Time To Hedge Big Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is now up 37% since its March 23rd low. In addition to this, the S&P 500 has racked up a 36.3% gain since that day, while the NASDAQ (COMP) has gone up a whopping 45.8%. I hope that you have participated in this historic run. If you have been following me, you should have banked some big profits by now.

Now, what to do with these gains?

On March 19th of this year, I wrote an article about the end of the trough that I referred to as the Boeing (NYSE:BA) bottom. Authoring eight macro articles about the market since, each one identifying reasons to ride the market higher from the lows. Couple this with a handful of articles featuring individual stocks names, and you can see that I have been cautiously bullish since that market bottom.

However, no championship winning team can do it solely on offense. The defense must take the field at some point during the game.

For now, I continue to remain relatively fully invested, but I believe the time is now to place some hedges around those gains since March 23rd. I will first lay out several reasons for protecting those profits to some extent, and I will then proceed to tell you how I am hedging them in the portfolios that I manage.

My first reason for taking my foot off the accelerator here a bit is from a valuation point of view, all three indexes are now very stretched. That does not mean that they cannot go higher, but they have gotten very expensive over the last several weeks.

The forward PE ratio of the S&P 500 is now all the way up to 21.5X. We began the year at 18.2X. At 21.5X, we are now at the highest forward PE level since 2002. We are not yet at the 23.4X level that we hit in October of 2000, but we are at a historically lofty level.

Earnings estimates for the next four quarters currently stand at $144 per share, hence the 21.5X forward multiple. We are currently trading at a 19.5X multiple based on early 2022 earnings estimates, however. A pullback here would be healthy for the market. I continue to maintain the target prices for the S&P 500 that I laid out in my May 29th article.

The second reason for doing some hedging here is because of the recent spike of COVID-19 as we open our economy back up. The market has been trading recently like all systems are go once again as the re-opening takes place, but there will be many hiccups along the way. Here, in my neck of the woods, I am seeing many restaurants close down again as COVID-19 begins to rear its ugly head again.

Most people seem to be going back to work around here, however, as traffic seems like it is almost back to pre-COVID-19 levels. Nevertheless, states like Texas, Florida, Arizona, etc. are experiencing fairly large spikes in the virus once again. This time around, it seems to be hitting younger people. Maybe this is a sign that we are approaching that "herd immunity" phase of the virus.

The third reason that I want to build some hedges around many of big winners right now is that we are also extended from a technical point of view. Most of the stocks in the market were in a horrible number four downtrend all through the first half of March. Most of them started to enter into number 1 sideways trends around the third week of March.

I looked at 1,000 charts on the evening of March 19th, which led me to my bottom call the next day. The vast majority of stocks at that time were in the very first inning of bottoming formations. Luckily, those bottoms held and served as a launching pad for this huge move up (number 2 trend) in the market since then.

For reference, here is a chart of this very easy 1-2-3-4 technical system that I have employed during my 23 years as a professional money manager and analyst. This comes from Stan Weinstein, the professional tape reader, but many others have employed a similar system over the years. At any given point in time, a stock or an index is either in sideways, up, topping-out, or downtrend.

I have said it before, and I will say it again. I learn more by looking at 100 charts than by reading 100 headlines. Charts are created from raw data, while most headlines these days are spun one way or another. You cannot let your personal bias or opinion enter into your investing. This is a big mistake that most individual investors make.

Technical analysis is just one input into my stock selection process, but it is a very important one. The other two inputs are valuation and relative strength. I have to have all three in a stock at the same time in order for it to be considered for one of the portfolios that I manage. From a technical point of view, I am now seeing many stocks entering into that number 3 stage. This means that they are either consolidating their big recent gains or they are "topping out" right now.

Only time will tell as the next move could be another breakout to new highs, after the consolidation is over, or they could begin to roll over into number four trends. This could happen if the COVID-19 situation gets worse. As of right now, based 2021 and 2022 earnings expectations, I would expect a breakout to new highs eventually, but I will let the charts tell me what the next move is going to be when that time comes. For now, I feel strongly that it is wise to do some hedging right now.

I have recently sold off a few of my weaker stocks that could not keep up with this recent torrid market rally. So, raising some cash right now also seems like a wise move. This should especially be done amongst your weakest holdings.

