrower’s credit worthiness.