So, what do I do to hedge the portfolios that I manage besides raising some cash? I use inverse ETFs from the most vulnerable areas of the market. I only use the largest and most heavily traded inverse ETFs as many that are very small and trade very thinly.

To me, one of the most vulnerable areas of the market right now is the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Many of these stocks are cyclicals that are very sensitive to the economy. As I mentioned earlier, many of these cyclicals have been trading like the economy will get back to its February levels, sooner rather than later.

There has been some absolutely ridiculous buying going on in stocks that were weak before COVID-19 hit. They were not in good shape before COVID-19, so how can they be in better shape now? It makes no sense. I currently like stocks that were leaders before COVID-19 came along. Many of them held up better than the rest during COVID-19, and now, they have assumed leadership once again. Stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Adobe (ADBE), and Shopify (SHOP) come to mind.

Do you really want to gamble on airline, hotel, casino, heavy industrial stocks, or even bankrupt stocks? It seems to me that we need to get the casinos open again so that these Robinhood investors have another outlet for their roulette wheel money.

Because of this unusual activity in the DJIA, I have a position in the Inverse 1X Dow ETF (DOG). It is well-capitalized and trades heavy volume. It is therefore very liquid. It has a one-to-one inverse relationship to the Dow 30. If the Dow goes down 2%, it goes up 2%. I consider inverse funds to be an asset class just like stocks, bonds, cash, or gold.

There is also a 2X version of the Inverse Dow (DXD) and a 3X version of it (SDOW). I do not touch the 3X ETFs at all. I consider them to be more of that roulette wheel money. I do use the 2X versions if the market really starts to roll over. I like them because I can put a 10% hedge in my portfolio by buying an overall 5% position. In other words, I can get more bang for my buck.

Being inverse the Dow has been a HORRIBLE place to be most of the time since 2009.

However, there have been times along the way when it has come in handy. I feel strongly that this is now one of the times. If I am wrong, I will back out of this position before it gets away from me. If things start to get worse in the market, I will lock in some profits in some of my winners and add to my DOG position. Here is what a one-year chart of DOG looks like right now. As you can see, it is just starting to bounce higher a bit.

Without question, the other most vulnerable area of the market is the NASDAQ. It has recently closed above 10,000 for the first time in its history. It has been on a very steep run since its March 23rd low. It seems to me like it needs to cool off a bit.

I was there managing money in March of 2000 when the NASDAQ closed above 5,000 for the first time in its history. That was quite a different NASDAQ back then, however. Those were the days of the so-called dot-com bubble. Most of those stocks at that time did not have any earnings as compared to today's powerhouse earnings growers like Apple (AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN).

Keep in mind, however, that after the NASDAQ hit 5,0000 back in March of 2000, it did not hit that milestone again for 13 years! In between, it dropped a nauseating 79%. The dot-com bubble burst in a big, big way and took many professional and individual investors with it.

It does not look like this hitting of 10,000 is anything like that 5,000 level of over 20 years ago, but it could serve as a psychological barrier for now. It is not unusual to see an index or stock stall out at a big even number like that. You will also find Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) running into a $1,000 per share barrier right now.

I am currently using a 1X inverse NASDAQ ETF (PSQ). It has a one-to-one inverse relationship with the tech-heavy index. PSQ is well-capitalized, heavily traded, and plenty liquid for most. There is also a 2X inverse version of the NASDAQ (QID) and an extremely volatile 3X version (SQQQ) that is better left to the dice-throwers.

Keep in mind that these inverse NASDAQ ETFs have blistered those on the wrong side of this trade since March 19th. It may now be time for a pause, however. I would keep a very short leash on these positions if you choose to use them. They can get away from you very quickly.

I still believe that a new Bull Market was born back in early April of 2020. The market has since gone on one of the most torrid runs that I have ever witnessed. In the current market environment, it feels reasonable and prudent to raise a little cash (from amongst your weakest stocks), guard your big gains closely, and implement a few market-level hedges. If a heavy correction ensues from here, I will add to my current hedge positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, DOG, PSQ, TDOC, NFLX, SHOP, AZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.